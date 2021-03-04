Here's A Teaser For Oprah Winfrey's Exclusive Interview With Meghan Markle And Prince Harry
In the clip, Meghan Markle talks about the role the Royal Palace has had in "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Harry.
In a video obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Alex Jones, who spoke enthusiastically about Donald Trump in public, was filmed denigrating him in January 2019. "I wish I never would have f*cking met Trump," Jones says.
SpaceX's Starship prototype made a successful landing on Wednesday, though it exploded moments later.
Luckily nothing happened, but you can tell the air traffic controller was stressed.
Trey Kennedy does his best impression of someone who lives in a small town.
Joe Hebert, the son of Nike vice president and general manager Ann Hebert, who resigned from the company after it was revealed she used her credit card to buy shoes for his resale business, shows off his epic sneaker collection.
The apartment tour is a popular staple in YouTube videos. This comedian gave it a delightful twist.
The real history behind the latest threatening prediction by QAnon followers.
Pandora found a brilliant loophole win its fight with the recording industry, but it tied the company's future into a knot.
Samantha Hartsoe was curious why her apartment bathroom was blowing out cool air but it wasn't coming from the vents.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
YouTuber abelina sabrina was candid when answering questions about what it was like working as a Disneyland cast member.
On average, dealership profits rose nearly 50% in 2020 — despite sales volume dropping by 15%. Here's how it happened.
The cost of growing up in a spotlight is high — and so is the price of briefly finding child stardom only to become convinced it's a peak that will never come again.
When facing your high school bullies, this should be followed.
The proposal by Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats faces constitutional obstacles that make it a hard sell.
Senate elections typically happen only every two years — except sometimes they're three years in a row.
Many of us are working from home a lot these days, but why chain yourself to a desk? Use this slick side table to work from the comfort of your own sofa.
The Always Pan feels inescapable. Many of us at Wirecutter have been bombarded by a nonstop stream of ads for the pastel-colored cookware that claims to do it all.
Plants need water and sunlight. What happens if you deprive them of sunlight entirely?
The program turns neighbors into agents of the surveillance state.
"I don't have an appointment for the vaccine, but I do have an American Express card and my husband is a dentist."
It was a spring afternoon in 1955 when a teenager's spontaneous act of defiance changed US history. Why did it take 40 years for her to get any credit?
Students, professors, and education experts worry that that's pushing Black students in particular out of math and science.
Not only are these candles from Good + Well Co. incredibly pleasant to the nose, but the eye-catching retro designs make us want to complete the set.
3D Printers can be overwhelmingly expensive, but you can get started with this clever, simple model for a reasonable asking price.
With four-way stretch and water resistance, these versatile joggers are just as well suited for early morning runs as for lounging around on Sunday afternoons. Heck, you might even mistake them for your chinos.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Reports say methane leaks may have caused the explosion, although SpaceX has yet to release its findings.
Jackson denied the allegations, saying he would never conduct himself in a way that undermines his oath to the country or his constituents.
We're glad that the NBA games is encouraging people to use hand sanitizers, but we're not sure this is the best way to go.
A massive story just went down in Atlanta, if we take the time to acknowledge it.
A warming atmosphere is causing a branch of the ocean's powerful Gulf Stream to weaken, some scientists fear.
Using parts from an electric skateboard, a hacksmith built a pair of electric ice skates.
The continent is crammed with "ghost" stations — just one sign of how this empty, icy place is becoming more crowded.
A decade ago, Sakae Kato stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbors who fled the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. He won't leave.
While it might look deceptively innocuous, here's why you should be on your guard when you see wire on your car.
About ten days ago, when I went to update a few apps in the App Store on my Mac, I was met with a curious error.
The space hurricane is similar to regular hurricanes in many ways, except that it's at much higher altitudes and raining electrons instead of water.
GirlsDoPorn deceived vulnerable women to profit off amateur porn — until Jane Does fought back.
In the aptly titled study "Do conversations end when people want them to?" researchers discovered the answer is most often no.
"Homer's Enemy" is the highest-rated episode of "The Simpsons" on IMDB, a darkly existential yarn demonstrating what would happen if someone in the real world met Homer Simpson.
According to reports by Cowen Research, the sneaker resale market could reach $30 billion by 2030. "Flipping" sneakers—buying them at retail prices, or below retail prices in some cases, and reselling them at a higher price—has been big business for years.
The decision to stop publishing six of the author's children books comes from the right place, but ultimately might do more damage than good.
Brian David Gilbert made a short film about old camcorder footage and it definitely takes a turn.
Clout mining is the new way to make money off viral tweets.
Is pain really "passed down through DNA"? The new trauma discourse rests on scant evidence — and, dangerously, glosses over the greater truth.
Peak Design calls out Amazon for copying a bag and giving it the exact same name.
Chris Murray, a University of Washington disease expert whose projections on COVID-19 infections and deaths are closely followed worldwide, is changing his assumptions about the course of the pandemic.
Patches of bizarre clouds hovered over the river in New Orleans Monday afternoon and even appeared to touch down on the water at points, catching the eye of an eagle-eyed photographer.
An SAT test counselor provides advice for answering tricky questions on the reading portion of the SAT examination if you're having trouble.
Want to get into DIY computers for retro gaming, media storage or just about anything else? This superb kit lets you hit the ground running, and the 10% clickable coupon makes it even more affordable.
It's easier and cheaper than ever for companies to send spam robocalls. You can block them with apps and by understanding how the system works.
TikToker Jordan Studdard is a master storyteller, and his latest yarn about his tall friend will take you to a fantasy world of whimsy.