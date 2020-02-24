Is This Parrot Planning To, Uh, Murder Its Owner?
If you catch your parrot appearing to sharpen its beak before puffing up its feathers and slowly approaching you, it may be time to find a new pet.
This was not part of the package deal.
Jim Hamann decided he wanted to do this after a seeing a vintage pot in France. First he started to restore copper pots and pans, now he crafts his own.
Volkswagen's I.D. R doesn't have the same power that the McLaren does, but holy crap is it fast off the line.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crashed a 2015 Nissan truck for the European market into a 2019 Nissan truck that's Africa's best-seller.
We tie songs to our feelings, friends, lovers and so much more. They stick with us through thick and thin.
Chef Hidekazu Tojo is nothing short of a living legend.
The startup rode a wave of augmented reality hype and about $300 million in funding to a series of half-baked products before failing spectacularly and shutting down last year.
Most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain.
Just under a month after Kobe Bryant — along with his daughter Gianna and seven others — was killed in a helicopter crash, thousands of people filled the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a tribute to his life.
It has fueled prosperity of the last 50 years. But the end is now in sight.
Growing crowds have turned the world's tallest mountain into a valuable commercial asset. But where's all the money going?
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
People say America doesn't make things anymore. But what about toxic chemicals? We make so many of those, we throw half of them in rivers, for free.
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
Photographer Mark Steinmetz spent 11 years working in camps across the US, from the shores of Cape Cod in Massachusetts to the smoky mountains of North Carolina.
Telling whether the product that arrived in your Amazon box is what you meant to order can be puzzling. Can you guess which ones of these are the imposters?
In 1911, a Swedish film production company shot a bunch of footage on the streets of a bustling New York City. In 2018, it went viral on YouTube. And now it looks even better.
Under its frigid, dusty surface, Mars is humming. The quiet, constant drone periodically pulses with the beat of quakes rippling around the planet, but the source of this alien music remains unknown.
An ocean explorer captured this rare view of swarms of deep-sea shrimp being startled by a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck just 100 miles away.
Aside from the extremely cool science on display, this is just very beautiful.
Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood mogul, was found guilty of rape in the third degree on Monday, capping a landmark trial of the #MeToo era.
Approximately 4,000 cars are enjoying a not-so-fun beach vacation.
Keeping the swing going for your kid at the neighborhood playground while you get some chores done at home in your apartment? There's a fix for that.
For many Native American teenagers Sherman Indian High School is a last chance for an education and a future.
Using data from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, NASA put together this video showing what the Apollo 13 astronauts would have seen in 1970 as the zipped around the moon.
The treasure trove could help answer questions about what happened during the disastrous Franklin Expedition.
Scientists have developed Air-Gen, a device that uses a natural protein to create a 24/7 supply of electricity from air moisture.
Sergio Rico, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, had a terrible end to the first half against FC Bordeaux in the French soccer league.
Why? Over time my route became boring. I decided to make it a little bit more interesting by taking the parallel streets on my way there.
The 14th Amendment says states that infringe the vote must lose representation in Congress. It's time to make this happen.
Are a boatload of torque and some after-market snow tracks able to make a Tesla Model 3 into a snowmobile?
At 12:54 a.m. on September 10, yet another lust-worthy image appeared on the Instagram account of the interior design startup Homepolish. It was the last Instagram post the company would ever publish to its 2 million followers.
The wildfires weren't just unprecedented — scientists didn't think such catastrophic conflagrations would happen until the end of this century.
Mike Bloomberg will first appear on ballots during next week's Super Tuesday primaries, giving us our first real look at whether his ad spending is working. In the meantime, we can enjoy this disconcerting clip from 2006.
Even at the age of 13, Hawk sure knew how to shred.
In Quintero, oil leaks and pollution from heavy industry is taking a heavy toll on the health of local citizens. Now the fight is on to clean up one of Chile's so-called "sacrifice zones."
They've eluded one of the most rigorous map-making institutions in the world to do so
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
Milwaukee's chase for 70 wins isn't all about its dominant offense. Here's how Giannis and the Bucks stack up against the best defenses when adjusting for eras.
NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who helped pave the way for the first American astronaut to successfully orbit the Earth, died Monday morning at the age of 101, according to NASA.
Firefighters in Austria worked for three hours to prevent 1,590 liters of Zweigelt from flooding a local restaurant
The Conscious Life Expo celebrates alternative healing, crystals, psychics, mediums, angels and aliens. There's just one thing that doesn't fly, but won't die: conspiracy theorists.
Why you can actually put your health at risk by sleeping through take-off and/or landing.
It can be hard, with Kanye West, to separate concrete plans from jokes, fancies or outlandish aspirations. For now, the people of Cody have to wait and see what develops.
Chateau de Freschines was once owned by a famous French scientist who was guillotined at the end of the French revolution. Welcome home!
An out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality can take hold when people lose their connection to nature.
How an audacious con man with fake ties to the pinnacles of the church ran an epic scheme and swindled those who trusted him most.