Owner Uncovered Some Of The Weirdest Things Dogs Hides In His Bed
Keep your friends close and your cherished things closer.
Keep your friends close and your cherished things closer.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
She's earned career success and overcome the worst moments of her life, but still can't stop the doxing and harassment online.
Driving across smaller roads come with its ups and downs.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
There's a reason why this chemical can be used in weapons, and why it's so terrifying.
Two terrifying car accidents taught me that, despite what we like to believe, we can't control what happens on the road.
How Australia fudged the numbers at Biden's climate summit. "One has to develop a black sense of humor. Otherwise you'd wake up and weep every morning."
Keep your friends close and your cherished things closer.
The Supreme Court's orderly telephone arguments, prompted by the pandemic, have given the public a revealing look at its longest-serving member.
Amazon is discounting the 4K Fire TV Stick by 24% right now. With Amazon's quick turn around, this will make for one hell of a Mother's Day gift.
The hail apparently broke all the skylights inside a Walmart in Norman, Oklahoma, and it was hailing inside the store.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Something with no legs, no feet and no skeleton is crawling around down there, scientists say.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
We still can't believe that jet suits are a reality in our lifetime.
For male tanager birds, carotenoid feather pigments just aren't flashy enough. They have another way to make their colors really pop.
The 516 Arouca bridge is 1,692 feet long and is not for the faint of heart.
The reigning MVP wants to be traded away from the only NFL team he's ever known. Let's break down why things got to this point — and what could happen next.
American voters were less polarized by racial identity in 2020 compared to 2016, but are very polarized by attitudes about racial and cultural issues.
John Oliver remains impressively patient and calm while trying to explain how the fight against Coronavirus is far from over and how we should all be getting combatting misinformation.
Whatever field you are in, if it uses language, it is about to be transformed.
The strange saga of "Tattinger's."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Two minutes and twenty seconds into Marvel's release dates trailer, we finally get a glimpse into Chloé Zhao's "Eternals," which stars Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and more.
When the pandemic emptied NYC's streets last year, some declared it dead. But after a terrible, painful year, it's now defying those declarations.
The Xion CyberX is like nothing you've seen before. Built for both on- and off-road riding, it goes 50 mph and has customizable side panels that make each bike unique to its owner. Time's running out to to save $1,200.
The merino wool used to make this shirt naturally fights off the funk for up to three days, and the nylon reinforcement keeps it in good condition wash after wash.
As it heats up in our neck of the woods, we needed a table-top fan with some real kick. And let us tell you: This one really blows.
"I noticed from my home balcony that there were some changes in the behavior of the eruption. For a couple of minutes the eruption seemed to be over but then it exploded into these 300-meter high lava fountains."
No, they're not scams, but yes, you need to play it carefully.
After its first attempt to penetrate the rust-colored Martian surface in 2019, NASA's "mole" sent a signal back to Earth. It was not good news.
The Action Lab tries to stop water from expanding while freezing, but the experiment doesn't go through as planned.
No official cause has yet been established for the destruction of an Indonesian submarine with 53 people aboard earlier this month, but some speculation has zeroed in on an undersea phenomenon which has been noted by submariners since at least World War II, though it has become better understood only in recent decades.
The addiction researcher Carl Hart argues against the distinction between hard and soft drugs.
From El Paso, Texas to Naco, Arizona, the border wall Trump built has done more than just physically divide the region. It's upended many lives.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
A woman who spent nearly two years confined to a room talks about how she got involved with NXIVM and her first sexual encounters with Keith Raniere.
He's overtaken by emotion, and we can totally relate.
The company that helped popularize open office plans and lavish employee perks is trying to reinvent office spaces to cope with workplace sensibilities changed by the pandemic.
Forty-one years after his debut in the "Guinness Book of World Records," Ranger Roy Sullivan continues to hold the dubious distinction of being struck by lightning more than any known person. Not twice. Not three times. Seven times.
Grégoire Blanc demonstrates 10 different creative ways to play the saw and it will boggle your mind.
The evolution of the slur's use — and the taboo around it — tells a story about what our culture values.
It was the scorn of his contemporaries that drove Heyerdahl on his preposterous journey.
An easy-to-understand explainer about the tipping points we need to avoid to preventing climate change from going out of control.
"60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker is the seventh guest-host as "Jeopardy!" looks for Alex Trebek's replacement.
I talked to The OC's costume designer about Seth Cohen's immaculate fits.
Calvin Eng of Bonnie's in Brooklyn turns the famed fast-food burger into a Cantonese char siu dish by barbecuing pork and adding a red-colored sauce.
The first known case was in 1979. Eija-Riitta had seen the Berlin Wall on television at the age of seven and, struck by its long, parallel lines, fell in love.
After his parents fell seriously ill with Covid-19, Ajay Koli went on a desperate hunt for oxygen and medical care. His experience is all too common in India as the pandemic spirals out of control.
"You can boo all you like," Romney said. "I've been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012."