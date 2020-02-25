Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

EVERYTHING YOU WISH YOU DIDN'T NEED TO KNOW

1 digg vox.com

Millions of Americans who have driver's licenses still need to upgrade to a Real ID by October 1, according to DHS.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample