Owner Tests To See If Any Of Their Pets Care If They Cry. The Results, Well, Speak For Themselves
"I wanted to see if one of my pets cared if I cried. Archie did!"
"I wanted to see if one of my pets cared if I cried. Archie did!"
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"I wanted to see if one of my pets cared if I cried. Archie did!"
We're used to 'beep-beep,' but we're getting harsh, staticky noise. It's super-annoying — and safer for us.
The end of days is teased in the trailer for season 2 of "The Witcher," which will be released on Netflix on December 17.
Where should we start—the bored facial expressions, the flaccid cinematography, or the complete lack of chemistry between two insanely hot people?
This week's characters include a a guy whose wife was paralyzed with the fear of misgendering her transgender server, a guy who might have wished he didn't share his opinion about cover letters and more.
"Of course, since this is the internet, in less than one minute somebody drew a penis on it," Colbert quipped.
If you want to start a novel, your options for an opening line are just this side of infinite. But if you want to start a novel badly, any cartoon beagle can tell you that there's only one choice: "It was a dark and stormy night."
Built in the late 16th century as a hunting lodge, the stunning property is likely to set real estate auction records.
A dinosaur voiced by Jack Black warns humans they have the choice to prevent themselves from going extinct.
Twitch's rules around sex work and nudity are vague, confusing and often contradictory, leaving many sex workers wondering if they have a place on the platform.
With an improved contour, spatial audio with head tracking, up to six hours of battery life and a water-resistant design, these new wireless earbuds are a must-have.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Mark Zuckerberg likes experiences almost as much as he loves smoking those meats.
The first time Tom Hanks nearly destroyed Connor Ratliff's career was on June 12, 2000.
Mark Zuckerberg wants to be the hero of the metaverse because he knows Facebook is boring.
Former Fox News chief political correspondent Carl Cameron was aghast about the upcoming Tucker Carlson documentary that appears to promulgate conspiracy theories about January 6.
Buying electric is different and comes with its own set of unique problems.
Jon Stewart plays a supercut of politicians decrying picking the winners and losers when we actually do it all the time.
How do I help our family adapt?
The century-old hotel is rumoured to be haunted by an amorous Prohibition-era chambermaid.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
An Army Ant Death Spiral is one of the most curious phenomenons in nature where army ants become separated from the group and then walk around circles until they die.
"Dad dos," or "Dadchelor parties" — one last blow out for a father-to-be — are on the up. Are they just an excuse for a bender, or a crucial celebration for the modern, hands-on father?
Twenty-somethings rolling their eyes at the habits of their elders is a longstanding trend, but many employers said there's a new boldness in the way Gen Z dictates taste.
Olivia Munn stopped by Seth Meyers show to dish about how she's handling being pregnant and a question a friend asked her about John Mulaney.
The double-takes from strangers keep me up at night.
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
A scary moment in Brazil where a child fell into a pool and in the nick of time was saved in extraordinary footage caught on a security camera.
Pumpkin spice everything has been everywhere since — literally — August. Whether you love it or hate it, you can't deny that it's a staple of autumn in America.
With a distinct colorway and wax coating for optimal weather protection, this is an excellent cold weather investment.
Supply shortages led Apple to miss investors' and analysts' expectations.
This is super satisfying work — on the other hand, we're glad we only have to experience it while watching someone else do it, instead of being there ourselves.
A deep-dive into the current crypto space with a focus on how many coins currently exist.
Which '90s kid thought this one would make a comeback?
Much sinister information about tech companies like Facebook has come to light in recent years — but with each new leak, the understanding of social media and mental health seemingly gets worse.
Alonzo Lerone gives the definitive love or leave it video on every pumpkin spice flavored food.
News of the name change led to immediate reactions from Twitter users, none of them particularly positive. These are some of the funniest responses we have seen.
In the case of blueberry Pop-Tarts, Kellogg notes on the package that the product is "naturally and artificially flavored."
The northern most piece of land is somewhere north of mainland Greenland but here's why it remains a contentious issue.
Straight, married couples in the US still almost always give kids the father's last name. Why?
Fans could pay their respects at these real-world burial sites of characters from "Harry Potter," "Game of Thrones," "Breaking Bad," "Rocky," "One Piece" and more.
Luckily, they seemed to avert catastrophe.
We air both sides in a domestic disagreement — and ask you to deliver a verdict.
For years, a dangerous salmonella strain has sickened thousands and continues to spread through the chicken industry. The USDA knows about it. So do the companies. And yet, contaminated meat continues to be sold to consumers.
Chick-fil-A discovered sometimes you need to go against the grain to disrupt an industry.
If we ended the use of fossil fuels tomorrow, we would still face huge challenges in stopping climate change — in no small part because of one very common household ingredient: palm oil.
It's not necessarily wrong to cast someone just 13 years older than Timothée Chalamet to play his mother. It just seemed like they were gonna bone.