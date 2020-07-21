What Does The Extracted Peanut Butter From Hundreds Of Reese's Cups Taste Like?
How does peanut butter gutted from hundreds of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups taste on its own?
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
In South Korea, face masks have been seen as a key part of the national strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19. The United States on the other hand…
"An airbus A400M from RAF Brize Norton making a rare visit to Pembrey sands to conduct natural surfaces operations."
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
Here's how Iron Man's suit changed as CGI technology got better.
The federal Election Assistance Commission has neglected key responsibilities or ceded them to other agencies and two of its four commissioners are parroting the president's unfounded warnings about vote by mail.
After the coronavirus pandemic brought global tourism to a virtual standstill, many destinations are slowly welcoming back visitors — cautiously.
Donald Trump seems more than willing to give Sarah Cooper free material in his latest stream of consciousness.
The Afsluitdijk, a 20-mile dam and causeway, has been hailed as an icon of Dutch engineering.
Other companies tried to align themselves with the Black Lives Matter protests and failed. The Vermont creamery kept doing what it's always done.
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Next month, scientists will enter "Green Banana," a 425-foot-deep sinkhole in the Floridian seafloor that may contain hidden secrets, including novel microbial life.
From peanut butter dinners to tracking rings to botched deliveries to the best testing system in Florida.
When Russian soccer player Ivan Zaborovsky got struck by lightning, few thought he'd make it out alive.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden released a video that previewed a talk with former president Barack Obama, which will stream on July 23.
Reports of reinfection instead may be cases of drawn-out illness. A decline in antibodies is normal after a few weeks and people are protected from the coronavirus in other ways.
Can you imagine a world without refrigerators? Here's how we kept things cool before that revolutionary invention changed our lives.
The debate over "cancel culture" is about something real. But it's not about free speech.
Desperate North Korean fishermen are washing ashore as skeletons because of the world's largest illegal fleet.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
Casey the golden retriever decides its walk time whether her owners are ready or not.
Years before he was suspected of murder, he was a media celebrity — a figure whose misogyny was treated not as a threat, but as entertainment.
We know the planet is getting hot. Just how hot it will get is one of the biggest questions of the 21st century, tying up the fate of humanity and the biosphere in one neat handbasket to hell.
A new book conjures three scenarios — three "catastrophes," really — in which President Trump could lose the election but not step down.
Despite lacking opposable thumbs, this smart cat found a way to crack into its favorite box of treats.
I'm sorry, but it's still "Click." After publishing a 20,000-word piece on why that is, we're revisiting the movie, along with director Frank Coraci.
Here's how I talked myself into taking the diciest, most retrograde assignment of my career.
What are some of the distinct cultural pockets of the United States? A Redditor attempted to delineate every specific region.
Compare the vocal ranges of today's top artists with the greatest of all time.
This chart shows the highest and lowest notes each artist hit in the recording studio.
300 square feet with no kitchen and a standalone sink in the living room? Sign us up for this luxury apartment now.
Gerardo Bedoya is the soccer player to receive the most red cards in the sport's history.
A New York Times correspondent captured footage of federal agents coming out in force and firing tear gas and other forms of munition in Portland on Tuesday night.
I'm actually a huge dog person, so it brings me no joy to do this — to expose dogs for the dimwitted creatures that they really are. Anyone who's been around dogs knows they can be brilliant at one moment and completely boneheaded the next.
My internal struggle as men at the gym keep trying to adopt me.
The Action Lab performs a simulation of what would happen if we shot the moon with our strongest laser beam.
White people in not-insignificant numbers maintain a persistent belief that they're the ones suffering historic levels of racial discrimination.
We've rounded our 80 favorite newsletters run by individual curators and creators. They run the gamut from business to tech, politics to sports, and everything in between.
Becca Farsace finds a way to visualize the wi-fi signal inside her apartment.
Dave Grohl has spoken out in defense of teachers as the Trump administration continues its "daunting and evermore politicized question of reopening our schools in the coronavirus pandemic."
How seasonal gigs became a nostalgic relic of the past for many of today's young people.
This is much too close for comfort.
Here's the process behind how Hostess makes one million Twinkies a day.
An interview with the man who has an important message for you, if he can get it out.
How will Max react when he sees this smorgasbord of treats?
Over the past decade, Fetlife.com has amassed a community of over 7 million people with a seemingly simple mission: a place for folks to talk about their sexual desires in an open, healthy environment online. And that, for better or worse, comes down to one man: John Baku.
Offerings like "Cuomo chips" and "Handful O' Croutons" have appeared on menus in New York as bars look for ways to keep their doors open.
It's not wise to upset a Komodo Dragon.
