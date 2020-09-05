Overly Dramatic Husky Throws Tantrum After Coming Home From The Vet
After coming home from the vet and getting his belly shaved, Zeus did not want to go for a car ride.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
A couple breaks quarantine to go for a hike in the woods together. Or did they?
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
The Cliffs of Insanity duel is one of the most beloved scenes from "The Princess Bride." Here's a breakdown of what makes it resonate so well among filmgoers.
An adorable little girl gives a candid answer about why she wants to go to school.
"Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit" takes the Mario Kart experience to new heights.
When COVID-19 shut down California gyms, Sarah Miller started walking. She found a lot of stuff the elliptical doesn't offer.
JerryRigEverything demonstrates how the Exynos-powered Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is far weaker.
2020 is a dumpster fire of a year, but what if corporate America made advertisements that were cognizant of our increasingly dire world.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
A woman was taking a selfie with her iPhone 11 Pro while paragliding over the French Alps when disaster struck.
Everything about Krug's behavior—from her defensiveness and the calculated theft of opportunities from actual Black scholars to her inherent feeling of superiority—screams of whiteness.
Maps are artifacts of the time and place they were made. People make mistakes (or lie), and that can snowball over the next couple hundred years. Find out about the incredible ways in which maps distort our world in this fascinating collection.
As recently as a few years ago, the movie-review aggregator was seen as something of an industry boogeyman. But is there a correlation between box office receipts and a high (or low) score on the Tomatometer? We dug deep into the numbers to determine that.
Astonishing testimony by New Zealand fisherman Dick Ledgerwood sheds light on mysterious and elusive ritual.
A class on Zoom in Ecuador was interrupted by a break-in. The classmates were quick to act, stopping the teacher and the suspects were late apprehended.
When you wash denim, tiny fibers shed and flow into the environment. Scientists just found that Arctic waters are now loaded with little bits of jeans.
This historic home in Macungie, Pennsylvania is clearly cursed. And now you can spend a night here on Airbnb.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
On Wednesday, illusionist and extreme performer David Blaine floated 25,000 feet into the air — the height of jets, no less — before skydiving back to earth. Here's a look at the science that got him there and back safely.
Fiona loves to stare at the gophers in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
Matt's Off-Road Recovery makes an epic rescue that we all must tip our hats to.
The coronavirus caused me, like so many others, to make a housing decision I never thought I'd make.
This week, we've got cancelling Van Gogh, I hope this email finds you well, Antifa HQ and education is vital.
Facebook said it removed a militia event associated with the shooting of three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It didn't. Here's what really happened, and why it could happen again.
A new model often cited by top health officials raised its projections Friday, predicting over 410,000 coronavirus deaths nationwide by January 1.
The Louisville police department has said there was no body camera footage of the raid that lead to the death of Breonna Taylor.
People say that choosing your favorite of a beloved director's films is like choosing a favorite child. I say that's true, and also that deep down every parent has a favorite child.
There comes a moment, every time you visit a fire lookout tower, when you become certain that you have gotten hopelessly, irretrievably lost.
This genius tinkerer used the Playtron, a gadget that lets you play music on any object, to jerry-rig a watermelon synth.
Thanks to the coronavirus shutdown, the networks' fall schedules are packed with reality competitions and recycled shows. But there are still as many intriguing offerings as ever this season.
Disney films have always resonated with queer and trans audiences. Here are the gayest films in the canon.
Why the Microsoft Zune MP3 player became one of the biggest flops in tech history.
Anthony Fauci, the US's top infectious disease expert, warned that if Americans are "careless" there could be another jump in cases this fall.
A lookbehind the scenes of the Alfred Hitchcock movie "Notorious" and how its two stars shot the film's sexiest scene.
The race to develop, approve, and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine is fluid — and urgent. How long will it take? Some say not long.
In New Orleans, hospitals sent patients infected with the coronavirus into hospice facilities or back to their families to die at home, in some cases discontinuing treatment even as relatives begged them to keep trying.
The sleuths at Food Theorists attempt to uncover the truth about the lingering urban legend that Chuck E. Cheese served customers uneaten pizza.
When the comedian vanished in 2005, he gave up superstardom and a $50 million contract. White America called him crazy. But there's another side to his story — about race, mental health and a priceless taste of freedom — that everyone seemed to miss.
Two new podcasts aim to upend listeners' understanding of school reform and desegregation.
Pasco's sheriff created a futuristic program to stop crime before it happens. It monitors and harasses families across the county.
To celebrate Mario's 35th anniversary, Nintendo is bundling "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine" and "Super Mario Galaxy" into one release for the Switch. Pre-order now, and play on September 18th.
How will the cheapest pocket rocket fare against the most expensive one on the race track?
Some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.
"I noticed the weight came off faster merely for the fact that I wasn't eating in restaurants or blindly grabbing a snack between classes."
A camera phone captured the moment a car drove into a crowd of protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening. The group was chanting messages calling for justice for Daniel Prude, a Black man who was killed by police in Rochester. No injuries were reported.
From "The Suitcase" to "Fly," some of TV's most creative installments have come out of restrictive circumstances.
I joined my girifriend in doing the Chloe Ting shred challenge. I didn't make it through even the first workout.
Artist, and professor at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, TM Davy goes through 11 types of self-portraiture — each with different types of light, shadow, color, materials and technique.
