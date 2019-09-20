Jen Psaki Had A Persuasive Response When Peter Doocy Asked Why Police Officers Should Be Mandated To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19
Peter Doocy might need some ice for this sick burn.
With generous state support at home and low-cost sales abroad, Hikvision has become a world heavyweight.
Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Finals was a crucial juncture in multiple rivalries: the Celtics-Lakers rivalry dating back to the 1950s, and the Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird rivalry that had captivated fans since their college days. Here's how one play redefined the sport.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A growing number of forensic researchers are questioning how the field interprets the geographic ancestry of human remains.
Richard and Maurice McDonald would probably be completely flabbergasted to see the price of a chicken sandwich listed at $21.89.
"They spent I don't know how many tens of millions of dollars to invent fishing."
BBC Culture polled 206 TV experts from 43 countries in order to find the greatest TV of the 21st Century - here's the top 100.
You don't have any authority on me if I can't see you.
An excerpt from Tamara Shopsin's debut novel *LaserWriter II*.
On Tuesday, Howard Stern lit into the controversial Brooklyn Nets player, calling him an "idiot" and a "douchebag" after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
If you're a skateboarder — or a former skateboarder, or at least somewhat skateboarding-adjacent — and live in New York City, that sentence cannot be read without an exclamation point. The green bench!
Sen. Mitch McConnell didn't know what he was doing when he passed the 2018 Farm Bill.
It's a mashup we weren't expecting, but it's a mashup we deserve.
In the frigid Baltic Sea, archaeologists probing the surprisingly well-preserved remains of a revolutionary warship are seeing the era in a new way.
Inside a movement to reinvestigate hundreds of racist killings.
The live-action adaptation based on the neo-noir anime series looks like a lot of fun. The first episode drops November 19, 2021.
The "high-efficiency filtration system" stillsuits from the sci-fi epic "Dune" turn moisture into water and keep people alive. The film's costume designers break down how they made over 200 stillsuits and how closely their tech mimics actual NASA spacesuits.
The 13-year-old pup has captivated TikTok with "no bones," a game his owner Jonathan Graziano plays and posts video of nearly every day.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Apple has retired its terrible nightmare touch bar technology, thank god.
There is something extremely satisfying about watching a clogged lake get drained.
In the North-Eastern part of Honshu (Japan's largest main island) lies Miyagi, a prefecture that was devastated by the Great Tohoku Earthquake of March, 2011.
Here are the best places to start a small business, according to online lending marketplace LendingTree.
George Costanza has taught us all so much, and that begins with seeming like you know and care about a thing. What thing? Don't worry about it.
Using 53 tattoos, artist Phil Berge has created this stunning sequence.
Disney has claimed the idea of a "first" queer character in its movies so many times, it's hard not to be frustrated.
Since 1973, for men living in Western countries, sperm count has plummeted by between 50 and 60 percent. What happened and what does this mean for the future?
If you're going back to the office after a year and a half of working from home, you may be feeling stressed about it — and that makes sense. Here are one therapist's tips on easing the transition.
A coterie of men's rights activists, and a group of sympathetic lawyers, are fueling bogus discrimination lawsuits in the hunt for money and perceived justice.
Johnny Knoxville tells Howard Stern about the one stunt that he almost didn't survive.
Dogs are a person's best friend, but that friendship can often come at a price. From treats and toys to food and vet visits, taking proper care of your dog is filled with both predictable and surprise expenses.
By pitching their program as a safety net, Democrats risk alienating the very people they're hoping to help.
Here's every beginner pilot's nightmare scenario come to life.
On the hook for more than $80 million in legal judgments, largely due to alleged harassment and battery, Alki David says he will never pay a dime.
Sorry Adam Savage, but you really can stun someone with a water gun. Allen Pan proved it.
At a glance, America's shortage of adoptable babies may seem like a problem. But is adoption meant to provide babies for families, or families for babies?
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper traveled to Iowa to hear from Donald Trump rallygoers and one of them shared the wildest conspiracy theory about the QAnon Shaman you'll ever hear.
Ridley Scott's period drama is immaculately rendered — except for the hairstyles. Those things are in a world of their own.
"As I've gotten older, work is definitely [still] really important, but I think I've started to see it less as my identity."
Meet Leo, the founder of the The Great LonDini movement — a group of masked freedom fighters who find and expose the worst online bullies, trolls and other wrongdoers for their blatant recklessness.
Nick Rolovich lost his job as Washington State's football coach after he refused to take the COVID-19 jab.
As legend has it, a few years back, Jeff Bezos demanded that his team at Amazon Studios create a fantasy epic that would put "Game of Thrones" to shame. Turns out, that kind of thing is even harder to do than it sounds. And more expensive than you can imagine.