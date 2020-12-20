VP Pence Gets The Vaccine On 'SNL' Cold Open
Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and his wife Karen (Lauren Holt) receive the COVID-19 vaccine live on national television.
To pee or not to pee, that is the question.
The actor had some trouble with an internet troll until Fox's son supplied the perfect response.
How the plastics industry fooled us into thinking we were helping the environment by "recycling" plastic.
Back in 2016, Tony Schwartz foresaw exactly what Trump would do when he lost the election.
Kayleigh McEnany claimed that the odds of President-elect Joe Biden winning all four swing states fairly was "one-in-a-quadrillion." A mathematician examines these claims and found them quite interesting.
The holidays are going to be rough this year. Lean into it with these devastatingly great odes to a blue Christmas.
Some believe it's an extraterrestrial spacecraft. NASA says it's probably just space junk. Here are the facts.
In an alternate ending to "Home Alone 2," Kevin McCallister (Melissa Villaseñor) strikes up a friendship with the pigeon lady (Kristen Wiig.)
It's unlikely any of these will arrive by Christmas. That's O.K. Time is a false idea, especially this year.
We're all now broadcasting from our bedrooms.
Americans may be getting a second stimulus payment for Christmas after all, although lawmakers are still negotiating the details of a new multi-billion relief package.
Pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen, and that's particularly useful information to have if you're exposed during the pandemic. They're not very expensive, so it's worth it just for the extra peace of mind.
Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K with this HDMI stick, and you won't need a separate remote for volume control.
As the White House contended with one outbreak after another, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tried to conceal some of the cases. He also threatened to fire White House Medical Unit doctors if they helped release info about infections.
Back in 2016, Vsauce3 host Jake Roper studied how badly hurt someone could get if they got "Home Aloned." The results weren't pretty.
The president-elect said he has chosen a team that prioritizes making clean energy jobs and environmental protection a cornerstone of his economic plans.
The Washington Post's Michael Andor Brodeur says this is the only way to truly listen to the ubiquitous Christmas song. Please enjoy the Last Christmas (PHON.O's Calm Down Edit).
How many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you?
In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to probe voter fraud.
Toby learns how to protect animals on this farm.
The COVID-19 vaccine is here — and so are the wealthy people who want it first.
This week's characters include an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a New York Times best-selling author that doesn't think Jeffrey Toobin did anything wrong, and more.
Turns out not everything was meant to be viewed in 4K, but Wham!'s "Last Christmas" looks exquisite.
Jim Carrey's short stint as Joe Biden has come to an end.
The 2004 vote-fraud conspiracy movement never really died. What does that mean for Trump's true believers—and America?
Ohio juvenile court Judge Timothy Grendell thought coronavirus precautions were overblown, and made sure people knew it. In one case he forbade a mother from getting her children tested for COVID-19. Then, one of them had to go to the emergency room.
New York City got a foot of snow this week, and one ambitious man took the opportunity to do some sweet tricks off a ramp by having his friends slingshot him.
Thousands of internal directives and reports reveal how Chinese officials stage-managed what appeared online in the early days of the outbreak.
As the pandemic shutters comedy venues nationwide, female comics are trying out the NSFW subscription site. But can stand-up culture handle the change?
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a Christmas classic, but Clark Griswold should be tried for his many crimes, according to Legal Eagle's Devin Stone.
It takes 11 years to grow a tree, and they require repeated shearing.
2020's best new Star Wars character is this fake one.
United Airlines is working with health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help them contact passengers who might have been exposed to Covid-19 after a man suffered 'a medical emergency' during a flight this week.
We combed through all the top 10 albums lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 albums of 2020.
If you were hopeful about the news about the COVID-19 vaccine, you might want to sit down after seeing how people at Waffle House are reacting.
Screw St. Nick — it's your delivery driver who deserves the cookies and praise.
In a district where parents are epidemiologists and health policy experts, the meltdown happened one Zoom meeting at a time.
How China's actions broke the world's recycling system.
Governors' offices across the country were fuming as Vice President Mike Pence sat for his COVID-19 vaccine shot on Friday.
Mark Burnett is intrigued by the money-making potential of a post-presidency reboot, too.
This is like the textbook definition of "flopping down in a chair."
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
An 18-year-old college student from Georgia has been sentenced to four months in prison in the Cayman Islands after breaking the British Caribbean territory's Covid-19 protocol while visiting her boyfriend for a jet skiing competition, according to her family.
A study was conducted that determined the world's funniest joke. Here's how they reached their conclusion.
Right now, Amazon is selling Apple's top-notch AirPods Pro wireless earbuds for just $199.
WarnerMedia took the industry, fans and their own team by surprise when the conglomerate announced all their upcoming 2021 releases would be simultaneously released on the big screen and on their streaming service HBO Max.
Kids. Can't live with them. Can't live without them.