Paul McCartney Reveals The Last Thing He Ever Talked About With John Lennon
"It was really nice, and I was so glad that we got back to that relationship that we always had when we were kids," the former Beatle told Howard Stern.
"It was really nice, and I was so glad that we got back to that relationship that we always had when we were kids," the former Beatle told Howard Stern.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
J.P. Moorman II from UC Riverside stole the show with a spectacular final shot to beat Arizona state 66 to 65.
"A teacher asked two of my classmates to pin down my arms while she unzipped my pants. It was literally a molestation tactic disguised as punishment."
Taylor Swift has a lot of guests on "Red (Taylor's Version)" and shares why she is sometimes a little hesitant when reaching out to her famous friends.
Here are ways to become more creative with practice, according to Sarah Stein Greenberg, director at the Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford.
"It was really nice, and I was so glad that we got back to that relationship that we always had when we were kids," the former Beatle told Howard Stern.
Baseball aficionado Jomboy has been watching a lot of cricket during paternity leave, so it's only natural he became an expert at it.
"[W]ell, the people were very angry."
Only the public, through Congress, can change this policy.
This parody video at Mark Zuckerberg's expense might make you really want to visit Iceland.
Budweiser takes the cake in almost half the country, but a few other beers stake their claim across the country.
The "Red Notice" and "Deadpool" star is taking a page from Katharine Hepburn.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Learn all about how bricks are made, where they come from and what makes them special from expert mason Mark McCullough. "The talent of a bricklayer is making an inconsistent brick look consistent in a wall," he says.
The 18-year-old who shot three men at a protest took the stand and resorted to a tried-and-true strategy for white men in trouble.
No one really knows how L. W. Wright scammed his way into a NASCAR team, managed 13 laps and quietly left without a trace. Is he even alive today? No one can tell.
With a whopping 4.7/5-star average rating on Amazon, the already affordable Santoku Knife is a must-buy with these discounts applied. Just be sure to click the digital coupon.
In an increasingly polarized world, Clapton stayed out of politics. He was never one to pop up at rallies or marches. So it's been more than a departure to hear him questioning scientists on anti-vaccine websites.
How tilting a camera on its axis creates so much tension for viewers.
The model and actor's new book of essays is a fascinatingly solipsistic portrait of the tension between empowerment and objectification.
"Death makes human beings seem like very small containers that are packed so densely we can only be aware of a fraction of what's inside us from moment to moment."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"We are pouring carbon dioxide and other gases into the atmosphere with hardly any concern for its long term and global effects," Sagan said in this unsettling Congressional testimony warning us about the future.
If you consistently have a monthly balance on your credit card, here's what to do — and more importantly, what not to do — so you don't get yourself deeper in debt.
We've scoured through Amazon and found some of the more off the beaten path gifts that are sure to delight the men in your life who are hardest to surprise.
Seth Meyers reminded viewers of a quote the former White House advisor made in March 2020 that "should follow her for the rest of her career."
Something mysterious is blocking cosmic rays in the Central Molecular Zone, according to a new study.
Want to be able to quickly check where your gear is at any moment? These Kickstarted trackers last up to 15 months on a single charge.
Fourteen fans, one bucket and a bunch of colors — captured in 1,000 frames-per-second on 4K film. It's lit.
The first carmaker to hit a $1 trillion valuation has a complicated past.
Use HOLIDAY25 for 25% off. Western Rise provides freedom for men who want to own less, experience more. They make the world's most versatile clothing no matter how you live, so you can maximize life's possibilities.
Lucille Ball's hometown famously featured a statue that looked nothing like her. Nicole Kidman's version of Lucille Ball might actually look even less like her.
His campaign can't find its footing.
The man purchased the Rolex Oyster Cosmograph for $345.97 in 1975 (which, to be fair, wasn't cheap), but he wasn't prepared for what the super-rare watch is worth today.
"She had a wank in the middle of Central Saint Martins and called it performance art."
Even if you're trapped in the middle of a crowd, here are some safety precautions you can take.
Aubrey Plaza told Stephen Colbert that Michael Caine tried to get her to do this one weird trick and she couldn't believe it was humanly possible.
Every year, the streaming industry becomes even hungrier for intellectual property to adapt.
Jellycat, the stuffed animal brand for babies and toddlers, has accumulated a VERY enthusiastic parent fan base.
Adding Jack Black to anything instantly improves it as demonstrated in this performance of "Suffragette City" with the Blue Bear School Of Music.
If you've an internet connection, free time and a stubborn commitment to getting the facts right, then you too, can be an open source researcher.
Warner Bros. teams with Nifty's to launch 100,000 unique "Matrix"-inspired avatars.
Pete Davidson hilariously unloads on the Jonas Brothers in this teaser for their upcoming special.
The new technology is scheduled to roll out at early as 2026.
The Solterra is built on a platform co-developed by Toyota.
Ryan Reynolds was scheduled to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Will Ferrell was scheduled to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" but the duo pulled the old switcheroo and appeared in lieu of the other.
Accomplished entertainer and facial-expression extraordinaire Lin-Manuel Miranda's film "tick, tick… Boom!' is out in select cinemas this week and will be streaming on Netflix next week.
The actor was on "Salon Talks" to discuss his Netflix action flick, voicing Mickey and why "Office" fans yell at him.