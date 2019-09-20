Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

The staff of the A.V. Club — the music, film, and entertainment website owned by G/O Media — was informed yesterday that the company will be shuttering its Chicago office, where the bulk of its editorial team is based. The website's editor-in-chief, Scott Robson, told employees that they would be required to move to Los Angeles, where he's establishing a new office, or else lose their jobs.

Kelly Grovier picks 15 of the most startling photos from this year — including images of the riots at the US Capitol and an airplane in Kabul — and compares them with iconic artworks.

