Pianist Attempts To Save Out-Of-Tune National Anthem Performer At CPAC With Accompaniment
Brandon Ethridge comes to the rescue of the infamous performance of the Star Spangled Banner at CPAC.
Brian Wong, KIIP CEO, shares an unconventional tip that it's more important to improve your strength rather than your weaknesses.
Guitars normally have six strings. This guitar has more than double that.
The Hydraulic Press Channel replicate the bottom of the ocean and shrink items that could end up there like styrofoam cups, crocs and fishing bait.
As Airbnb experiences go, this one is pretty unique.
How a dangerous overdose of 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) almost cost a man his life.
Longtime players and personnel explain the dos and don'ts to regular-season in-room dining.
If you're unsure about how much you'll get in your stimulus check, this calculator from Omni can help you calculate the amount you will be receiving.
Police made an embarrassing mix-up at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport as passerby attempted to correct their mistake.
When a Chinese billionaire bought one of Britain's most prestigious golf clubs in 2015, dentists and estate agents were confronted with the unsentimental force of globalized capital.
Many Red Pill bros fear butt stuff. But for some self-described alphas, prostate stimulation is the most macho way to orgasm. Can the two sides come together?
As we watched NASA put a rover on Mars last month, it definitely seemed like the agency had to be using some sort of high-tech processor in its machine. Surely the rover is built on something much more powerful than the components in devices us civilians use, right?
"You look familiar to me."
People eligible for the coronavirus vaccine tell us they are running up against barriers that are designed into the very systems meant to serve those most at risk of dying of the disease. We plan to continue tracking these roadblocks.
His employers only recently allowed her to disclose his identity to her family.
A year into the pandemic, with high-fashion trends nonexistent, everywhere I look people are cloaking themselves in NYC merch, writes Stella Bugbee. If this wearable city pride had a name, it would be Zizmorcore.
A dune buggy is about to set off on behalf of its human owners to fulfill a primordial yearning.
Seems like Billi the cat is not a big fan of "Hamilton."
Flight Three of the Falcon 1 rocket could make or break the company.
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder are often depicted as Type A clean freaks. The reality is much worse.
You don't need to apply makeup to make hickeys go away. All you need is an egg whisk.
One of the Capitol defendants was identified by an FBI agent he went to college with. Another was arrested trying to stop a relative from getting the COVID vaccine.
We're panicking just watching this.
The young woman's account follows two separate accusations that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed two female state employees.
When it comes to TV credits, which celebrity has had the most in the last five years?
U.S. manufacturers say they have enough high filtration respirators like N95s in their warehouses for every American adult and they are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise guidance that discourages the general public from getting them.
Pick between three trainers and numerous exercises, that range between 10 and 30 mins on Apple Fitness Plus, which some Verge reporters found limiting in scope compared to other services.
How do you hype up a crowd when there's no crowd?
In October 2020, Miami-based art collector Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile spent almost $67,000 on a 10-second video artwork that he could have watched for free online. Last week, he sold it for $6.6 million.
There's a technological reason behind the emergence of the transatlantic accent.
In 1967, Marlon Brando bought a tiny atoll near Tahiti with the aim of preserving it as a tropical paradise. That effort continues, supported by a resort where big shots chill next to a stunning private lagoon. Hampton Sides went there to meet with scientists and splash around an eco-fantasy island.
Over the last several years, as the Satanic Temple has gained a sizable following and garnered significant media attention for its legal and political actions, it has attracted pranksters, impersonators, hoaxers and fraudsters.
Tech reporter Janhoi McGregor and repair expert Ricky Panesar discuss the shortcomings of the iPhone 12 screen, including the possible use of lesser-quality raw materials, brand specific issues and other kinks in the process.
Any human driver would be aware of several things that Autopilot does not seem to be aware of, specifically there's a car behind you, that car appears to be approaching rapidly and that car is about to pass you.
Petaluma, California, has voted to outlaw new gas stations, the first of what climate activists hope will be numerous cities and counties to do so.
Ethan Chlebowski explains, chapter-by-chapter, how to pick, prep and prepare a steak that's the best cut of meat for you.
Financial confessionals reveal that income inequality and geographic inequality have normalized absurd spending patterns.
It's not just one problem — and we're going to need a portfolio of approaches to solve it.
Thrasher, a cult Skate magazine with humble beginnings took skateboarding to the masses and catapulted their brand into a collector's item.
From scenery chewers to empathy machines, we consider what it takes for a one-off "Doctor Who" character to become a fan-favourite.
Today is supposedly March 1, 2021. But emotionally, the past year has simply been one long March, and we have the tweets to prove it.
Kids are a bit too honest when it comes to having a favorite parent.
Will our relationship be the same when we go back to normal life?
YouTuber Joshua Weissman thought that the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich was a tad overrated, so he set out to prove that he could make a better one.