One Poor Dog Got Relegated To The Side While Traveling With His Best Friend
There are two types of dogs — one's who understand personal space and others.
There are two types of dogs — one's who understand personal space and others.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Meet Tracii Hutsona. "She can talk anybody into anything," said her sister. Over decades, authorities say, she did.
Evan Matthews was out for a run in Grand Teton National Park when he noticed a cinnamon black bear on his tail. Matthews was prepared with bear spray, stayed composed and waited until the bear decided to turn away.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Beyond the press puts a bike cable lock, and some other items by proxy, through a grenade test.
Once a small port on the edge of a desert, Dubai is now a magnet for reality stars and a jet set crowd looking to beat the vaccine queue. But do the filtered images tell the whole story?
We cannot believe that the the folks at Bunsters had the audacity to name their product like this. We still wanna try it though.
There are two types of dogs — one's who understand personal space and others.
Everyone keeps calling me selfish. What do I say to them?
On Thursday, Lindsay Ellis released a one-hour and forty-minute video responding to her recent quote-unquote cancelation. It "bummed me out in a really profound way and I tried to get at the heart of why," Ryan Broderick writes.
After spending years in construction and marketing, now they run LustandLore.
It all felt so righteous back in 2001 and 2002. Two decades later, it's more complicated.
The star's vanity docuseries series posits entrepreneurship as self-development.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Just because we're different species doesn't mean we can't be besties.
Found in an empty tomb, these sweets have staying power.
The younger Paul brother's nascent boxing career is off to a surprising start after he knocked out Ben Askren, a former MMA and amateur wrestler, in the first round.
As vaccines become widely available and restrictions are eased, millions of people are flying again, raising questions about just how safe it is now to board a flight.
So are theories to explain it.
Who knew that this song would sound so good on a traditional Korean instrument?
Redditor cracksandcrevices asked the r/AskReddit community about some of the biggest adult problems that nobody warned them about and many fellow Redditors volunteered a litany of issues they ran into that completely caught them off-guard.
The funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen's husband of 73 years, was held Saturday at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Joshua Weissman can't stand boxed dino nuggets so he betterd them at home with some spicy chili-crisp BBQ sauce.
For all the fuss around the viral hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," its true message is a tender one: hell hath no fury like what young queer people go through every day.
This variety pack from Drive Coffee is surprisingly distinct and blended specifically to evoke aspects of each beloved national park.
This successful Kickstarter project lets you add an additional 1080p display to your laptop. Now let's get stuff done!
It's been a stressful year to be a parent, and your mother or wife deserves a much-needed break. Here are some gift ideas to help them relax and have a soothing Mother's Day.
The blaze has so far destroyed part of a cafe at the Rhodes Memorial above the city of Cape Town.
Why did "A Brief History of Time" make its author the most famous scientist in the world?
Sports were initially limited on streaming services due to technological and financial constraints. But as league licensing deals expire, megacorporations consolidate, and video quality improves, a new front has opened up on the streaming battlefield.
It's not just an urban myth — the London Underground is actually the home of a distinctive mosquito species.
On "The Nanny," Lauren Lane's C.C. Babcock was the WASPy foil to Fran's flashy girl from Flushing. When the show finished, she left Hollywood entirely.
Briefly passing someone on the sidewalk just isn't risky.
Since the Matt Gaetz scandal first broke at the end of March, there's been a lot of crazy developments you may have missed. LegalEagle's Devin Stone gets us all up to speed.
The "double-dosed Pfizer elites" insist they're joking. Not everyone is so sure.
Spun-out Teslas on snowy roads. Cabins bought for cash, sight unseen. A snow-shoveling disaster. Locals bemoan the pandemic-induced migration of Bay Area residents to the mountains. But there are two sides to the Zoom-town story.
Pete Davidson trolled Jake Paul and Ben Askren before their bout Saturday night in Atlanta.
Many of the world's languages are dying. And the pandemic made it worse.
The "Hillbilly Elegy" author seems to be eyeing a Senate seat in Ohio.
Michael Cleveland is one of the most impressive fiddlers you'll ever see.
You bought a Peloton, you love it, but now the weather's warm and you want to try your hand at real cycling. Here's what you should know.
Apple's high-end noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are just $197 at Amazon today, so now's an excellent time to buy.
Frank Peter Zimmermann did a stunning violin solo of Sergei Rachmaninov's Prelude in G minor.
Videos of a mysterious celestial phenomenon captured a once-common human emotion: awe at the wonder of the heavens.
Your local newspaper is dying. Can newsletters replace it?
Here's a visualization of the per-state store numbers gleaned from archive copies of Blockbuster Inc's annual 10-K filings and various business news articles.
For a few years, Vince Staples was everywhere. And then the Long Beach rapper retreated from the public spotlight to focus on himself.
To honor the author of "Moby-Dick," Valerie Stivers chases her own white whale: the perfect chowder.
Norway is constructing the world's first ship tunnel and it intends to be an engineering marvel.