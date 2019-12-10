We Thought Pandas Moved Slowly, Then We Saw Them React To An Earthquake
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
Some cats are smarter than others.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In 1998, a majority of American workers were employed in manufacturing and less than 20% in health care and social assistance jobs. 20 years later, those percentages have flipped.
Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what's causing these mysterious features.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Liverpool forward Mo Salah scored against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League from the absolute tightest of angles.
I thought I was dying. During the day, I was so tired my knees would buckle. Driving the car, my head would dip and then I would catch myself. At night, I would sleep fitfully, legs churning, heart racin
In case you were thinking of picking one up as a Christmas gift for any hardcore developers, animators, audio producers, or other professionals that need this much power in a single computer, the Mac Pro starts at $5,999. But prices go way, way up from there.
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
For anyone not white, cis or male, it's obvious where all this is going.
With so many entrants in the Democratic primary field, many observers have wondered what billionaire Tom Steyer's candidacy adds to the race.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
Ad blockers no longer go far enough. Blocking ads at the network level offers better protection from tracking and data collection.
There's no such thing as a neutral platform. And Steph Korey won't be the last CEO to learn that lesson.
Love cold brew? Stop spending so much at coffee shops and make your own cold brew at home with the FrankOne Cold Brew & Coffee Maker. Normally $120, get it for $96 with code GREENMONDAY20.
The seat concept, called Interspace, uses foldable wings to create a privacy barrier and offer extra comfort when trying to sleep. Its designers say it can be retrofitted to existing seats.
Superhero movies from Marvel and others now rule Hollywood. But their superfans aren't satisfied with cultural dominance. They demand critical adoration too.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Today, Hyundai is a powerhouse automaker with real enthusiast cred. That story began here — the sad, underwhelming Pony, the first Korean car exported to Canada.
The story of how the Kardashians became A-list stars is more complicated than you remember and more surprising than you'd expect.
Petition to change all animal sounds to Yoshi sounds.
How the television producer Konstantin Ernst went from discerning auteur to Putin's unofficial minister of propaganda.
Sorry to this man.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
People wonder about what it would be like if a super-intelligent AI decided to place all of humanity in a realistic simulation. I wonder what it would be like if the simulation were built by today's AI instead – whose computing power is somewhere around the level of an earthworm's. Specifically, what would the pies be like?
The United States is the largest consumer of coffee in the world, but the location of the biggest coffee chains differ greatly depending on which part of the country you're in.
We're sure that tripping their way through the heist and failing altogether wasn't part of the original plan.
Australia has been on fire for more than a month, but the flames are hardly the only impact. Smoke from Australia's bush fires engulfed Sydney in a smoke on Tuesday, creating the most toxic air on the planet.
It's not just sex that challenges male-female relationships — but financial imbalance is a factor we almost never talk about
The mystery is too beautiful.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
Stone Fox Bride made Molly Rosen Guy the face of bohemian weddings. Then her marriage ended.
Some cats are smarter than others.
The day that changed everything for one team.
How a years-long domain name feud ended in a bloody shootout.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
You're going to want help upskilling, reskilling and future-proofing yourself.
Few shows in recent history have received as much attention simply for the clothes as "Succession."
Moore's Law posits that the number of transistors on a microchip will double every two years — turns out, he was right on the money.
Vox has a pretty typical privacy policy. That doesn't make it great.
A knife enthusiast YouTuber demonstrates how to make an extremely sharp knife with just water and household oils.
Sorry, son, this one's for me.
New research indicates that access to resources, more than family structure, matters for black kids' success.
These are the 10 performers whose work we found most captivating, challenging, shocking and inspiring in 2019.
No fruits, no vegetables, no grains, just beef. What is going on in these people's intestines and arteries?
A Gizmodo investigation, which began last month and ultimately revealed the potential locations of up to tens of thousands of Ring cameras, has cast new doubt on the effectiveness of the company's privacy safeguards
The Verge's ranking of the top 100, from failures like Google Glass to consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to our favorite phones like Samsung's Galaxy S6 and the Pixel 2 to game-changing tablets like the iPad and Microsoft Surface Pro 3.
We featured Colin Levy's sci-fi short "Skywatch" here on Digg last week, but we have to admit, we *were* wondering how he managed to get a surprise appearance from Jude Law. Well, here's how.
For days after his FBI interrogation, former US Army scientist Wei Su wondered: Where had the microphone been?
In West Hollywood, a science-driven company is reinventing the facial
Recipients have used the money to apply for better jobs, spend more time with their children, or save for better housing.