'Orlando Bloom Is Holding A Sword In A Manner That Upsets Me': Sword Master Rates Famous On Screen Sword Fights
Dave Rawlings, a professional swordsman, rates ten famous sword fighting scenes on their historical and technical accuracy.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Dave Rawlings, a professional swordsman, rates ten famous sword fighting scenes on their historical and technical accuracy.
Snow is no match for the Shinkansen bullet train.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, is set to land on Mars Thursday afternoon Eastern Earth time.
The trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie dropped Thursday and it promises a blood bath.
Accent expert Erik Singer will blow you away with his masterful understanding of Southern Louisiana, Miami English, and many more regional accents.
Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas saw his Australian shepherd Christi fall into the pool and he knew what he had to do.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's power in the 14th Amendment. It's time to use it.
Did you know that the founder of BuzzFeed predicted that we'd all be yelling at each other about ADHD 25 years ago (kinda)?
Peter Stuart's life would have been different had his 1995 classic "Everything Falls Apart" stayed in the final version.
If you want to be headhunted, here are some tips you can use to improve your LinkedIn profile.
The work cultures between European countries and the US is very different.
Also featuring the J.Lo Challenge, "It's always 'wyd'" and "To the Joker."
The Cooking section hit the third-rail of Italian cuisine with its "bright tang" spin on an untouchable favorite, violating the commandment: thou shalt not tinker with perfection.
As always, "The Simpsons" is ever-prescient.
Families will gather. Restaurants will reopen. People will travel. The pandemic may feel like it's behind us — even if it's not.
Some food for thought: maybe don't do this in a restaurant.
Jeff Bezos reveals the key take-away after requesting that Amazon employee's use six-page memos instead of PowerPoint presentations.
Robert Zubrin makes a convincing case for why we should be exploring Mars.
I heard barking and noticed a small, white dog looking out the bottom right pane of glass in the senator's front door. Had Cruz left his dog behind?
As prices soar in the high-end collectibles market, cards of stars like Mike Trout and James are in the same discussion as those of Honus Wagner and Mickey Mantle.
Used condoms everywhere. Mini-fridges growing new species. Unspeakable horrors in shower drains. College dorm custodians see everything. Ev-ery-thing.
Someone with no experience could possibly learn everything they need to know and build a firearm in a couple of weeks.
Abraham Lincoln has long been celebrated in American cinema with films like Lincoln, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the 16th president. But the new Will Smith docuseries "Amend: The Fight for America" exposes some ugly truths about Lincoln and his attitudes towards Black Americans.
A once-in-a-century pandemic provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to improve public health.
Hotel prices in Texas are skyrocketing, but those fleeing the cold won't be facing unusually high prices.
The big question remains: Who will finish with the most Slam titles? But tennis's next generation could take advantage of this opportunity.
The Fresnel lens helped sailors see lighthouses from significant distances than before, saving countless lives.
Citibank was trying to make $7.8M in interest payments. It sent $900M instead.
Sergi Cadenas is a kinetic artist who paints 3D oil portraits that age as you walk past them. Using lenticular printing, Cadenas gives the illusion of depth on a flat surface and the result is rather spectacular.
Freezing temperatures in Texas have led to surreal sights like this.
Financial advisers suggest better ways to invest your money than day trading on Robinhood.
It's cute and also incredibly beautiful.
The Texas senator faced fierce blowback for fleeing his state as a disaster unfolded. Text messages sent by his wife revealed a hastily planned trip away from their "FREEZING" family home.
There's also a growing indication that the COVID vaccine helps stop you from picking up and passing along the virus post-vaccination.
Snow is no match for the Shinkansen bullet train.
There's a huge discrepancy between how consumers believe recycling works and the system that actually exists. Companies can do better.
"Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night," Cruz explained to reporters who caught up to him at the airport in Mexico.
I traveled the world and trawled the archive to unearth the hidden lessons from history's most brilliant people.
The veil between dreamworld and reality may be thinner than we thought.
Perseverance, nicknamed Percy, is set to land on Mars Thursday afternoon Eastern Earth time.
Without anywhere to go, escape means following someone else's house.
In an age of radium toothpaste, lead-paint baby toys and decorating Christmas trees with asbestos, even this "mad fun" was deemed too dangerous for children.
Peeling garlic is one of the most time-consuming parts of cooking. Here's a hack to do it faster.
There's an important stimulus check update to be aware of that also involves your 2020 tax return. New $1,400 stimulus checks are expected to start being sent out in a few weeks.
What Robinhood and Facebook have in common.
"Why can't he have his 'Eat Pray Love' moment like everyone else can?"
A Mexican Instagram star is campaigning for her politician husband. What does that say about social media's role in free and fair elections?
From now through February 21, Huckberry is offering discounts as high as 40 percent. Don't hesitate to buy — stock will not be replenished.
The sport that peaked in the 1990s in the US could desperately use a makeover — and not just at the Olympic level.
The rapper Kanye West's financial disclosures are required as part of the largely ineffective presidential bid he launched in July.
People are just now discovering this weird alternate ending to "Titanic" that would've ruined the whole movie. But it's hilarious to watch in hindsight.
For years, a tactical police unit in Mount Vernon, New York, reigned with impunity — protecting drug dealers, planting evidence, brutalizing citizens. Then one of its own started covertly documenting the abuse.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Believe it or not, this daypack from Hyperlite Mountain Gear can store 17 liters internally and 6 liters externally while weighing in at a mere 577 grams.
Safety is at top of mind for us right now, so we're stocking up on emergency supplies. This box is made to support four people for up to 72 hours, so the peace of mind is priceless.