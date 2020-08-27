Here's An Ingenious Peanut Butter Trick To Keep A Dog Calm During A Manicure
Sometimes you just need a sticky treat for a distraction.
Sometimes you just need a sticky treat for a distraction.
In 1961, the Soviet Union dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb the world has ever seen. Last week, Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation released a previously classified video of the bomb's construction and detonation on YouTube.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."
We all wish this was our mom.
It's not black magic, it's the result of a scientific phenomenon called the Eddy current.
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
The sheer scale and ambition of the new Christopher Nolan movie is revealed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Tenet."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
You'd think having the same parents and being raised in the same house would make siblings equally good with money, but that's rarely the case. Here's why.
Non-consensual deepfake videos, that humiliate and demean women, are racking up millions of views on mainstream porn sites. Nothing is being done about them.
Good racing tracks make good neighbors.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sometimes you just need a sticky treat for a distraction.
"Great literature is one of two stories," we often quote Leo Tolstoy as saying: "a man goes on a journey or a stranger comes to town." Maybe so — or maybe there are precisely 37.
Video games, like many parts of modern life rooted in technology, are often built with open-source code. What if the licenses to use that code suddenly restricted who could use it, and told big corporations…"no"?
When asked to explain what QAnon is, Steven from Texas folded quite suddenly.
Kiyoko had no signs of lasting physical effects. She had kidney problems in 1987 and was given extensive tests for any signs of radiation damage. "I was found to be clear of any radiation effect," she says. "I feel very lucky. I am happy to have survived. I have a beautiful, wonderful family."
We don't go to Faulkner for a vision of the future but rather for an understanding of the past, of the strangling force of a world, a tradition, from which one can never fully escape.
Watch this newborn female southern white rhino calf race around her pen at the Auckland Zoo.
In the 1950s and 60s, the once upper class and prestigious Black community of Sugar Hill in Jacksonville, was chosen by city officials to be levelled to make way for a multi-lane expressway.
Some states are great to live in, but not so great to die in.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Trey Kennedy got disturbingly close to the truth in this sketch.
Pedestrian deaths aren't random. And they disproportionately impact marginalized people who can't demand reform.
Now, if there weren't a glass between the two, the contest would end very differently, we think.
If your childhood vision of police is all pet rescues and tinfoil badges, Friendly's "copaganda" did its job.
Analysis of 1.5 billion cells from this rare case found no trace of the virus. Some rare people may essentially be able to cure themselves of HIV infections.
Lauren Paley discovers this stairwell makes her voice sound ethereal.
While dodging accusations of communism, Charlotte Serber made the nuclear bomb possible.
The study ran for nine years at Norway's Smøla wind farm.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt dishes to Sean Evans about a disastrous audition that he'll never forget.
Flight sim fans have been waiting more than a decade for this all-new version.
This really should have been the official music video.
A leaked Spanish language manual is giving us our first glimpse of the new tablet. The revamped design allegedly includes a full-screen display and USB-C connectivity.
It only makes sense that a genre dealing in emotions as old as time would take cues from writing that's practically just as dated.
The story of how this 19-year-old lion became known as a love machine.
Marine biologist Wallace J. Nichols's house burned to the ground in California's CZU Lightning Complex fire. He wrote his daughter a letter breaking the news.
Though I grew up with a powerful support system, I found a personal comfort through music — my most intimate connection is with metal.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us."
Kool-Aid is a delicious drink with a fascinating story that extends beyond branding. Here's how the powdered mix (and its famous mascot) came to define drinks.
Thousands of young women leave home in Nigeria every year on the promise of a good job in Europe, only to be trapped by debt and forced into prostitution. But one joined forces with investigators in Italy to expose the traffickers.
It's extremely satisfying watching this dam being built step by step.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a serious strain on relationships across the United States. A firm crunched the numbers on couples seeking divorces based on divorce agreement downloads on their website.
Richard Scott Smith, a seemingly ordinary fortysomething Midwesterner, scammed a collection of different women, leaving devastated lives in his wake as he locked onto his next victim.
To help her conquer the mega ramp, skateboarder Sky Brown, who recently suffered a fall in June, enlisted the help of none other than Tony Hawk himself.
The absurdity of the RNC's adoption of cancel culture as cause célèbre hit a new peak Tuesday night during a prestigious address by a "canceled" personality at Republicans' biggest event. Hmmm.
Luxury travel agents told us just how opulent — and expensive — their ultra high-profile clients' trips have been during the pandemic.
Cats are not the only animal that is capable of squeezing through small spaces, it seems.
Sarah Broom on a disaster almost 100 years in the making.
The musician BERA is the son of the the country's former prime minister and richest man. When street protests arose in Tbilisi, I went to check on him.
Witness the raw adrenaline of the world's largest truck squashing a smaller vehicle.
Need more space on your Nintendo Switch or smart phone? This 256GB micro SD card is 41% off today at Amazon.
A choir teacher spent $2,000 to make his classroom safe. A preschool teacher is worried her students will be afraid of her face mask and shield. Wooden cubicles separate desks. This is what America's classrooms look like in the COVID era.
Trevor Noah questioned why Jacob Blake was "seen as a deadly threat for a theoretical gun" by Kenosha police while white gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was allowed to shoot protestors and then be "treated like a human being."
Before amateur porn was all the rage, horny exhibitionists created one of its most popular (and free) spaces online.
While Texas and Louisiana brace for what is being described as an "unsurvivable storm surge," the real-time weather inside "Microsoft Flight Simulator" is providing a surreal spectacle for players.
The third night of the RNC was "filled with egregious dishonesty and careless inaccuracy," according to CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.