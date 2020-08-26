Guy Placed A Pea Inside A See-Through Jar Of Soil And Watched It Grow For 37 Days
Here's an extraordinary time lapse of a pea germinating over the course of a month.
Here's an extraordinary time lapse of a pea germinating over the course of a month.
You never know what's going to come knocking at your door.
Kim Guilfoyle gave an extremely fired up speech during the RNC that captured the attention of the internet.
We've all been scared by the Bloody Mary legend growing up, but there's an explanation behind the optical illusion.
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
We all wish this was our mom.
Sarah and Sean Russell's fishing trip was interrupted by this extraordinary humpback whale breaching that took their breath away.
Before Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's smash became the filthiest chart-topper ever, these were the record holders.
Léa Kyle performed a mind-blowing quick change act, switching between outfits in the blink of an eye, during an episode on "Penn & Tellers Fool Us."
How many things do you do every day that aren't actually legal? We can answer that for you: a surprising amount. From jaywalking to wearing high heels without a permit, peruse this list and confront your criminal nature.
Hurricane Laura completely obscures the Gulf of Mexico in photos seen from space.
It's not black magic, it's the result of a scientific phenomenon called the Eddy current.
As of August 26, there have been more than 5.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and nearly 126,000 cases in Canada — but how are things going on a per capita level in states and provinces?
In 1961, the Soviet Union dropped Tsar Bomba, the largest nuclear bomb the world has ever seen. Last week, Russia's Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation released a previously classified video of the bomb's construction and detonation on YouTube.
Latest allegations arrive at a perilous time in Daniel Snyder's ownership of the Washington Football Team.
The problems started when Reese Tempest entered sixth grade. She had always loved running, but now her track team training was triggering severe breathing difficulties. "I gutted it out and cried all the time. One race, I even passed out," Reese recalls.
Here's an extraordinary time lapse of a pea germinating over the course of a month.
The United States has a law for disputed elections — but it's not ready for this year's presidential vote.
As Americans devastated by the coronavirus pandemic sit in their homes — jobless, cooking in bulk, praying for a single $1,200 check to arrive by mail — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quietly became the world's first-ever $200 billionaire.
The sheer scale and ambition of the new Christopher Nolan movie is revealed in this exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the filming of "Tenet."
Some ideas were on the right track and would eventually be realized in one form or another. But others are probably best relegated to the dustbin of history.
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter stop by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and dish about the upcoming Bill and Ted movie.
It's not a recipe. It's a way of life.
Scots is an official language of Scotland. An administrator of the Scots Wikipedia page is an American who doesn't speak Scots but simply tries to write in a Scottish accent.
It goes on for so long that it actually makes you want to scream for ice cream.
"As a meteorologist, all I can think is 'here we go again.'"
Pat Fahey, a knowledgable cicerone, explains every type of beer flavor.
How do we make optimal peanut butter and banana sandwiches? It's really quite simple. You take a picture of your banana and bread, pass the image through a deep learning model to locate said items, do some nonlinear curve fitting to the banana, transform to polar coordinates and "slice" the banana along the fitted curve, turn those slices into elliptical polygons, and feed the polygons and bread "box" into a 2D nesting algorithm.
It sounds like a stupid idea but this guy really commits to it.
At just 19 feet long, it's used to deploy underwater fences.
What exactly does Ant Group do — and how did it become so valuable?
In dozens of other patients who suppress the virus without drugs, it seems to have been cornered in parts of the genome where it cannot reproduce, scientists reported.
When the prosecutor rested his case, it seemed like there was no hope for the Trailor brothers. But the defense had a secret weapon — a 32-year-old lawyer named Abraham Lincoln.
The mashup craze may have peaked but this DJ Lobsterdust mashup will live on forever.
A New York Times survey of more than 1,500 American colleges and universities has revealed at least 26,000 cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
A secret World War Two meeting in New Hampshire's remote White Mountains created one of the 20th Century's most important institutions.
Never before has this video been more timely.
Melania Trump spoke to COVID-19's devastation. But almost no one else at the RNC has.
Many of the world's coastal cities are imperiled, but none have an escape plan as audacious as Jakarta's.
At BMP 250, you're not longer playing music, you're playing a sport.
"The Batman" proves again that with each new movie adaptation of "The Dark Knight," you cannot get dark enough.
Trump opened the second night of the Republican National Convention by pardoning a convicted bank robber right there on national TV.
Amazon makes it incredibly easy to add extra items to your order to pad Jeff Bezos's pocket.
Corey Menafee wasn't groomed to be a revolutionary, and he wasn't schooled in tearing down monuments. But four years ago, he swiped into work at a Yale dining hall and drew a line in the sand. He changed the institution forever.
Tech oracle Jaron Lanier saw the evils of social media platforms before anyone else. Now he talks about whether Twitter activism really works, how to fix Facebook, and why he won't be joining Silicon Valley's overlords in New Zealand.
Catch it if you can.
Fifteen years ago, the writer Natasha Stoynoff went to Mar-a-Lago to interview Donald and Melania Trump on the occasion of their first anniversary.
After artist decried a Whitney Museum show of mutual aid art, the institution canceled the exhibition.
President Donald Trump staged a norm-busting show on the second night of the Republican National Convention, pardoning a convicted bank robber, hosting a naturalization ceremony, and providing a primetime platform to Americans with a history of incendiary social media posts.
Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian spy, was poisoned with a cup of tea in a London hotel. Working with Scotland Yard detectives, as he lay dying, he traced the lethal substance to a former comrade in the Russian secret service.
Childhood dreams were what interested American photographer Arthur Tress when, in the late 1960s and '70s, he created his psychoanalytic "Dream Collector" series of images, which captured children's nightmares in terrifying detail.
