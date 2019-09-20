Paul Rudd Explains Why You Should Pay For Journalism While Celebrating 'Sexiest Man Alive Title' On Colbert's Show
Noted journalism advocate Rudd dropped by Colbert's show to talk about his new title and new film, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray brought good memories to the Seth Meyer's couch last night while reminiscing about their careers, having an impromptu dance session and talking about "Ghostbusters."
There's no way this is normal, right?
"I can scream better than you!" "Nuh uh!"
The comedian and cookbook author gives tips on how to become a better, more relaxed dinner party host.
In Austin and cities around the country, prices are skyrocketing, forcing regular people to act like speculators. When will it end?
A huge avalanche rocked the regions of Kobang and Naurikot in Nepal, leaving multiple persons injured and over 100 yak missing.
People are finally appreciating this next-level impression that Jon Hamm gave of the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star.
Federal agencies have long struggled to stop illegal fishing and drug smuggling in the Gulf of Mexico. In recent years, it's only gotten worse.
It had been a doozy of a week. First, Holden, my beloved Pomeranian, received a diagnosis of malignant and inoperable cancer. Second, my husband Paul (16 years my senior), was diagnosed with...
Before he became "Trader Joe," Joe Coulombe ran a struggling convenience store chain. Here's how an offer for extra-large eggs laid the groundwork for a multibillion-dollar grocery chain.
A driver captured this near-miss moment when an emu darted across the highway out in Victor Harbor, South Australia.
Ultra-conservative lawyers seek to have their cases heard in the fifth circuit in hope of a favourable ruling.
Bill Gates made a ridiculously expensive art purchase before he became the world's richest man. It was a surprisingly good investment.
In a conversation with Carrie Brownstein at Vulture Festival 2021, the host of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" and longtime actor opens up in his own strange way.
From his incredibly charming appearance on "The Dating Game" back in 1968 to his recent old timey banjo performances, Steve Martin is considered one of America's most wholesome celebrities. But he can't take credit on this latest viral video.
One in five of us struggle to cope with everyday smells, sounds and images. Rather than a weakness, this extreme sensitivity could be a strength in everything from the pandemic to the climate crisis.
Walking is a better workout than you think — especially if you add these extra challenges to up the intensity of your walks.
Donut Media takes a deep dive into the humble beginnings of the American pickup truck, and how its new avatar became overcharged and overpowered.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here are the things you should definitely avoid, especially while walking, to help keep your knees in good shape.
Ryan Reynolds somehow got "Antiques Roadshow" to play along and appraise a fictional jewel-encrusted egg from his movie "Red Notice."
Trump asserted executive privilege over records detailing whom the president met and called Jan. 6 as a mob attacked the Capitol.
Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd who played iconic characters Merry and Pippin in the "LOTR" trilogy sit down and and bring the banter while answering the web's most searched questions about their lives.
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
The moral and strategic questions are not new. But Biden should finally address them.
How the young rapper conquered one-hit-wonderdom to become a master of attention.
We don't know if this billionaire is actually human, but we do know what they look like in the wild.
Why was a reporter punished for speaking up about sexual assault?
Tom Scott takes us on a tour of the Lüttmoorsiel-Nordstrandischmoor island railway, a private narrow railway unlike anything else in the world.
In 1998, a North Carolina doctor accidentally discovered a device that could make women cum at the drop of a hat. Two decades later, we've got nothing to show for it. This is the long, strange story of the Orgasmatron
Amazon Logistics has reportedly been the defendant in 119 vehicle injury lawsuits this year.
These personal care companies use varying levels of code to mask twisted agendas.
Can "the people" solve climate change? France decided to find out.
Lina Kelly, the director of animal care and enrichment at the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Michigan, explains how her facility takes care of unwanted alligators, and it's the most heartwarming thing you'll watch today.
On 24 May 1969, a deep rumbling started within Kīlauea, the largest of the volcanoes comprising the island of Hawai'i.
Not sure what you're up against when it comes to cannabis tests on the job? Here's what they are, when they happen, and whether you can beat them.
On this "SNL" sketch, girlfriends take their boyfriends to the "man park" and it might be the best idea the show has ever come up with.
Read to the end for a really good supercut.
It just suddenly happened, and there isn't a sports car in the world I can buy to make it otherwise.
"Fox and Friends" made this Joe Biden quip about Satchel Paige seem way worse with outrageously deceptive editing.
"Retired Janitors of Idaho" shows that "Succession" is telling stories about abuse even when it doesn't seem like it is.
Worn out by what they see as entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus, key West Wing aides have largely thrown up their hands at Vice President Kamala Harris and her staff — deciding there simply isn't time to deal with them right now, especially at a moment when President Joe Biden faces quickly multiplying legislative and political concerns.