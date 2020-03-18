20-Year-Old Coin Gets Polished And Restored Until It Looks As Good As New
It took a lot of meticulous cleaning, but the process was worth the conclusion.
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
Stella loves to disappear inside this giant pile of leaves.
Gabriela Bee performs a medley of pop songs that use the same four chords.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
What would happen if you took the 2019 psychological horror film and gave it the "SpongeBob" aesthetic?
This dog owner set up a water bottle maze for their two pups. Watch the way they both handled it.
If you think that by stocking up your pantries you have absolved yourself from the responsibility of preparing for this virus, you are mistaken. This is a crisis like none before.
How many people will die because we've been working on the brink of collapse for too long?
How bad is our current stock market crash compared to other crashes in history?
"We're not at risk of dying, necessarily."
Six experts identify the graphics that do the best job of telling an important story about coronavirus.
This could be the future of combat aircraft.
A lot can change in a week — particularly the mindsets of Fox News hosts.
"Sponges filter plankton and oxygen out of the water by sucking in the water through the outside and discharging the wastewater.. You can see how quickly the dye moves from the outside of the sponge and out through the center exhaust area."
It could destroy norovirus, MRSA, virulent strains of E. Coli , and coronaviruses — including the novel strain currently causing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vikings didn't even have modern clothing and materials to give them protection from the elements, so life on the ships must really have been rough.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
A years-long investigation and global cooperation disrupted one of the biggest botnets ever.
If you grew up with games like "Sonic," "Shinobi" and "Ghouls 'n Ghosts," this nostalgic collection is a must-have.
When the university told my wife about the sexual-harassment complaints against her, we knew they weren't true. We had no idea how strange the truth really was.
"I believe that green light is gonna be built on the values that we can enact right now. Values of fairness, kindness, accountability, resilience, respect, courage. If we practice those things right now, when we get out of this," the actor said.
The Tesla Model Y is exactly what it's supposed to be: a lifted Model 3 with more room.
When the police officer realizes he's been filmed, he panics and rushes towards the woman filming.
University of Arkansas Law School professor Alex Nunn is ready to have some fun with this whole situation.
For starters, Apple announced today it's got a new iPad Pro and an updated MacBook Air. And based on the deets, both launches basically confirm recent rumors that the iPad Pro was due for a refresh, and that butterfly keyboards were on their way out.
After four days of raging fever and feeling sore all over, you realize that you're sicker than you've ever been in your life. You've got a dry cough that shakes you so hard that your back hurts. Fighting for breath, you head to the nearest ER.
When the inevitable inquiry into the government's response to COVID-19 happens, it will conclude that signs of a coming crisis were everywhere.
The symptoms have been easy to deal with. The health care system has not.
Forget hand sanitizer. Using plain old soap and water can annihilate coronavirus even more effectively if you follow these steps.
We weren't supposed to be on that flight. We weren't supposed to be leaving that day or from that city, on that airline or on that plane.
Drastic times call for drastic measures of entertainment.
The greatest quarterback of all time is going to... Tampa Bay? It may seem like an odd marriage at first, but a deeper look at the details shows this union makes plenty of sense for both sides.
A compilation of the mishaps on this road-turned-obstacle course in East Conway, New Hampshire.
A rafting trip through the Grand Canyon meant no access to the news — and a new reality when the trip ended.
Almost 10 years ago, a fever escalated into something far worse. This pandemic taps right into my deepest fears.
"You," in this case, being a mannequin because it is really not advisable for a living, breathing human to do this.
It can be tempting to read every single coronavirus story being published right now, but too much information can be overwhelming.
The movie, called "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" or "The Big-Hearted Will Take Away the Bride" in English, has been running in a Mumbai cinema for over two-decades. The reason? It's one of India's favorite love-dramas.
Once enough people get Covid-19, it will stop spreading on its own. But the costs will be devastating.
Though the US health care system is projected to be overwhelmed by an influx of patients infected with the novel coronavirus, the pressure on hospitals will vary dramatically across the country.
The Chino Hills High School Chamber Singers didn't let social distancing stop them from performing their concert.
If we fail to help them immediately, their crisis will be the entire economy's crisis.
They made a fortune over the past decade. Now they're demanding $50 billion to stay in business.
"Even if everybody gets it, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?"
Stanford scientists are exploring whether gene-editing technology can be used to fight pandemics. But so far, they have just one piece of a larger puzzle.
What happens when a major section of machinery that is supposed to run perpetually suddenly grinds to a halt? We are about to find out.
This is upsetting.
Social distancing is here to stay for much more than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever.
This camera man drew one curious cassowary's attention and he slowly realized he needed to get out of there.
"It's the first time in history we've seen something like this" — A satellite that detects pollution from human activity shows how the coronavirus is shutting down whole countries.