These Are The Types Of People You Hate The Most During The Quarantine
Every word out of these two characters mouth makes our blood boil.
You don't have to be a fan of Eminem to appreciate the skill and coordination guitarist Alexandr Misko displays here.
The vessel-mounted crane was reportedly trying to lift a 2,000-ton barge out of the water when it snapped in half.
How good is a power drill, a three-piece suit and a 99 million lumen flashlight from Wish?
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
Everyone, from Halle Berry to Zoe Saldana, brought their A game to this battle royale fight video.
Weapons expert Mike Loades tests out an enormous medieval weapon, courtesy of The Smithsonian Channel
Seven weeks ago, South Korea and the US had the same number of COVID-19 deaths. Today, South Korea has less than 300, and the U.S. has more than 70,000.
In the early 21st century, the rising young British actor was on an incredible run. But one mean joke on the entertainment world's biggest stage permanently changed how we felt about the "Talented Mr. Ripley" star.
This is actually really impressive.
The 2010s were a high point for automotive styling, but the decade also had more than its share of low points.
After his "Fantastic Four" reboot bombed and life fell apart, Josh Trank came back for more.
This little boy loves helping his parents train the dogs to sit.
Amid a global oil collapse, the military is overpaying politically connected contractors to keep its jets fueled in Iraq.
The COVID-19 pandemic has functionally destroyed commercial aviation. Almost overnight, air passenger demand plummeted 95%.
The president's plan to abolish slavery hinged on winning a second term — and receiving a long, expensive telegram that almost didn't make it.
After going for an "Alien"-style face-hugging attack, the sugar glider opts for something much, much cuter.
They're not old enough to buy a gun, and in some cases, they're not even old enough to drive. But their commitment to hate and violence belies their age — and the men who came before them.
Teach a man to scratch, and you'll get your belly scratched for a lifetime.
"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" is quintessential Drake in the way it condenses complex feelings into concise quotables for Instagram captions and skips around styles to position him at mainstream rap's ideological center.
Who is Jordan Goudreau — the man behind Silvercorp USA, a security firm that's guarded President Trump — and why did he launch would-be mercenary attack on Venezuela over the weekend?
5-Minute Crafts purports to show an amazing salt reaction when adding vinegar. The King of Random finds out if it's real.
Jargon such as pain points and pushback can be a much-derided feature of many workplaces. Even when so much of the country is working from home, this corporate lingo still grates. But what's the worst offender?
One volunteer filed a complaint with the House Oversight Committee outlining chronic problems, including inadequate PPE efforts and fast-tracking leads from pro-Trump allies.
"Nope, there's no start button."
Rather than dominating the news cycle, former Senate staffer Tara Reade's recent allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her has been slow to receive coverage in many outlets.
The cast of this show is truly incredible (John Malkovich! Lisa Kudrow! Jane Lynch!) and we cannot wait. "Space Force" comes to Netflix on May 29.
From Malekith to Loki, we covered them all.
A preliminary scientific paper on COVID-19 — detailed by the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday — is sure to unnerve people. But scientists we spoke with are skeptical of the paper's conclusions.
A YouTuber plugged the 1980s pop song into Jukebox, by OpenAI, which basically generates music that doesn't exist and the end result is like what songs sound in our dreams.
The data is pretty clear here: follow the examples of New Zealand and South Korea. Don't follow in the footsteps of the US and Sweden.
A Florida team working with the US Air Force claims that it's built and tested an experimental model of a rotating detonation rocket engine, which uses spinning explosions inside a ring channel to create super-efficient thrust.
There's the Seth Rogen-type hero, and theres' the Hugh Grant archetype.
If you're working the kind of job where you have the ability to request a long weekend, it's worth taking one — even if you won't be leaving home.
Take it from someone who just watched every single Disney Channel Original Movie on Disney+: You think you want to revisit a Disney Channel Original Movie from your youth. You don't.
Professor Neil Ferguson — who led the team behind the model that convinced Boris Johnson to lock down the UK — resigned on Tuesday.
He had the speed, but he did not have the right launch angle.
It isn't every day that a street criminal — a high-school dropout with two felony convictions — is accused of stealing a centuries-old violin worth as much as $6 million. But nothing about the heist of the Lipinski Stradivarius, which galvanized the music world last winter, was normal, or even logical.
Whatever I am about to say about Jerry Seinfeld's new special, Seinfeld has already preempted.
Luckin Coffee was supposed to be China's answer to Starbucks. Then an army of investigators and short-sellers got the world to wake up and smell the fraud.
As one YouTube commenter puts it, "He sounds like a moose falling down a cliff at increasing speed."
Rendered on vintage ledgers and graph paper, each geometric shape relies on the density of the artist's pen markings to create works that appear to stand straight up off the page.
If you want to feel less alone during quarantine social isolation, bleach your hair, bake some bread and watch endless TikToks, just like everyone else is doing.
The experience was far more vivid, more surreal, and more puzzling than I could have ever imagined, and the process of trying to figure it out took me deep into science, myth, and meaning.
You think only dogs can play this trick? Think again.
There are yet other reported symptoms of the disease— like "covid toes" or an increased risk of stroke—and we are still learning about how rare or common they are.
As the epic turns 20, Ridley Scott remembers how "Gladiator" was almost as dangerous as the actual arena.
The New York City Health Department issued an alert about a "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome" that has also been reported in the UK.
The man reportedly said "Here, I will use this as a mask" and wiped his nose on a store clerk's shirt after she informed him that all customers must don masks.