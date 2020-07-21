Extremely Ambitious Photographers Recreate Apple's MacOS Big Sur Wallpaper With A Helicopter
Three intrepid YouTubers set out to recreate the famous MacOS Big Sur photograph.
Three intrepid YouTubers set out to recreate the famous MacOS Big Sur photograph.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Silence is increasingly scarce, even in national parks. Now, scientists and environmentalists are working to calm the noise for the good of nature—and for us.
Gunman surrenders after video recommending 2005's Earthlings posted on Facebook.
Three intrepid YouTubers set out to recreate the famous MacOS Big Sur photograph.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
Eventually, after $100,000 in attorney's bills, Monica Glennon was able to unmask the culprit who posted a false, damaging story about her online. It turned out to be a complete stranger who had been offended by a comment Glennon had made about a news article on Facebook.
Richard Lancelyn Green, the world's foremost expert on Sherlock Holmes, believed that he had finally solved the case of the missing papers. Then he was murdered.
Trey Kennedy reenacts all of the phases we went through during this surreal year.
The test the president boasted about passing does not measure IQ but is typically used to check for early signs of dementia.
In Chris Frantz's new memoir, he discusses the history of Talking Heads and other tidbits of gossip about David Byrne.
A visit to the Yellowstone National Park almost turned horribly awry when a bison charged a woman. Fortunately for the woman, "playing dead" on the ground worked.
She believed that white, Christian, heterosexual people, who represented all that was natural and good in America, were under threat from immigrants, feminists, liberals and LGBTQ people.
As the COVID-19 pandemic slows international shipping and keeps cruise ships docked, scientists are finding measurably less noise in the ocean. That could provide momentary relief for whales and other marine mammals that are highly sensitive to noise.
Take your doodling to the next level with The Ultimate Creative Arts Bundle. For just $35, you'll learn how to draw like a pro.
Attendees to this ride in Nalchik, Russia got a rush of blood to the head.
The government won't make us protect ourselves and others, but some companies will. Thanks, President Best Buy!
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
The question of whether these arrests are appropriate has a clear answer — at least in a nation that purports to live under the rule of law.
Answer these five questions to get a better sense of where your expectations meet reality.
Modern presidents have rejected white nationalism, but Trump has advanced its agenda.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
The internet is a tool that has democratized content publishing. It has made information free and enabled anyone to publish whatever they want, share their beliefs and gain a following. This is amazing if you use it for good.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Everyone on a film set has a job, and in the case of "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," one guy held the prestigious job of "get arrested pretending to be the director."
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Was Edward Robinson really a murderous sea-robber, and did he deserve his brutal fate?
Toilet paper rolls were hard to come by at the start of the pandemic. Here's how the toilet paper industry kept up with the soaring demand.
This is the result of a 20-year collaboration of several hundred scientists from around 30 different institutions worldwide.
Over at Amazon, you can find the likes of power strips, cables, power banks, wall warts and more for up to 44 percent off.
The test, which was conducted to determine officers' safety in a police car, has a 1983 Fiat Uno ramming into a BMW 525d police wagon. One fares much better than the other.
Young climate activists like Jamie Margolin are building a movement while growing up — planning mass protests from childhood bedrooms and during school.
Recycled iPhones, carbon neutrality, and a robot named Dave.
Donald Trump has long downplayed the coronavirus pandemic in the United States but this week he shifted course. He called wearing a mask a "patriotic" act, and today, acknowledged that things were likely to get worse.
As Robert Zemeckis's Hitchcockian thriller turns 20, the film remains a notable outlier in the movie star's storied career for Ford's role as a villain
Is anything more controversial in the parenting world than teaching kids the ice cream truck music means they're out of treats?
"I filmed this video because my daughter raised this calf from birth and every time she comes home from school she calls him and he comes running."
John Priscu's search for life that thrives under ice took him to subglacial lakes at the South Pole. Now he has his eye on Mars and Europa.
With just 60 games on the schedule, this season is tougher to predict than most. But the favorites are still who we thought they were.
Sam himself has mixed feelings about becoming one of the most famous babies on the internet.
If you needed another reason to eat the rich, here it is. A new study has concluded that high-income residents in the US emit an average of 25% more greenhouse gas emissions than low-income residents through their energy use.
Some academics are calling the controversial practice a "scientific veneer for racism."
The Wikipedia pages we clicked on the most day-by-day from the last six months.
When ticks need to cool off, they really commit.
Get ready to be shocked.
You sure wish you could go back in time and un-tweet that dumb joke you made in 2009.
A Florida family opted for restorative justice over the death penalty for the man who murdered their mom. What happened next made them question the very meaning of justice.
In 2014, 24 women joined a dating show under the premise that Prince Harry was their prize. He wasn't.
Mike and his dog Spitzii make an extraordinary rescue while out enjoying nature.
With government benefits set to expire at the end of July, new studies show that workers who were struggling financially before the pandemic face returning to jobs that require close personal contact.
Tensions flared on Capitol Hill this week when a Republican lawmaker challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on issues of crime and policing in an unusual — and decidedly personal — confrontation on the Capitol steps.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.