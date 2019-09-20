Paul McCartney Got De-Aged In The 'Find My Way' Music Video With Beck, And The Result Is Simultaneously Unsettling And Awesome
Paul McCartney gets a digital make-over to look like a young Beatle in this funky music video with Beck.
It's the coldest summer of the rest of our lives. Let the people show nip!
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This polyglot travels to the American Southwest and impresses the locals with his knack for speaking Navajo.
Down to his last rounds of ammunition, with bruises and a leg injury, the man was rescued by a helicopter crew that just happened by.
This week we are taking advantage of summer weather to venturing outside and socialize again. And honestly, it's not worth the effort, because no one knows how to behave anymore.
David Begnaud spoke with COVID-19 patients in a Louisiana hospital and one man still refused to get vaccinated, despite his near fatal battle.
What if the entire league was two-way players? What if every player was Shohei Ohtani — literally?
Save up to 35% through July 26 on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
Anderson Cooper was stunned by the newly released audio from Donald Trump's interview with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker for their book "I Alone Can Fix It."
"The inn was a boat. And then it became a life raft."
Flights are getting more expensive and can be canceled last minute.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The sheer degree of joy he shows launching himself into the pool is contagious.
The men using international dating websites had troubling ideas about the shortcomings of American women.
Here's the official main trailer of Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which will be released in theaters on October 22.
They're not all anti-vaxxers and treating them as such is making things worse.
Camp Quinebarge did not go as planned. The rustic, long-running New Hampshire camp abruptly shut down earlier this month after just six days. Camp directors informed parents, who had shelled out $3,400 for two weeks, that they needed to pick up their children the next morning.
Charlie Berens demonstrates how there's really just four types of "camp" people.
Could eating freeze-dried organs be the key to living a longer life? Here's what you need to know about the latest dietary trend.
What do you do when you live at home, and your family thinks getting a COVID-19 shot could kill you?
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
"Right after we end forced indoctrination in our schools, we need to mandate that everyone stand for the Pledge of Allegiance," Walter Masterson quipped at a school board meeting.
If you're feeling behind in life, here's a great explanation about why you shouldn't be discouraged.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us. The initial Kickstarter campaign is about to wrap up, so don't hesitate.
Made with graphene and cut with a laser, this incredibly durable polo shirt is breathable, quick-dry and anti-bacterial by design.
We're stocking up on our favorite t-shirts during Huckberry's summer sale, and all of our old shirts are getting turned into rags.
There are considerable differences between the two, but the most pressing question Drag Times had is how Tesla managed to drop so much weight.
Why do we expect teenagers to out-thrift major retailers?
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.
13-year-old Kiley Holman got struck in the face by a seagull at a New Jersey amusement park.
Claudia Summers, a writer, was out doing errands in Midtown Manhattan when she passed a young woman nonchalantly ambling along 33rd Street near Moynihan Train Hall dressed in low-slung jeans and a bra. "Was it a sports bra?" a follower inquired after Ms. Summers posted a snapshot of the woman to her Instagram account.
Job-hunting is soul-sucking, but these tips can help speed your search.
Tristan Jass pulls off a ridiculous lay up that should not have gone in.
If you've been surfing Reddit for a while, there's certain threads or comments that are the stuff of legend e.g. the infamous Woody Harrelson Rampart "ask me anything" fiasco or the time someone Rickrolled Rick Astley himself. But what do Redditors consider their favorite posts in the history of the link-sharing site?
Whether I have shrunk or he is particularly well endowed, it makes me feel sad and inadequate.
We've seen expert archers shoot an apple from a distance, but not an apple that is on their own heads.
A New York Times analysis reveals which pitchers have seen their spin rates drop dramatically.
It's a habit he picked up during COVID.
See why people call this dive by Greg Louganis at the 1986 world championships in Madrid "the best dive ever."
For a small slice of time, being online was a thrilling mix of discovery, collaboration, creativity, and chaotic potential. Then Google Reader disappeared.
Some anti-vaccination groups on Facebook are changing their names to euphemisms like "Dance Party" or "Dinner Party," and using code words to fit those themes.
I was acting as Trump and his minions do: free to say anything, no matter how ridiculous, with no basis in observable fact.
There is a reason why a punch from a mantis shrimp has been compared to a 22-caliber bullet in terms of acceleration.
The vaccines are working — but that might not mean what you think it does.
Can face-to-face meetings between a victim and an abuser help a society overwhelmed with toxic behavior? Restorative justice is a form of conflict resolution that brings together survivors and offenders with a focus on repairing the damage done.
This is why it's always good to check all the rooms when you stay at an Airbnb.
Anthony Comstock's crusade against vice constrained the lives of ordinary Americans. His antagonists opened up history for feminists and other activists.