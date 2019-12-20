Recommended

CHRISTMAS POWER PAIRING

1 digg dangerousminds.net

Despite the fame of each singer, few in their time would have believed that their 1977 collaboration on Crosby's TV show would become the beloved cultural artifact it is today.

FEAR OF A WARMING PLANET

grist.org

Alright folks, I'm calling it: 2019 was officially the year the climate crisis went mainstream. Think about it. No longer is mention of the warming atmosphere, melting ice sheets, and acidifying oceans — along with the resulting human suffering — limited to the "environment" section of the newspaper. It's not a niche worry for small pockets of concerned citizens.

FEUDAL SYSTEM

vulture.com

A roundup of ten of the best feuds from the 2010s. The list includes Donald Trump fighting with Rosie O'Donnell, Drake and Push-T, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian beefing with, well, a lot of other women.