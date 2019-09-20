Pete Davidson Hilariously Skirts Around Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors In Seth Meyers Interview
Pete Davidson attempts to address the elephant in the room during an interview with Seth Meyers.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was suspended from Twitter for posting an email correspondence with the editor of Business Insider.
Wrinkle the Duck was the breakout star of Sunday's New York City Marathon.
Was there a Web2?????
We've all heard myths like these circulate despite being stupid as all hell. Here are some that readers of Jalopnik think take the cake.
Beginning in the early 1970s, the lanes were meant for high-occupancy-vehicles like buses and trams, which worked. But when cars took over the roads, everything changed and things started to slow down.
Just after the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, NRA leaders agonized over what to do. NPR obtained recordings of the calls, which lay out how the NRA has handled mass shootings ever since.
With limited space to build, Hong Kong has gained a reputation for having some of the smallest and most expensive apartments anywhere in the world.
Emily Ratajkowski rushes to Pete Davidson's defense after Seth Meyers clowns on him for his unconventional demeanor.
The Fugates and the Combs families in rural Kentucky lost the genetic lottery, both sharing a rare recessive trait that made their skin look blue as they intermarried. What was the cause and what happened to the families?
In his recent special "The Closer" and his response to critics of it, he outlines a strange version of identity politics where comedians are always the victims.
Jonathan Karl, ABC's chief Washington correspondent, revealed to Stephen Colbert that there are unreleased photos of Mike Pence that reveal how perilous the situation was on January 6.
Parenting advice on college funds, relatives and mental health concerns.
You hear some ridiculous things when you work as a firefighter and a paramedic.
Please do not try this at home.
What's the best time to fall asleep? The time you go to bed may impact your risk for heart disease.
Car collector and enthusiast Jay Leno rips a Tesla Model S Plaid through a new quarter-mile record — beating the likes of Bugatti and Porsche — out in Bakersfield, California.
Ex-president wages a court battle to thwart House committee from obtaining White House records for inquiry into the Capitol assault.
In a recent Twitter thread, the famed audio engineer owned the ugly parts of his past — years of offensive music, statements and posts — and said his generation needs to talk about how culture has changed.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
If you've ever wondered about how conspiracy theories take off online, well, now you have some idea.
Thousands are injecting themselves with microchips that do everything from unlock doors and make payments to store COVID vaccine certificates.
Apparently there are conservative parents at Whitney High School because some folks didn't find the test question funny at all.
"It's interesting because not only is Ted Cruz vaccinated himself, Ted Cruz was born with an immunity that protects him from contracting any friends," Kimmel quipped.
Milwaukee's talismanic leader and last year's NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shared a few appreciative words at the podium during the teams White House visit.
The labor shortage has forced big companies, like UPS and major flight carriers to sweeten the pot with better incentives to attract workers, especially for the frenzied holiday season. Here're all the ways they're trying to get new workers in.
Richard Klein left behind his life as a Hebrew day school teacher in California and became an actor in Mumbai, often playing a "mean British officer."
How Jasmine Jordan runs the show behind-the-scenes at Jordan brand.
We simply have no words, when we found out what this kid was caught looking at. A real Oedipus complex, here.
"These days, hurricane modification is considered almost a kind of fringe science. But that wasn't always the case."
European cities are designed for people. American cities are designed for cars.
His lies, his illogical defense and his hubris damage all professional athletes.
"It felt like when you pull a hangnail really fast, but it was on my dick."
Korver says LeBron's focus on recovery is what makes him stand out, and describes the inner-workings of James's process that make him one of the best basketball players in history.
Aaron Rodgers has been prominently featured in State Farm's television ads for about a decade. This past weekend, he was almost nowhere to be found.
In 2016, the Turkish government falsely accused me of planning a coup. Five years later, these charges are still upending my life.
What is it about the brand that makes it so iconic?
It's never too early to make the season bright with a funny hat.
It's hard to live in the modern world without feeling like you should start committing some felonies.
Parliment Station in Melbourne is home to the world's most dangerous escalator.
Our tech-driven approach to neighborhood watch is cementing community divisions.
The new University of Austin seeks to be higher education's premier institution of monetizing moral panics.