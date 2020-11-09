People React To Eating Dog Treats For The First Time
"This tastes like vomited peanut butter."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
"This tastes like vomited peanut butter."
The presidential season finale is here.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
The role of the Supreme Court will be tested in this election.
There's a lot at stake in the next 4 years.
"Rudy what is your plan next, like for yourself?"
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
They're on the front lines of a relentless and overwhelming news cycle that is pushing them to the edge.
Is your state more a fan of mashed potatoes or macaroni and cheese?
It's like one long, nightmarish relationship that we can't get out of.
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto made the rare call to cut away from McEnany's remarks about election fraud during a Trump campaign press conference.
Christian Coleman was poised for a major breakout at the Tokyo Games this summer, but he was suspended for two years for missing drug tests. How did that happen?
Two docuseries about NXIVM present a question: are the people who have escaped a controlling organization the most reliable sources on what happened to them?
"This tastes like vomited peanut butter."
What is life but a series of lessons learned and wisdom shared?
"Free-body culture" promotes harmony with nature, and today some Germans sunbathe nude, strip down to play sports and even hike in the buff.
Virgin Hyperloop, Elon Musk's vision for a futuristic, high-speed transportation system, reached an important milestone on Sunday after it conducted its first test with human passengers.
How much do most customers know about what really goes on behind the scenes in our local supermarkets — now or before the pandemic?
She claims that her daughter, whose name is Alexa, has been constantly bullied and "treated like a servant" by other kids.
This is the final lap during the 2016 Gold Coast Race 3 that helped Sheldon Creed seal his championship.
Adopting little habits is so much less exciting than embracing a big, juicy goal. But you can still do it.
A lot of misinformation has been spread about the 2020 presidential election, and we're seeing the results here.
The visitor from Idaho also faces hefty fines.
Walter Tevis, the author of the book upon which the Netflix hit is based, spent his life gambling and drinking in pool halls before turning to chess. But once you know his story, it's stunning that the book ever came out at all.
We hope he's got a handle on things.
With The Strand facing an unclear future, tensions between the owner and her staff are running high.
Magic mushrooms and other hallucinogenic drugs can help ease depression, anxiety, and addiction. The surprise? Those results are often even better when trip takers have a spiritual encounter.
We too would want a TV the size of a wall if we had half a million dollars lying around.
Eleven questions to ask if you really, really want to have Thanksgiving this year.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
"Deepfakes" are cute tricks — but they could change pop for ever.
A far-ranging conversation with the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist on pandemic life, making music, his new box set, and, yes, his sweatpants.
Dr. Jill Biden posted a picture of her and Joe Biden celebrating the election victory on Saturday, and some eagle-eyed users spotted what seems to be a message to Donald Trump on Biden's baseball cap.
Aung San Suu Kyi's party claimed victory in a poll that critics say reflects the poor state of justice, peace and human rights in the country.
In 2020, as a viral plague and corrosive politics converged, there was no time and little inclination to celebrate democracy — there was just partisan bile, and a mounting roll of the sick and the dead.
We'll crush that bridge when we get to it.
Of all the John Cage covers, this is one we least expected.
Bulk up the storage on your device, and take more pictures, watch more movies, and download more games. Right now, a 256GB micro SD card from Samsung is only $29.99.
"You ever get so high, you, like watch the credits?"
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Physicians have seen this recovery symptom before, but they still don't know why so many coronavirus survivors are being affected.
The parenting vibes are very different on the two coasts.
Jack Ma had some eyebrow-raising words for Chinese regulators, but they should probably be listening to him instead of dressing him down.
"I look forward to working with the new administration and leaders on both sides in Congress on getting the surging pandemic under control," Bill Gates tweeted shortly after Joe Biden was projected as the winner by the Associated Press on Saturday.
From trying to bend the iPhone to pouring lava on it, here are some of most ridiculous durability tests people have done.
Oliver examines this highly unusual presidential election and Trump's various efforts to delegitimize the election results.
In the Trump years, the New York Times became less dispassionate and more crusading, sparking a raw debate over the paper's future.
"Events? Why would we do events?"
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Tuesday over the future of the Affordable Care Act — the third time in eight years the ACA has been on the brink of life or death at the high court.
Since you can't say, "I like eating and being able to pay my rent," you'll need to understand what type of company you're applying to.
"I don't trust this green fellow one bit."
In 2020, it is hard to just to go to the grocery store without inadvertently surrendering 40 or 50 highly personal data-points on the walk over. Go ahead, delete your Facebook — it makes no difference.
A cylinder left in ice by a ship called "50 Years of Victory" travelled 2,300 miles to county Donegal.
We've often heard about microwaves interfering with WiFi signals, but here you can see it firsthand.