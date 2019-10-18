Guy Films Himself Nearly Getting Crushed By A Runaway Semi Truck
A photographer for KCBD caught the crash, even though he arguably should have been sprinting the other way.
Is this boat deceptively small or or these big boys extremely huge? Both?
When you see that they can demolish a car, it's time to get the hell out of there.
All that and a claw-foot tub.
In most hotels, used soaps goes straight into the bin, but now there's a better alternative.
Today is December 30, 2019. It is also 2020 according to the ISO week system defined by the International Organization of Standardization.
"I made a critical error during my setup which caused my harness to separate from my wing and forced me to hold on to the control frame for my life. Fortunate circumstances led to me surviving this incident with relatively minor injuries."
The memes will only get better in 2020 (we hope), but these are the cream of the 2019 crop.
At Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas, Texas, wealthy parents gamed a system meant for underprivileged kids. What amounted was a $230,000,000 theft.
"If you're one of the guys on this list, and you read this, please take some satisfaction in the knowledge that in 2012, I had to seek medical attention after injuring my knee playing Wiffle ball."
"It's not just that 'The Mister' is bad. It's that it's bad in ways that seem to cause the space-time continuum itself to wobble, slightly, as the words on the page rearrange themselves into kaleidoscopic fragments of repetition and product placement."
Good riddance to the 2010s.
This animated chart is a fascinating look at which movies have stayed relevant and which movies haven't stood the test of time (see "Trainspotting," which entered the rankings at #2 in 1996 — and then immediately disappeared):
We were young and barely knew each other. Would it last?
You're going down under! No, YOU'RE going down under!
Inquiries into Jewish genes always seem to lead someplace ugly.
While 2019 saw the completion of great works of architecture, it has also been a busy year for unbuilt designs.
Perfect for bringing the joy of choice to a new generation of young adventurers — and filling mom and dad with goofy-smile memories.
We're not sure what prompted this action, but we're pretty sure the people on the other side are now pretty thankful there is a glass barrier.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
These swirling patterns, likely caused by heat rising from the water below, look like frozen Jackson Pollock paintings.
Well, for starters, you've seen the trailer, right?
Here are four reasons America's addiction treatment system is broken.
It's called an Euler's disk and it's famous for having a dramatic increase in spin rate as the disk loses energy and begins to fall.
Inventive and ready to order, these designs range from stylish backyard dwellings to a sleek floating home.
The truth is out there, but it's fuzzy.
As best we can tell, the hauntings began after Andy's traumatic brain injury.
"Twenty-five years ago a secretary made a mistake and a letter of recommendation that should have gone to a fellowship program got sent directly to my house."
And we don't just mean Baby Yoda.
A look back at the military operations on New Year's Eve of 1999 that were undertaken to prevent a Y2K technological catastrophe and how the events connected the US and Russian governments.
He Jiankui, the scientist who used CRISPR to create two gene-edited girls born in 2018, has been handed a three-year jail term by a court in Shenzen, China.
The Pingtang Bridge in China has a staggering height of 1,089 ft and is the tallest concrete bridge of the world (and the second-tallest bridge overall).
"Game of Thrones" helped drive a wave of cinematic quality in main title sequences.
I can't tell you exactly what inspired me to review the 1,000-odd crowdsourced edits made to the "call-out culture" Wikipedia page, which is something that I, idiotically, recently did.
Turns out nothing is safe from octopuses, not even the mightiest bird of the land.
Extreme temperatures obviously disrupt sleep — recall a summer night spent sweating through sheets, or a winter night spent curled into a tight ball to preserve heat, and being noticeably bleary the next morning. More often, the influence is subtler. Many of us could probably improve the quality of our sleep by being more attentive to temperature.
About 40 miles outside of the town of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, lies Spaceport America — a glittering facility that is home to space tourism venture Virgin Galactic. The spaceport could host its first space tourists in 2020, something that Truth or Consequences has been waiting over a decade for.
A tow truck driver was examining the car and the tow rig when another vehicle came crashing into the scene.
Airlines are adding more overhead space, but it probably won't make much of a difference.
From the chunkiest T-rex to the magnetism of the entire universe, here are the strangest, most amazing facts the New Scientist team learned this year.
People are purchasing high-end vehicles and registering them in Montana? What is the benefit of doing that?
From "America" to a "typographic bus crash," and everything in between.
The jokes, sketches and scenes that entered our brains during the decade and refused to leave.
We'd never thought we'd see a golf cart besting a nitrous Mustang fox body racecar and a turbo race truck, but we guess life throws you curveballs.
In a dispute captivating a country of workaholics, Mitoshi Matsumoto says the company is threatening to rescind his franchise after he complained about draconian work hours.
It began almost playfully, like tiny hiccups in her mind. Then the illness amplified.
YouTuber Tavarish found an abandoned van featured on the MTV show "Pimp My Ride" and discovered with a little love, it still could be revived to its former glory.
Marine commanders did not act on dozens of pleas for additional manpower, machinery and time. When a training exercise ended in death, leadership blamed the very men they had neglected.