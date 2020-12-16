Owner Finally Gets Reunited With Stolen Dog After 2.5 Years
"My 3-year-old dog was stolen and my house was broken into 2.5 years ago and I finally found him again at a shelter."
"Isn't it hypocritical of you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?" Acosta exclaimed.
Would you have the chutzpah to confront a suspected assassin?
This TikTok collaboration with a cat will make you believe in the joy of the internet again.
A small cadre of Republicans attempted to escort their own electors into the building and were summarily rejected by state police.
With only one accomplice, a 6-month-old baby, Beau Miles set out on the impossible take of making a COVID-19 cabin for his wife without her finding out.
We get more glimpses into young Diana's life in Themyscira in the opening scene of "Wonder Woman 1984."
Perpetual outsiders, Mormons spent 200 years assimilating to a certain national ideal—only to find their country in an identity crisis. What will the third century of the faith look like?
The inside story of a black sheep hedge fund, their massive bet that shopping malls would crash, and how they proved Wall Street wrong.
Aubrey Iacobelli was woken up at four in the morning by the sound of her dog barking at the tree.
The Sky Drop waterslide at Plopsaqua De Panne is not for the faint of heart.
The Cleveland Indians are reportedly the latest group preparing to abandon a stereotypical name, following the Washington Redskins and Aunt Jemima this summer.
As he details in his account below, he experienced immediate friction with his main co-star Ali Larter.
A truck slid across a snowy road and nearly struck these EMS workers in Collier Township, Pennsylvania.
Then-HHS science adviser Paul Alexander called for millions of Americans to be infected as means of fighting Covid-19.
Unsurprisingly, people were very upset.
It's the third year in a row that YouTuber Mark Rober has served up this glittery dish of revenge to people who steal packages from others, and this year, the glitter bomb 3.0 certainly didn't disappoint.
In 2013, this reporter spent 10 Bitcoin, worth $1,000 at the time, on a dinner for dozens of strangers in San Francisco. The owner of the restaurant wisely held onto it.
The #DisneyMustPay viral campaign to get Alan Dean Foster paid faces murky legal waters.
A heartwarming gift given to a man trying to see his family for Christmas.
Andi Schmied, a Hungarian artist whose work involves documenting high-end real estate, adopted the persona of a mysterious billionaire, then toured 25 New York apartments for sale and photographed the views from each.
If phosphine is lurking in the planet's atmosphere, the source could, just maybe, be alien life.
When your music is good enough to eat.
New research shows that July may have been the deadliest month for young adults in modern American history.
"Mr. Chairman, this is not about airing your grievances," exclaimed Senator Gary Peters.
Concerns about the safety of gift shopping, family gatherings and church services were on Americans' minds then, too.
Some believe it's an extraterrestrial spacecraft. NASA says it's probably just space junk. Here are the facts.
Stephen Colbert is given a Proust Questionnaire and makes some candid revelations about himself.
Josua Hutagalung became an overnight celebrity in Indonesia. But did he really get rich?
The Griswold family has some serious competition on this block in Brooklyn.
President Donald Trump may not be willing to accept his term is ending, but as the clock ticks down on his time in office, hundreds of his allies — including some of his closest business associates and many high-profile criminals — are ramping up their efforts to squeeze out the final ounces of his presidential power.
The atlas aims to untangle the monstrous knot that is the pandemic by focusing on the stories of 13 countries.
From billionaire dilettantes to pension funds, profit-seeking just isn't compatible with the media's core democratic functions.
The People's Pottery Project is becoming a structure of support for formerly incarcerated women, trans, and nonbinary individuals.
It's that time of year again. We've combed through all the top 10 movie lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 movies of 2020.
Maybe they should have reconsidered having a "Nightline" promo over the end credits of a Muppets movie.
On Monday, December 14, I caught up with Gebru via Zoom. She recounted what happened during her time at Google, reflected on what it meant for the field and AI ethics research, and gave parting words of advice to those who want to keep holding tech companies accountable.
Here we are, barely one year past the discovery of the novel coronavirus, and we already have a vaccine authorized in the US for emergency use, and several more emerging from trials. How?
It had seemed like a good idea in the beginning of the year when theaters were still open.
Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto dropped his iPhone from the sky — and more surprisingly, the phone survived, and its built-in camera recorded everything.
What critics' obsession with the vicious takedown says about the current state of food journalism.
Comedian Michael Kosta describes how the feeling of living with your parents at 28 is different than when you are 38.
Lies infected America in 2020. The very worst were not just damaging, but deadly.
To get to the nuts and seeds laid out for them, they first have to prove their mettle with this incredible obstacle course.
The architecture of the modern web poses grave threats to humanity. It's not too late to save ourselves.
Pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen, and that's particularly useful information to have if you're exposed during the pandemic. They're not very expensive, so it's worth it just for the extra peace of mind.
It's tough to make out with his thick Liverpool accent but it's quite the tale.
Horror stories from a photographer who found out midway through a wedding that the groom had tested positive for COVID-19, and more.
Climate change and its enormous human migrations will transform agriculture and remake the world order — and no country stands to gain more than Russia.
The world's deadliest drug leaves a bloody trail around the world.
NewsHour spoke with 11 artists & writers about which mementos best expressed their experience.