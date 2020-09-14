Paul Rudd Pretends To Be 26-Years-Old To Ask Millennials To Wear Masks
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
YouTuber Warped Perception built a see-through engine and instead of feeding it gasoline, gave it gunpowder.
We wanted something else, and this was it.
When life gives you steel and brass and a milling machine, make 8 balls.
Dr Alok Patel dives into CRISPR — the gene-editing technology that's advancing quickly — and finds out how far away we are from turning sci-fi into reality.
"Now, over 24 years later, it still looks almost like it did the day I bought it. No mold. No decay. Definitely stale."
The entire mood of the song had changed.
Virtual courts were meant to be the solution to a congested system in Nigeria. Then it was used to sentence a man to death.
A visualization of weekly US deaths attributed to COVID-19 compared to deaths attributed to the flu and pneumonia.
Online dating is hard, even for a dog.
Space weather may have played a small role in the famed steamer's sinking.
This is the story of Martin Pistorius, who fell into a mysterious coma as a young boy. He had only one thing left as his mind began to function again — his own thoughts.
Why the meme about a stoic father and his new best friend will never get old.
A 6,600-word internal memo from a fired Facebook data scientist details how the social network knew leaders of countries around the world were using their site to manipulate voters — and failed to act.
For two decades, Onel de Guzman has been suspected of unleashing the groundbreaking virus. But he's never confessed to anything — until now.
The only other time there were five active tropical cyclones — hurricane, tropical storm and/or tropical depression — in the Atlantic was in 1971.
Iceland is geologically active and has numerous high-pressure hot water reservoirs, including an artifical hot water beach. After years of experimenting and research, the Blue Lagoon was born. A wonder of the world, they let you take a dip in geothermal power plant waste water for $35.
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a meaty dinosaur! No: it's the perfect metaphor for our present reality!
Knock, knock, who's bear?
It was just before midnight, on June 14, 2017, when James Bennet, then the New York Times' Editorial Page Editor, sent an anxious text to a Washington colleague.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is being replaced by his right-hand man, a politician so ruthless his nickname refers to one of the most brutal military rulers in Japanese history.
Gravity? Please. This guy eats gravity for breakfast.
To decide the "best" of New York rap would only tell half the story, so instead here are 100 songs — from A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj and more — that capture a bigger picture of the sound of the New York City.
Actor John Cusack has kind of fallen into a cultural limbo of "Where's he been?" Gen X nostalgia. A pivotal role in Amazon Studios' upcoming, eagerly anticipated sci-fi thriller series "Utopia" should change that.
Watch the speed of an Airbus A320, rendered in kilometers per hour, increase as the plane takes off.
Are cheat codes just for assholes? Is working on a huge game a great time? Let's find out the truth.
This rendition is precious to us.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Ontario and Montana have a serious wild pig problem. Can they take control of it before it's too late?
Fat-free products of the '90s like Snackwell's and Weight Watchers removed much of the pleasure of "unhealthy" treats
Sports fans have been led to believe that the broadcast booth is typically occupied by just two people — play-by-play announcer and former player analyst. But there's more happening inside the booth than we see.
Something strange is happening on the blistering planet.
An astonishing account of methamphetamine addiction in the Third Reich changes what we know about World War II.
Luxembourg has been afflicted with a boring and staid reputation — but there's much more to its dynamic and diverse capital city than meets the eye.
Cats are always one floor ahead of us.
How one of the most famous computer bugs of all time, the Intel Pentium floating-point division glitch, blew out of proportion into a PR crisis.
Years before he became Neo, and John Wick, Keanu was an intrepid reporter in Canada.
Internal documents show how a source ended up in jail — and the fallout in the newsroom.
Efforts to stop covid-19 have had at least one welcome side-effect.
YouTuber built a 2D version of the greedy cup siphon in our washing machines, and it's engrossing to behold.
From a space opera to a transformative justice guidebook to the best new novels in translation, these are some of our favorite booksellers' favorite reads.
What 8 million letters can tell us about how the post office is doing.
Laina Morris didn't know how much Justin Bieber would irrevocably change her life.
Videos obtained by The Washington Post show agents' tactics during President Trump's operation.
Millions of acres are burning across the West Coast.
Elon Musk is caught off guard when his son's actual name is read out loud.
