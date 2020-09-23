Parrot Squeaks Like A Toy Whenever You Squeeze Its Head
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
Dumbbells are impossibly expensive right now, thanks in large part to resellers taking advantage of a shortage.
Here's a data visualization that shows that the majority of America's economic output is concentrated in and around its largest cities.
"I thought we were doing a good thing, and after we altered the course of US politics and i made enough money to retire at 27, I realized I was wrong."
That's a good boy.
Storms have popped up in this record-breaking hurricane season at such a breakneck pace that forecasters ran out of names and were forced to move on the Greek alphabet. But one of the storms with a traditional name — Paulette — has come back to life more than a week after it hit Bermuda.
Colonial exploitation made the indigenous Aztec people disproportionately vulnerable to epidemics. Indigenous accounts show their perspective.
The weird pandemic summer is over. What's the big idea in America this fall?
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
These are TIME's 100 most influential pioneers, leaders, titans, artists and icons of 2020.
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
For years, Mark Zuckerberg has faced criticism that Facebook is bad for democracy. Employees want him to take a harder line against the Trump Administration, while his user base wants him to do the opposite. Facebook's CEO is trying to hold the center.
This insane paint job demonstrates the magic of thermochromatic pigments.
The first sign for Hala Khouri that something dangerous, if not exactly new, was spreading in her world of health practitioners was "Plandemic," a viral video filled with misinformation and conspiracy theories about the spread of COVID-19.
The new coronavirus seems so strange because it has our full attention in a way most viruses don't.
We are nothing but a tiny speck of dust in a universe of giants.
The acclaimed director has an unimpeachable body of work, but why isn't it more extensive? The answer lies in the long list of movies and TV shows that he hasn't made.
It's so thick that it almost looks like a smoke screen.
The cicada killer has a stinger like a syringe, at an eye-popping 1 ⅝ inch in length. How does that feel jabbed into your skin?
In his new book, "Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, And The Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty," Jeff Pearlman reveals the inner workings of the Kobe-Shaq dynasty, full of behind-the-scenes infighting, untold hilarity and endless controversy.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. And since it's only 20 bucks, we don't feel too bad about another item sitting on our desk.
From the creator of "The Haunting of Hill House" comes a new ghost story loosely based on the 1898 horror novella "The Turn of the Screw." "The Haunting of Bly Manor" will be released on Netflix on October 9.
Fall equinox for 2020 is here, that day when you get equal amounts of daylight and darkness. Except it's not as equal as you think.
It is only in the last couple of centuries that we have begun to grasp that our existence might one day cease to exist forever.
The US Supreme Court changed size seven times in its first 80 years, from as few as five justices to as many as 10. Now, some argue it's time to revisit the issue.