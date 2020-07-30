Photocopying A Flashlight Leaves Behind An Eye-Popping Pattern
What would happen if you photocopied a flashlight that was on?
Edwin Sarkissian goes Rambo upon his grandfather's prized Lamborghini.
Josh from Let's Game It Out found a hilarious way to nuke the planet-colonizing game Astroneer. Watch until the end.
Here's a Rube Goldberg Machine puzzle that will leave you scratching your head.
"I'm here doing this interview because a bunch of federal agents beat me up because I wanted to talk to them about not honoring their oath to the Constitution," explained Chris David.
The top tech CEOs testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and it was a bit of a sh*t show.
Magnus Midtbø, a retired competitive rock climber, decided to give the USA Navy Seals fitness test a shot.
This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."
Though I'd intended Pandemic University to be a two-month "pop-up," it took on a life of its own.
Ex-employees said one executive producer "had a reputation for being handsy with women," and that another solicited oral sex at a work party.
A quiet Indiana city declared a holiday to celebrate its founder. In the age of Trump, nothing is ever that simple.
It was a nice surprise, but getting that surprise out of the garage is another matter entirely.
The citizen scientists, associated with Harvard University, have been testing the vaccine on themselves.
Whales come check out humans serenading them on a boat off the coast of Trinity Bright, Newfoundland.
There is more and more evidence of China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Trees planted in the middle of a fairway are a contentious design feature. Are they unfair? One muni in Minnesota shows both sides of the debate.
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers technically has the power to shut down the internet, or, conversely. turn it back on again. How would they go about doing that?
It is a story that leaps straight out of a 20th century playbook of Latin American conspiracies.
Inside the movement to launch a human challenge trial for COVID-19
The sound of a punch really carries through without the screaming of fans.
Sixteen-year-old William Haymon has spent more than 500 days in an adult jail in rural Lexington, Mississippi. There are no state rules governing how long a person can be incarcerated without being formally charged with a crime.
The broadcasting icon's fake interview with a Russian journalist went viral on social media, spread by accounts tied to China's government.
This is not the cover we were expecting, but it's the cover we need.
Shows like "Indian Matchmaking" and "Family Karma" are entertaining, but when will South Asian people get reality TV that doesn't depict our culture as being a drag?
These are the countries that US citizens can travel to and the restrictions they will face when they get there.
A new film traces the "Scream" star's journey from acting prodigy to indie-circuit fighter. Could his career rise from the canvas?
Online sleuthing and deductive reasoning identifies what appears to be the only existent portrait painted of the celebrated scientist during his lifetime.
Loftus Hall holds tales of Satan, colonialism and getting stood up by the Queen.
They've come from the future for two reasons: to save us from ourselves, and to make YouTube confessionals.
Here's every runner you'll meet on the road, from the prancers to the Tom Cruises and the Phoebe Buffays.
In an excerpt from "The Beauty in Breaking," ER physician Michele Harper details the ways law enforcement tries to force physical exams without consent — and how medical systems are often complicit.
Commercial software was not just the wasteland of in-store rip-offs and mailed physical media Cook describes.
The science-defying need to release "Tenet" in the US this summer appears to miss the lessons of Christopher Nolan's earlier film, "Interstellar."
The fabled lord of Camelot may be a figure of folklore, but parts of his story belong to others, says historian Miles Russell.
A hilarious inventor builds a trash can that helps him to recycle more.
There is logic behind saying to hell with reelection.
Ross McSweeney created a wondrous contraption that simulates a boat out on the ocean.
Health experts say the best way to end the spread of COVID-19 is widespread mask-wearing. Here a map showing the percentage of mask adoption throughout the country.
The company's founder says in an interview that he wants it to be "a window" on the world. A Republican senator says it is a "Trojan horse."
We wish our first dates could go this perfectly.
For centuries, the source of Stonehenge's massive sarsen stones have been an open mystery.
Here's a fascinating glimpse inside an Apple Store from 2003.
The coronavirus triggered the sharpest economic contraction in modern history in the second quarter as the pandemic hammered the economy, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
A masked one man band adds two new members to the group, and with their powers combined, it kinda slaps.
The pursuit of achievement distracts from the deeply ordinary activities and relationships that make life meaningful.
What it's really like in the Magic Kingdom right now, according to a theme park expert.
Here's what it's like to virtually fly the Boeing 737-200, the oldest passenger plane still in service.
The YouTube homepage for a person with liberal views is not the same as a person who believes in conspiracy theories.
