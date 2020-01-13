Owner Catches Porch Pirate On Security Camera, Chases Her Down To Snatch Package Back
We see footage of Amazon package theft all the time, but what we don't see every day is the house owners getting their packages back.
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
Whale research is difficult, but a conservation organization is trying to make it a bit easier with drones.
"We ran outside and lunged at them, which made them scurry. Max didn't seem phased at all."
This pack of wolves wasn't exactly pleased when they found out a bear had taken over the carcass of a bull elk the wolves had killed earlier in the day.
Visibility was so compromised that 31 cars crashed into each other on the bridge in an hour.
Oh bears just want to have fun.
Like all the best con artists, Randy Constant was a charmer, hard not to like. Big hearted. Good listener. You'd never have guessed that the father of three, grandfather of five was a liar, cheat and serial philanderer who masterminded one of the biggest and longest-running frauds in the history of American agriculture.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
We can feel his terror just watching this video.
There's a reason this classic is missing from the New York Public Library's list of the 10 most-checked-out books of all time.
An artist selection committee of nine, ranging from museum professionals and journalists to practicing designers, chose a total of 20 fine artists, manga artists, graphic designers, calligraphers, and photographers from across Japan and beyond to bring their unique perspective to the Games.
Physics researcher Gilles Esposito-Farese found prime numbers in the thousands of digits that render vivid images.
"I will carry this fight forward — I just won't be doing it as a candidate for president this year," Booker told supporters in an email.
Badgley, who plays a romanticized serial killer in the TV show "You," is fully aware of how little effort it takes for him to change from "nice guy" to "creepy guy."
As one of the northernmost settlements on earth, the Norwegian hamlet of Longyearbyen has become a magnet for adventurous souls looking to start a new life. But when an unsettling crime happened, it brought home a harsh reality: in the modern world, trouble always finds you.
He wrote "SOS" in the snow and traced the letters in ashes. Tyson Steele knew it was his best bet for help.
We could listen to this all day.
During the 1980 presidential campaign, a notorious Hollywood satanist was linked to a plot to murder the third Kennedy brother, uncovered documents show.
Social media influencer Tavo Betancourt gets exposed for cheating on a Super Mario Bros. speed run.
The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were unveiled Monday morning. See the full list.
"My apartment building manager told me they had secured a door on the stairwell. It's easily unlockable."
When Sunny's asylum application was refused, he took refuge overnight on London's buses — for two decades.
Bristlecone pines have survived various catastrophes over the millennia, and they may survive humanity.
Now *that's* an exit.
The White House tweeted out this photo last night, declaring "First snow of the year!" The tweet confused a lot of people, to say the least, largely because it didn't snow at all in Washington, D.C. yesterday. In fact, it reached 70 degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Authorities have warned of an "imminent hazardous eruption" from Taal volcano.
As goalkeeper Elliott Justham rushed out of his area to stop a play, his clearance went straight to Notts County player Michael Doyle who dispatched the ball straight into the goal, from just inside the half-line.
The most common residential floor plans in European cities offer a window into urban history and culture. In London, it's the "two-up, two-down" row house.
The old adage 'you get what you pay for' has never been more real in this demonstration of cheap paint versus a professional job.
The story of El Salvador's gang problem is a study in shortsighted thinking and Donald Trump's policies threaten to make a bad situation even worse.
YouTube's celebrity culture and community dynamics play a major role in the amplification of far-right content.
"This happened with a few friends as we were leaving downtown. The other driver was charged with drunk driving."
Dotted around Taiwan lie the remains of abandoned bunkers originally built to repel an invasion from China, during a period in the island's history when it was under martial law and fear of a Chinese attack was a part of daily life.
American history textbooks can differ across the country, in ways that are shaded by partisan politics.
"We fish our local rivers around our hometown but at the moment the drought is the worst ever recorded. So many holes have dried up. This hole you see in the video is usually over my head, but because of how bad this drought is it was only ankle deep! We ended up transferring this beautiful native fish to a deeper hole for it to have a better chance of surviving."
It's surprisingly hard to say what makes crime go up or down.
What the fight against AIDS can tell us about the fight against opioids.
After leaving fundamentalism, Eve Ettinger grapples with the loaded theological heritage of evangelical personal finance teachings.
The coming-of-age Norwegian drama is coming to Netflix on January 31.
The restaurant industry will haunt your dreams.
In the 1980s, no American city was complete without one of these glitzy museums full of IMAX movie theaters, planetariums and Tesla coils.
The Canadian system, also called Medicare, guarantees coverage to every resident north of the 49th parallel.
Jake Berman spent more than 300 hours making his own subway map because he didn't like the MTA's. Now the MTA says he can't sell it.
Native to China's Yangtze River, these fish grew 23 feet in length, but haven't been spotted since 2003.
While on break for the holidays, high school students from Michigan built the world's tallest toilet paper pyramid — at 16 feet 3 inches and 5/8ths of an inch.
How Donald Trump rode to power by parroting other people's fringe ideas, got himself impeached for it — and might prevail anyway.
For weeks Australian cities have been experiencing air pollution worse than Beijing's. This is harming far more people than the actual fires.
It's what you always feared what would happen when you're on a ride like this — a whole seat falling off while the ride is in motion — but in this case, it actually happened.