Oscar Isaac Reveals How He Tried And Failed To Sneak The F-Bomb Into 'Moon Knight'
Oscar Isaac tried to pay homage to a famous meme and sneak the f-word into the MCU. He was unsuccessful.
Oscar Isaac tried to pay homage to a famous meme and sneak the f-word into the MCU. He was unsuccessful.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Bert Kreischer explains Wordle to Tom Segura and together they solve the word of the day. Bert also discusses his strategy for the game. Does his method ruin the fun?
Dr. Fauci said that "we are certainly, right now, in this country, out of the pandemic phase," on PBS's "Newshour."
Johnny Depp slipped a sketch to his attorney Benjamin Chew during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday.
Reuters reports that the Chinese health authority has recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 bird flu strain.
A new report suggests the site's top streamers would see their share of subscriptions dip down from 70 to 50 percent.
Oscar Isaac tried to pay homage to a famous meme and sneak the f-word into the MCU. He was unsuccessful.
John Mulaney and Andy Samberg star as the animated duo in the self-referential comedy-adventure reboot coming to Disney+ on May 20, 2022
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Jeff Goldblum explains why his topless scene made it into the movie during this cast reunion with co-stars Laura Dern and Sam Neill.
A photo of a street food vendor has won Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022.
Two volcano movies erupted onto screens in 1997: "Dante's Peak" and "Volcano." Which gave better lava?
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Seth Rogen's cannabis compound in Los Angeles seems like a cool place to work.
Seven simple strategies for making your video hit, according to an expert.
Rebel Wilson has some regrets about this cruel prank she pulled on her high school teacher — even if she did deserve it.
The president's young support is collapsing. Why?
"Fast X" began filming last week but director Justin Lin just announced he was stepping down as director. This footage appears to reveal he didn't seem too thrilled to be there.
A landscape contractor and plant expert explain how to pick the right plants for any room in your house, office, garden and more.
IBM continues to be the undisputed leader in new utility patent grants, and there's only one healthcare company that made the top 25 last year.
Does the ocean scare you? You're not alone. It should scare you because there are things scientists have no clue about.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
The Memphis Grizzlies superstar cannot be stopped, and he is carrying his team to victory in the playoffs night after night.
The defending champs enlisted stars like Dennis Quaid, Tyrese Gibson and Josh Holloway to bring a NFL Draft-inspired caper to Las Vegas alongside Rams standouts Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and more.
It's time to splurge a little for Mother's Day with a waffle weave towel set and bathrobe.
LegalEagle's Devin Stone reacts to the viral moment when Amber Heard's attorney objected to his own question and explains what he should have done instead.
The landlords of TikTok and YouTube claim they're not the bad guys. Trolls beg to differ.
If you hate laying in bed, soaking in sweat, this "InstantIce" comforter is worth checking out on Kickstarter.
This slight adjustment made all the difference for Anthony Rizzo as explained by Jomboy.
A whopping 30% discount is about the best price we've seen since the holidays for these noise-cancelling earbuds.
This sturdy 2.5-inch blade is perfect for camping, hiking and everyday use.
Yeezys are typically exorbitantly priced but should you pay top dollar for their Desert Boot?
Apple is researching a one-way mirror finish, wireless charging systems, and charging stands for headset devices, according to newly granted patent.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase bafflingly lobs the ball into left field as the tying and winning run scored in the bottom of the 9th.
Join us on our downward spiral this week.
Emily Hopkins explains how to make music with your Game Boy using some seriously cool technology.
Many of Hollywood's biggest stars have sported the iconic cape and cowl. With a sequel to Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" just announced, this is GQ's ranking of the best.
From lesser-known places to visit, to things you should try in the country, here are some tips that'll be useful if you're planning a trip to Italy.
A viral Reddit thread involves a teacher telling a parent that if any kids in the class were invited to their child's birthday party, all kids in the class must be invited and whether the parent's response went too far.
Stavros Halkias takes a blow torch to the NFT bros who spent their life savings on a jpeg.
Goblin mode, dinocore, night luxe... Another day, another viral trend with an instantly clickable name. What the hell's going on with the internet's obsession with labelling things?
A portrait of an woman with a fly on her by an unknown artist around 1470 might be the most extraordinary painting at The National Gallery.
What's up with Vladimir Putin? From two big television appearances on Russian state television he appears pretty crook, mate, as Australians would say.
Star of the new Marvel series "Moon Knight," Oscar Isaac revealed how his religious upbringing moulded him and the unusual job he ended up having for the longest time in his youth.
Food scientist Rosemary Trout breaks down everything you need to about plant-based milks, including the usual suspects like almond and oat, to lesser-known varieties like banana and hazelnut.
Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta recorded an estimated $1.4 trillion in revenue last year — that's more than a mid-sized country's GDP.
16 years since "Wii Sports" changed the way we think about sports games, Nintendo is back with a new iteration on their hit motion control game collection.
It's the first major bank that has forecasted a "mild" US recession.