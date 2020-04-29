YouTuber Tests The Performance Of 75-Year-Old Grease Compared To Modern Lubricant
The Project Farm host compares some vintage Conoco against MAG 1 Bearing Pressure Lubricant.
The nuances with which he delivers all these impressions is seriously impressive.
Charles Bello tells the story of how he built a sustainable home with his wife completely surrounded by 240 acres of redwood forest.
From the car in "Ghostbusters" to Gipsy Danger in "Pacific Rim," here are the sizes of different vehicles in popular culture compared.
This pride of lions got the surprise of a lifetime with this encounter at Kruger National Park in South Africa.
The roads don't cross at a right angle — and the angle that they do cross at makes the intersection a major hazard.
It's not every day that you get to capture beautiful moments like these dolphins swimming though bioluminescent algae.
Valley Fever is mild for some, but for others it's deadly. And it's spreading as the climate warms
In seven hard-hit states, total deaths are nearly 50 percent higher than normal, according to new C.D.C. statistics, suggesting that the virus has killed far more people than the number in official counts.
Instead of having to open fridges in convenience stores with your hands, you can now do that with your feet.
Imgflip's "This Meme Does Not Exist" takes 48 classic meme formats, from Distracted Boyfriend to Surprised Pikachu, and supplies endless captions that fit the meme's syntax. It's so fun.
A US font map containing 222 different typefaces named for American cities and places, with at least one font for each state.
He's the guitar hero we need. He's the guitar hero we deserve.
Americans are not going to wait for sufficient testing. So what happens then?
Young people think of college as an investment in their future. Now that future is changing in ways they can't comprehend.
Josh from Let's Game It Out has the time of his life torturing passengers in his diabolically awful virtual airport.
What social science says about killing the office.
Once upon a time, The Gap was *the* brand. But it's possible America's most iconic retailer might not survive this
Rolls-Royce are known for making some of the world's most luxurious cars. What is the manufacturer doing to the car to make it cost so much?
The interactive starts with one pixel equaling a thousand dollars, and escalates rapidly from there.
One day, Michael Shattuck started to run. He liked it, so he ran longer, sometimes for as many as 65 hours each week. He never wanted to stop. What was he running from?
Saturn V, the biggest rocket of 'em all, is one of the most impressive projects mankind has ever seen. This 1:110 scale Lego model is much smaller, but at least it fits in your house.
Hindsight is 20/20, but we're not sure we can see how this was ever a good idea.
How do you travel full-time — with a family? These families are reinventing what it means to hit the road.
Industry assurances have blurred the science of cabin air. Biology, physics and pure proximity are all at play.
Many drivers depend on navigation apps like Waze and Google Maps to avoid gridlock but it turns out, research suggests they're making the problem worse.
The rise and fall, and rise again, of one of streetball's greatest crews
New office dress code: business on top, party on the bottom.
The former tech executive made a mark on the presidential campaign with his less-than-rosy view of the country's future, and he still thinks it's exactly what Americans need to hear.
Love in the time of coronavirus is tough enough for two. Adding a third or fourth romantic partner to the quarantine equation only makes life more complicated.
In nature, certain animals and objects are not always like what they seem.
Social distancing measures and widespread testing are among the reasons why some countries have been able to reopen.
Opal is a gentle soul as her owner feeds her a dinner of blueberries, cheese, pâté and peanut butter.
European leaders have set out plans for restarting their societies. But the choice isn't theirs; it belongs to individual citizens.
The socially distanced future of eating out is coming, but isn't here quite yet.
Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured in this incident.
Decades of streamlining everything made the US more vulnerable.
Gus Johnson demonstrates how music industry people stretch the limit of a dead artist's catalog.
Drug makers large and small have scrambled to advance their best ideas for thwarting a pandemic. Here's your guide to drugs and vaccines in development.
The mysterious behavior of the young dealer crosses three continents, cost tens — if not hundreds — of millions of dollars and left some of the world's most savvy collectors scratching their heads and very badly out of pocket.
This is the sound of hope we need in these trying times.
The ingredients and production of Cheez Balls and Dunkaroos are murky, but these snacks retain a nostalgic pull for anyone who ate junk food in the '90s
You've got places to be, but you're also driving in a low-riding McLaren 600LT and it's absolutely sheeting rain outside. What should you do? Not what this guy did, that's for sure.
As the coronavirus continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods, influencers are offering free money to followers — and gaining a lot more in return.
There are far more monitors and controls involved than we anticipated.
The arrival of the coronavirus was swift and brutal.
The Instagram influencer talks about the backlash to her "creativity workshops," her reneged book deal, her addiction and the fallout from her relationship with her ghostwriter.
To complete the test, you must meet many requirements, including swimming 500 yards under 12.5 minutes, completing 42 pushups in two minutes and running 1.5 miles in 11.5 minutes. To say it's challenging would be the understatement of the year.
For the nation as a whole, cases and deaths appear to have peaked or are starting to flatten. But there is a lot of regional variation.
A Greek cardiologist and French neuroscientist are trying to find out.
In their latest project, "A Glittering Eye," photographers Courtney Asztalos and Michael W. Hicks capture a lavish world on the brink of collapse.