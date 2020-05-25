One Barber Is On A Mission To Help People Get Through DIY Hair Cuts
Nick Romero, the "master barber," is looking out for all the guys who just want to get a quick and clean shape up.
Nick Romero, the "master barber," is looking out for all the guys who just want to get a quick and clean shape up.
Andrew Camarata has been building his castle out of shipping containers for months. Here's a look at him putting on the finishing touches.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
The 18-time Grammy award winning musician performs a tribute to those we have lost and to our resilience.
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
Accent expert and actor Amy Walker breaks it down — the authenticity, the enunciation and the style.
Nick Romero, the "master barber," is looking out for all the guys who just want to get a quick and clean shape up.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
View our map and graphics to see where COVID-19 is hitting hardest in the US, which state outbreaks are growing the fastest and which are leveling off.
The "Mythbusters" host has a field day building a do-it-yourself Lego organizer.
Breaking down hazard pay, sick leave and general safety at Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and more
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Accent expert and actor Amy Walker breaks it down — the authenticity, the enunciation and the style.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Waters are warming faster than the global average.
On Monday, locust swarms entered residential areas in Jaipur, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
Salted watermelon margaritas, crackly duck carnitas, grilled pizzas and many more recipes are on the menu for Bon Appetit staffers this week.
The mortality rate among indigenous people is twice that of the rest of the population.
Nick Romero, the "master barber," is looking out for all the guys who just want to get a quick and clean shape up.
Masks are a new way to express ourselves, and we want to make the most of it. Every time you buy one of these masks, an independent artist gets paid, and Teepublic will donate a medical-grade mask to Direct Relief.
You're going to be in your home office for a while. Make sure your cybersecurity is up to snuff.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
Do you go with title bouts or Conor McGregor's star power? Check out how each of our experts booked the main card.
The 1980s represented a major shift in Japanese culture. As such, the rise of "Juppies" — Japanese yuppies — marked a new wave of consumerism.
Only 100 €70 tickets were available for the 2,000-capacity outdoor venue Coconut Beach in Münster, Germany.
If you're worried about going to the store in shorts and a tank top, here's what you need to know about COVID-19 transmission through skin.
The coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay home. As some start to wander out, here's how to stay safe.
This is how all chores should be done: 100% ingenuity, 0% effort.
Government stimulus checks and a temporary ban on evictions are tiding over the suddenly jobless residents of housing complexes owned by Jared Kushner's company. But what will happen when both soon run out?
Researchers found that when deprived of pollen, bumblebees will nibble on the leaves of flowerless plants. The damage done seems to fool the plant into flowering, sometimes up to 30 days earlier than normal.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
MSCHF's latest project, "Icon Rewind," lets you revert your iPhone's app icons to their previous versions for a trip down memory lane.
Boris Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings is facing calls to quit after travelling 260 miles during lockdown.
This Wind Wall by Ned Kahn in Clayton, Missouri has 93,000 individual aluminum flags that flap in the wind.
How African American Vernacular English made it to the internet.
Talking to the podcasting king about his monster Spotify deal.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
The drummer's subtle and steady hand guided some of jazz's most beloved recordings, including Miles Davis's iconic "Kind Of Blue."
New therapeutics are testing whether protective bacteria can dampen harmful immune responses to food.
It's not because they enjoy the view or the breeze — no, it's because of their acute sense of smell.
Was there really a flood? If humans are separate from the animal kingdom, how did we first arrive or appear on Earth?
Pressing plant shutdowns and a drop in demand are putting the format's long-running comeback in jeopardy.
When people in New York City die of COVID-19 and go unclaimed, they get sent to Hart Island. Here's a backstory of how this remote place became a mass grave.
Japan's Gakutensoku was a giant pneumatic automaton that toured through Asia — until it mysteriously disappeared.
The jailbreak works on devices up to iOS 13.5, which Apple released this week.
Coram Parker was challenged by his friends to make up a song about the pandemic on his banjo and he nailed it.
In 1942, a group of African American sailors were chosen to integrate the Naval Officer Corps, forever changing what was possible in the US Navy.
Edward Snowden revealed the agency's phone-record tracking program. But thanks to "precomputed contact chaining," that database was much more powerful than anyone knew.
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
The musicians, most of whom have never left Bolivia before, were expecting to spend just over a fortnight this spring touring east Germany's concert halls.
Instead they are holed up in the buildings and grounds of the sprawling estate of Rheinsberg Palace.
As nearly all of the country has been in quarantine for over two months, here are the shows that people have turned to for some good memories.
On this episode of Sleeping With Friends, a contestant tests out the Somnox sleep robot to help themselves doze off.
Mom Fiona and her baby "needed emergency care and a lot of extra help" during the birth.
We're learning what members of space missions have known for decades: it's hard to live in a confined space for long periods of time.
With the magic of special effects, costume/makeup and foley artists, a horror movie can get exponentially scary.
The way we buy food is going to look pretty different for awhile.
For Afghan meth makers, the wild ephedra bush has been a game-changer, breathing life into a new, troubling industry.
This is the only "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot we'd ever watch.