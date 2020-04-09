Recommended

RUNNING THROUGH THAT WALL

sbnation.com

There are many levels of suffering in ultras, but when runners talk about their pain, they are referring to the point when physical discomfort collides with cognitive distress, creating a condition that is both excruciating and exhilarating. As Avery Collins puts it, breaking through that wall is like experiencing a mental orgasm.

