Older Dog Is Not Amused By The Hijinks Of Overly Energetic Puppy
"I'm getting too old for this sh*t."
This woman *really* loves her job as a kindergarten teacher.
All Japanese beef is wagyu, but not all wagyu is kuroge wagyu.
Where there's an engineer, there's a way.
Jeeya, the pup, was successful in the end. But not without breaking a sweat.
It's been nearly 20 years since the "Lord of the Rings" franchise began, and it's a wonderful, heartwarming experience watching the cast get together on Zoom.
If there's anything more satisfying than clearing one's yard with a weed eater, it's watching a weed eater work in extreme slow motion.
How talk radio established the power of the modern Republican Party.
By copying the texture of insect wings or using new types of materials to create surfaces that kill or inhibit microbes, we could stop infections before they even get into the body.
According to the driver, Tesla's autopilot was activated but the car failed to identify the overturned truck ahead as an obstacle.
Sometimes you just have to go with the flow.
From mafia propaganda to moral outcry, what's stopping us from embracing water cremation technology?
Nobody in Congress likes to give other politicians money. But the track record shows that writing checks directly to states could keep the recession from becoming way worse.
Aerogel is a material that is 99.8% air and is one of the world's lightest solids. How well then would a material like this fare against a hydraulic press?
Inside every dog there's a hero waiting to be unleashed — or at least, that's what we'd like to believe about our canine companions. But would they save us if it came down to it?
The iconic figure of Bob Dylan is as synonymous with deeply poetic works of folk rock bliss as he is for being a camera-shy and reserved artist in his later years.
The director is sticking to a July 17th in-theatre release date for his thriller "Tenet."
Apple was the first company to make smartwatches a product consumers actually wanted, but there was a time, not too long ago, when Microsoft could have defined the future of wearables.
The dying words of Scatman John have been sitting unsourced on Wikipedia for nearly 15 years, and have become accepted fact.
Part Indiana Jones, part Anthony Fauci, part That-guy-who-thrives-at-every-damn-sport-he-tries, Dr. Johan Hultin is the hero we need now. He may be 95, but his work as an adventurer/pathologist — two times traversing the Alaskan wilderness to solve the riddle of the 1918 pandemic — is helping fight the coronavirus today.
The pedestrian in the video seems to be fine, but the sidewalk should have been blocked off.
Protesting during a pandemic is a risk. But so is the status quo of police violence.
The short film "3 Brothers" splices the police brutality scene in "Do the Right Thing" with footage of the deaths of George Floyd and Eric Garner.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
He was the former star of an uber-popular reality dating show. I was a feminist lesbian 19-year-old — AKA, the least likely person on Earth to become his coach in life and love.
"Around 11:45 pm our Ring camera noticed a coyote present in our backyard. It captured the coyote playing with a golf ball and we found it fairly cute."
Most people don't notice massive color distortion in their peripheral vision.
The monarch was once as common as it is beautiful—the most ordinary of extraordinary things.
Here's a trick you can have up your sieve if you want to contain the fire from a burning ball of propane.
A weekend of violence forces a new perspective on his peaceful protest. Imagine if he first knelt today. And try to imagine what happens next
You shall not pass!… unless you play with me.
Experts say curfews could backfire. Here's why.
The country didn't just manage to flatten the curve — it virtually eliminated it.
Of all the tricks we thought we might teach our dogs, this is not one we expected.
The 2016 election was an off year for state-level polls of the presidential race. But for polls of US Senate races, it was a perfectly ordinary year — better than average, even. What does that mean for us now?
The isolated Pacific island nation of Vanuatu cut itself off to prevent COVID-19 from reaching its shores. Then a devastating cyclone hit.
We're glad both paragliders seemed to survive the experiences without much injuries, but this is terrifying.
The 25-year-old was one of hundreds arrested over the weekend.
This fringe church has built a cult-like community around drinking bleach. Is it too late to stop it?
Cyber criminals will sometimes send you an email that appears to be from a legitimate sender, asking you to provide sensitive information. This is what happens if you fall for the bait.
A photojournalist describes his experience being hit twice by rubber bullets at the protests in Minneapolis
Just a few suggestions to start with.
Peeling carrots with your own hands is for schmucks.
As protesters gathered outside the White House Friday night in Washington, DC, President Donald Trump was briefly taken to the underground bunker for a period of time.
Researchers have developed a radio-frequency switch to make 5G access more energy efficient, accessing higher 5G frequencies and draining less battery power.
The Action Lab shows off a Turing Tumble, a series of switches that can count, add, subtract and even multiply.
Today at 10:16 a.m. ET, the Dragon successfully docked into the International Space Station.
The pandemic is exposing America's terrible approach to sick leave.
