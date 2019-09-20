Pete Buttigieg Delivered The Sickest Burn When A Congressman Called Out Joe Biden For Falling Off A Bicycle
Pete Buttigieg didn't come to mess around during this Congressional hearing.
Pete Buttigieg didn't come to mess around during this Congressional hearing.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Miriam Hamberg is very proud of herself for winning Norway's amateur diving belly flop jumping competition, and Jomboy has never done a better breakdown. (From 2019)
The most tearjerking, hilarious, satisfying and shocking death scenes in 2,500 years of culture.
Pete Buttigieg didn't come to mess around during this Congressional hearing.
Why does "Home Alone" look better than the latest Marvel fare on the most advanced displays?
Variety crunched the numbers to show the wide pay disparity between the top of the top and everyone else.
Simon Pegg didn't hold back in his criticism of the Star Wars fan base in this interview with Jim Norton.
"I felt like a fool."
Just three movies into his directing career, Peele has become the rarest of Hollywood anomalies: a filmmaker whose byline alone puts asses in seats
The "Game Of Thrones" prequel series will premier on August 21, on HBO Max.
Time to analyze the success of BeReal.
Recently the US has purchased goods worth $2.83 trillion from around the world. Here's a list of each state's most exclusive imports.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Andres Gimenez turned one of the most crowd pleasing double plays you'll ever see at the 2022 MLB All Star Game.
The former power CEO has opened a tiny antiques store in Brooklyn, and she's moving forward—through the past.
Cowboy Kent Rollins explains how to make the ultimate breakfast burrito the cowboy way.
Recent Redfin data shows that for the first time in two years, the bidding war rates on its home offers has dropped below 50 percent.
The world's 50 best restaurants of 2022 have been announced — but which country takes the top spot?
Can a friendship be saved over a wrecked car? New Zealand Today hilariously attempts to intervene. (Contains strong language.)
Celebrity publicists get a behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry — and it's not always glamorous.
If you can't be bothered to learn how to pull a proper shot of espresso, and if money is no object, the Spinn coffee machine is a great choice.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds star in the documentary "Welcome to Wrexham," a story about their purchase of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer club.
Michael Cera was left stunned by Keke Palmer's clue during one of the funniest Password games played on The Tonight Show.
This big sale includes over a thousand items — including some of our favorite shorts and swimwear.
Lack of clarity on when — and if — companies are bringing workers back is leaving many workers in limbo. It's taking a toll on those who are anxious to plan their lives and settle.
Apple doesn't want people to try to repair their AirPod charging cases. Here's what happens if you try anyway.
Minute remnants preserved among dried leaves might help scientists track pests and monitor population declines.
It's time to put on your wigs and fake mustaches and go down the '60 Songs' rabbit hole for "Sabotage."
A UPS driver was caught on camera crashing to the ground in Scottsdale, Arizona after temperatures reached 110º F .
Carlsen revealed on his podcast why he has chosen to withdraw from the next tournament and give up his World Chess Championship title.
Hot dog, hot dog, hot diggity dog!
Apple's best-selling noise-canceling earbuds are on deep discount at Amazon today.
This video will explain to you why even though motion capture looks like an easy job, it's actually not.
As we celebrate the anniversary of humankind's first steps on the moon, we take a look at Neil Armstrong's life.
Speaking a second or even a third language can bring obvious advantages, but occasionally the words, grammar and even accents can get mixed up.
Trevor Noah tries to make sense out of the Secret Service's excuse for being unable to provide the subpoenaed records to the January 6 Committee.
This week, we have a lot of very cursed content for you to look at. We had to see it; it's only fair you do too.
Over the course of 11 races, no team has experienced more peaks and valleys than Ferrari. It was the perfect encapsulation of the Prancing Horse in 2022: At times the class of the grid, at times a calamitous inferno.
William Osman sees how much can be removed from a car with it still actually working and still being street legal.
Come Friday, Nazeri bin Lajim will be hanged by the Singaporean government. VICE World News met with his family as they navigated his final days.
The first step in getting out of an unhealthy work environment is to realize you're in one.
"He's explaining the whole evil plan on tape," Colbert said of Bannon's leaked audio captured by Mother Jones. "The only way this could've been more Bond villain is if he had Joe Biden strapped to a laser table."
The sci-fi blockbuster, starring Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, is the director's biggest and boldest swing yet.
"Thirty-seven minutes after my emails went out, I received a chipper response from the captain of the Shipley team for the 1994-95 season, Niels Pennings: 'I would be happy to discuss this event as I am the person who threw the basketball.'"
Jamie Lee Curtis plays Laurie Strode for the last time in what is promised to be the final "Halloween."
Recently, the emeritus Harvard law professor has felt shunned at his usual haunts. Is it "cancel culture," or something else?
And it's all thanks to FX's TV series 'The Bear.'