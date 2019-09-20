These Are The Items Closest To Be Illegal That Were Brought On 'Pawn Stars'
In this top five compilation video, the guys at Gold & Silver Pawn had to triple check and make sure these were legal to sell.
In this top five compilation video, the guys at Gold & Silver Pawn had to triple check and make sure these were legal to sell.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
In this top five compilation video, the guys at Gold & Silver Pawn had to triple check and make sure these were legal to sell.
This article was published in partnership with The Trace. Sign up for its newsletters here. With an infectious smile, 7-year-old Daniel Barden softly tapped the drums, his steady beat holding together the fledgling family band.
The adaptation of the hit game series gets more footage shown off, as well as a cover for "Take On Me" (which makes sense if you've played the second game).
We unironically and unapologetically love Bob Ross. Watching a chill dude make cool art is one of the greatest premises ever aired on TV.
Hey Siri, queue up "Not Gon' Cry" by Mary J. Blige and add an assortment of dark shades to the cart. We got you, Marilee.
This might be the single greatest athletic moment we've ever seen in a volley ball match.
the expected happened: the US lost to a better team, ending our dream run. And Argentina made up for a former upset loss by advancing to the top eight.
Rest easy knowing that your home is under the careful eye of Cove. It's simple to set up, affordable to maintain and offers peace of mind.
We had a feeling he was lying for all of these years. And now, we know for sure: eating all those raw livers does not make you swole.
Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on what makes a new American iteration of "Bake Off" different than its predecessors, and the GBBO fiasco that was Mexican Week.
Tiny homes are often marketed as a way to afford your own home if you've been priced out of the market—but is that true?
Gamecamp.gg is a staple to save you money while unlocking gaming.
George tells the story on The Graham Norton Show. Stern suggested Takei had a large penis, and he could only respond one way: "oh, my!"
Kevin Wilson's fiction features narrators haunted, yet not bound, by troubled pasts.
This is a compilation of the many times the greatest magical duo performed in between the sketches.
In eight years, Asheville, NC has added nearly 50 new breweries. We visited to see what makes this city of 94,000 so appealing to the brewers.
It's not hard to picture how China's blank-paper demonstrations will one day be clouded by selective memory, and the tendency to make memes out of the past.
In this MLB offseason Jomboy breakdown, the Browns offense got the win by targeting and being a bully to Tampa Bay's defense.
With Ye on Infowars and Elon Musk lifting the floodgates on Twitter, the right wing is getting the free-speech thunderdome of its dreams. Or nightmares.
The moon's clouds and a bit of its surface are visible in new views from the space-based observatory.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
The man behind the most influential album of the 1990s talks about meeting Dave Grohl, and having his socks blown off by the band.
Nobody asked for this, but we cannot deny the raw energy Santa is serving this Christmas.
Some snazzy present ideas for loved ones who like the fancier things.
What started as a two-player "F-Zero" game quickly became a cart racer, which then became a Mario game, and then became the biggest spin-off Nintendo ever made.
Internal Army documents obtained by Motherboard provide insight on how the Army wanted to reach Gen-Z, women, and Black and Hispanic people through Twitch, Paramount+, and the WWE.
How is sending cops after the mentally ill and unhoused "care"?
Here's an explainer about how universal airport codes work, and why you're not the only one who's confused about the system.
The shooting occurred days before the Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, a former football star.
A class-action lawsuit by survivors against law enforcement asks $27 billion for "indelible and forever-lasting trauma."
Thomas Flight reveals how subtle cinematographic techniques help directors and storytellers take their work to the next level.
A Black mother claims Mary Lin Elementary School was separating Black and white students into different classrooms and not asking families.
The Backyard Scientist creates a rocket knife, and yes it is as dangerous as that sounds. Don't try it at home, folks!
This card game is perfect for game night, and game night is gonna run long.
Sixteen nations are now locked into the World Cup bracket. It's knockout soccer from now on.
One guy went viral for yelling "who is it?" at a Britney Spears concert and then everybody started doing it. (From 2021)
From Doja Cat and Lil Nas X to Balenciaga and Addison Rae, Satanic conspiracy theories are spreading across social media like hellfire — but where have they all come from?
The "Good Morning America" co-hosts are receiving a level of support heretofore unfathomable for potential cheaters.
Pickleball players come in all shapes and sizes, so make sure you don't underestimate anyone on the court.
Sherri McMullen's Oakland luxury store is one of a kind.
The spiritual successor to "Dead Space," from some of the original team too, is here to scare your pants off.
First played at a comedy club in 2009, the comedy duo quizzed their audience on who said these famous quotes: Kanye West or Adolf Hitler? Seems prescient now considering the recent quotes from Ye about his appreciation for Hitler.
How's the economy doing? Depends where you look. Seriously.
You only get a glimpse of Stephanie Meyer's twisted mind in the movies, but the books really let the freak flag fly.
Professional pranksters MSCHF set up an ATM at Art Basel Miami that instead of dispensing cash, ranked its swipers based on their bank balance.
From murderous Santas and axe-wielding snowmen to malevolent children who're definitely on the naughty list. It's what Jesus would have wanted.
Despite ample reasons to be skeptical of cryptocurrency schemes, the notion of the eccentric genius accomplishing extraordinary things was irresistible.