Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'I CAN'T GO BACK TO THE FRENETIC PACE'
vice.com

A life of leisure was once the aspiration of the upper class. But now, bragging about busyness is how people indicate their status. Could a pandemic change the way busyness is glorified?

THE COMEBACK
gq.com

This summer is a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to create the body you want. Our fitness columnist designed a 24-step plan to help you work smarter, eat better, and get moving — starting right now.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x