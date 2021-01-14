People Are Asked To Rate Strangers' Attractiveness And Things Get A Little Uncomfortable
Would you have the chutzpah to give a stranger an attractiveness ranking? These people did.
"You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern," acknowledged defense lawyer Dan Eckhart. "I don't know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem."
Ethan Chlebowski demonstrates the best way to chop an onion.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone explores whether Donald Trump's calls to march to the Capitol constitute criminal incitement.
It turns out a simpler design pays off.
"I did not think I was going to make it to the end of the day alive," Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed during an emotional Instagram Live.
Jordan Klepper knew something bad was about to happen when he talked to pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday.
The "King of Debt" promised to reduce the national debt — then his tax cuts made it surge. Add in the pandemic, and he oversaw the third-biggest deficit increase of any president.
An interview with Professor Alicia M Walker, an expert in infidelity.
Congresswoman Cori Bush drew boos after calling Donald Trump the "white supremacist-in-chief."
Comedian Ron G tells a hilarious story about a trip to Bali where his wife interrupted him.
On Wednesday, Donald Trump became the first American president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. Here's how newspapers covered the historic vote on their front pages.
We asked three executives who've spent their careers on the cutting edge of the financial industry what they see coming in 5 to 10 years. Here are their answers.
How car-dependant cities are financially doomed from the very beginning.
For the uninitiated, black metal is a subgenre of heavy metal music distinguished by its aggression, over-the-top theatricality, and affinity for the occult, as well as its unfortunate history as a hotbed for white supremacy.
A racing pigeon has survived an extraordinary 8,000-mile Pacific Ocean crossing from the United States to find a new home in Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.
Barely-there pubic hair has been the norm for decades now, but these guys think the full bush might be on the brink of a triumphant return.
If procrastination isn't about laziness, then what is it about?
Bryce James gives every basketball player a high five.
Just because you're on a gaming laptop doesn't mean you have to sacrifice smoothness. The 15.6-inch display on this Acer Predator can handle a 144Hz refresh rate for optimal performance.
In the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, finding treasure worth millions is fairly common.
Some babies like cartoons. This baby has far different tastes.
Delaware's congresswoman thought she might die in the riot at the Capitol. Then her Republican colleagues mocked her for handing out masks while they sheltered together.
How the buggiest game miraculously got faces to look good.
What can archaeologists tell us about how they lived?
With "Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut," the comic effectively erases the stamp of the original director, Bo Burnham, and turns into a less intimate show.
This feels like a disaster waiting to happen.
Jerry Nyman was studying bus routes in Florida through Google Maps when he noticed something awry.
The Emmy-winning journalist discussed how he came to understand his sexuality in a new interview.
OnlyFans, a social media platform that allows people to sell explicit photos of themselves, has boomed during the pandemic. But competition on the site means many won't earn much.
An eagle-eyed viewer of the original 1994 animated theatrical version of "The Lion King" was curious about what happened to Mufasa's body and after some internet research came to an astonishing conclusion.
Caroline McNamara tended to her father as best she could. She also knew, in agonizing detail, what happened to previous occupants of his bed.
The video was made public after President Trump was impeached a second time and after he told his followers in the hours following the riot a week ago that "we love you."
Johnny Unitas's World Championship jacket from Baltimore's 1958 winning season might be worth more than $100K, but the owner has absolutely no intention of letting it go.
Cloth masks are better than nothing, but they were supposed to be a stopgap measure.
A wooden kalimba made from discarded popsicle sticks.
"There are definitely some members who need to be held to account once an investigation shows the totality of circumstances."
The trial against the 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest mafia syndicate, is taking place in a repurposed call centre with added cages to house some of the 355 defendants.
As dispersals go, this one is quick and easy.
The most dangerous thing that happened Wednesday occurred after the mob dispersed.
The Australian actress shared the terrifying experience during a "Straight Talking" interview special.
While Democrats excoriated President Donald Trump for inciting a riot to storm the Capitol, Congressman Ken Buck took shots at the Material Girl.
Some Massachusetts lawmakers and staff members said they felt unease Wednesday before the riot at the US Capitol, despite receiving assurances from police that security would be tight.
William Gibson was wrong about the wetware implants (not that he wanted to make predictions), but you're still rooting for his dark, techno-druggy future anyway.
The fascinating differences between the fast food chain once you go over the pond.
Sex workers are fuming over "Sell/Buy/Date," an upcoming documentary produced by Meryl Streep and Rashida Jones that they say will conflate consensual sex work and sex trafficking.
With their phony legal arguments and pandering to Trump's baseless claims, Cruz and Hawley's bad behavior sets a bad precedent.
Disturbing video has emerged of rioters inside a congressional office discussing detailed schematics of the Capitol during the raid.
The contemporary superheroine has a backstory inspired by Greek mythology, which in turn was inspired by real-life ancient warrior women, writes Kimiya Shokoohi.
A January 6 photo of an older Trump supporter was actually taken in Topeka, Kansas — not at the scene of the mob riot in Washington, DC.
The host of The Action Lab explains why some objects can roll uphill.
More business disruption, more political turbulence, but maybe also a glimmer of new possibilities.
A man who was seen wearing a sweatshirt that read "Camp Auschwitz" during the riots at the Capitol building was arrested Wednesday in Newport News, Va., according to multiple reports.