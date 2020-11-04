This Mindblowingly Realistic Oil Painting Took The Artist Two Years To Complete
Lena Danya started working on a large painting of water in March of 2018. Here's a time-lapse of how she completed the painting after two years.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Lena Danya started working on a large painting of water in March of 2018. Here's a time-lapse of how she completed the painting after two years.
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
KleinVision pulled off the much hyped innovation that has alluded so many people, a working flying car.
The legendary musician performs "Talkin' 'Bout A Revolution" for "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in a rare TV appearance.
Jennifer George set up a hidden camera outside this water fountain in Vista, California and discovered a wonderful mix of wildlife drinking from it.
Out of nowhere the glass pane shattered while he was moving it, luckily causing no serious visible harm.
Autotune can make anything sound better, especially, as it turns out, animal sounds.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Here are the latest results from the 2020 Presidential, Senate, House and state governors races.
What happened to the Duran Duran posters, of which there must have been millions? How many trees owe their demise to John Taylor? And all that Blu Tak?
Gotta blame it on the juice.
Someone is not pleased that their dinner has been reduced.
The Netflix show about a female chess prodigy in the 1950s and '60s is one of the best screen adaptations of the game yet. But there are a few wrong moves.
By today's standards, people in the Middle Ages had potty mouths. But researchers say the act of swearing has actually changed a lot over the years.
YouTuber Burls Art built an infinity mirror guitar from scratch, and boy, is it a thing of beauty.
Hoverboards, Pepsi Perfect, Mr. Fusion: we watched "Back to the Future II," took very close notes, and ranked all the "future" tech available in the film's version of 2015.
Google's branding defies logic.
Lena Danya started working on a large painting of water in March of 2018. Here's a time-lapse of how she completed the painting after two years.
In praise of the numbers guy who never oversells, and apparently never sleeps.
"For me, being a prepper is just an enjoyable hobby that would allow me to survive a doomsday scenario."
They made your bed, now lie in it.
William O'Brien was a well-heeled doctor with a thriving Philadelphia medical practice. He was also at the center of a massive painkiller supply chain run by an outlaw biker gang.
Completed in 16 hours, it's the largest Rubik's Cube mosaic ever made in this time.
Whoever said parents don't have favorites is lying.
Ready to go wireless? Apple AirPods are currently on sale at Amazon, and we're ready to ditch our last remaining wired headset.
Now why would you do that?
Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, Mississippi and South Dakota all voted for legal weed, while Oregon voted to decriminalize drugs like cocaine and meth. It's a big blow to the War on Drugs, which has disproportionately harmed people of color.
Don't anguish over our reality alone. Retreat for a while into these comedies instead.
Here's a ray of sunshine to light up your day.
From selfies to shirtless pics and excessive group photos, these are the photos you shouldn't put in your dating app profile.
People come and go but well-designed public transportation can last forever.
Stressed about the election? Please relax to the soothing sounds of the Arctic.
Music preferences are subjective, but there are certain quantifiable metrics that help us identify the best upbeat songs.
Trey Kennedy does the best impression of how people react on election day.
Choosing between a console is a more philosophical choice this generation.
How a canned blend of tomatoes, chiles, and spices became at million-dollar business.
Autotune can make anything sound better, especially, as it turns out, animal sounds.
The couch is only big enough for one of us.
Whether your New Year's resolution involves taking up painting, managing stress, cultivating a more positive outlook, or building a business empire, the late television artist Bob Ross can help you stick it out.
This Zelda fan became the best dad ever when he built his kids the ultimate video game-inspired playhouse.
President Donald Trump's campaign manager said Wednesday that Trump plans to request a formal recount in Wisconsin.
If public-opinion data are unreliable, American democracy is flying blind.
Bernie Sanders predicted pretty much exactly what President Trump would do if the election was in doubt.
As of 11:27 AM Wednesday morning, Biden has received 69,768,858 votes, effectively beating Obama's 2008 popular vote count of 69,498,516.
If you own a motorcycle, you've hopefully also invested in a reliable helmet to wear on every ride. To help promote motorcycle safety, UK-based motorcycle insurance provider Carole Nash has created a puzzle with just one helmet hidden among a sea of motorbikes and other things you'd find in a well-stocked garage.
At the foot of Montmartre, a Parisian café, or at least the ghost of one, has recently found its way onto the property market.
When traveling, only carry the bear necessities.
It was a long night. Here's your guide to Day 2.
Just a normal day working at a stone quarry in Romania.
Who knew that border collies made the best partners on the dance floor?
Overnight newspaper editors were presented with a a unique challenge to capture the unknown, without a clear winner or loser in Tuesday's US presidential election. Here is what newspapers across the country ran with on their front pages.
We would hate-watch a whole movie of this.
Work life got turned upside down this year, and many people are just thankful they have any job at all. But some companies have gone above and beyond to not just survive, but thrive.
The ISS has hosted nearly 3,000 investigations. These are their biggest findings.
Out of nowhere the glass pane shattered while he was moving it, luckily causing no serious visible harm.