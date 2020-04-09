The Insane Suspension Systems On Off-Road Race Cars, Illustrated In Slow Motion
Off-road racing is absolutely brutal on the cars, but it sure is fun to watch.
The 1,200-foot Milano Bridge swung wildly through the Busan Port in South Korea, knocking a gigantic gantry crane.
Music-loving adolescents in Huntsville, Alabama have fun with a video camera in 1989.
The Action Lab demonstrates how inertia and air resistance affect the trajectory of a ball fired out of a toy gun.
Shanghai Tower, the second tallest building in the world, was supposed to be a symbol of China's economic success but ended up becoming an albatross.
A stay-at-home order isn't going to stop Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, a San Francisco-based folk rock music group, from creating one of the best music videos we have seen recently for their song "Phenom."
It's a small box, how much emergency slide could it possibly contain?
To get a sense of how far each country is from containing the disease, we can look at a new shape that charts the rate at which people are dying from the disease.
I think they're starting to catch on to Matt's little charade.
There are some fundamental differences between the facilities and owners that the series leaves out.
Once he does find out, though, his reaction is delightful.
In a city ravaged by an epidemic, few places have been as hard hit as central Queens.
The razed house was a 1963 design from a pioneering modernist.
With the aquarium closed, the Atlanta Humane Society let a litter of kittens wander the grounds.
Apple used to be about changing the world one magic box at a time. Now it's fighting to conquer TV drama, healthcare, money, news and much else besides.
The technology could be a battery-electric alternative and still reduce emissions when taking battery production into account.
The pop star has fun eating spicy wings, ranking his albums and telling an amusing anecdote about the shock rocker.
I've called hundreds of times this week. I haven't spoken to a human yet.
Being inside a nest of baby snakes: bad, gross, no thanks.
Filming a nest of baby snakes from a safe distance: good, very cute, more snakes please.
This is genius. This is horrifying.
"Launching a rocket" and "water" are not usually two concepts we expect to see mixed together, but the result of this is glorious.
Maps represent much more than geography. They give us a look at the culture, politics and aesthetic values of those who created them.
European starlings are astonishingly good at mimicking sounds. This intrepid wildlife rehabber taught it to say words related to its introduction to North America.
In their search for sources of genetic novelty, researchers find that some "orphan genes" with no obvious ancestors evolve out of junk DNA, contrary to old assumptions.
How to increase happiness, according to research.
Healthcare professionals wear masks all day. They're not comfortable.
While Boeing has received plenty of scrutiny for its bad code, it's the Max's computing power — or lack thereof — that has kept it on the ground since then.
For your consideration: "Gropecunt Lane."
Joel Sutherland and his family, bored from being sequestered inside all day, decided to put their old Simpsons Halloween costumes to good use.
Voters in Michigan and Florida may be more likely than others to blame or credit him for how the outbreak unfolds.
Belgian researchers chose to bypass all standard science publishing protocols to publish research that has been overhyped and isn't well understood.
Even though a COVID-19 vaccine could be developed in record time, that's not going to be fast enough to deal with the current crisis. What are the different timelines for the most effective ways to defeat the coronavirus?
The politically opposite neighboring states have had two different approaches to tackling the spread of COVID-19, and, some residents fear, two drastically different outcomes.
This clever take on the ship in a bottle makes any desk much more interesting.
Here's five foods you can grow yourself using plant cuttings.
Also, Lisa Kudrow is now part of the cast, so that's cool.
Biden is now the presumptive Democratic nominee. Here's who could fill out the ticket.
Credit to the CGI master out there making the most of quarantine to mess with our heads. On the other hand, with the way 2020 is going, it's hard to say UFOs would be a big surprise.
I slept on a new one every 100 nights, but I couldn't scam my way to self-care.
There are many levels of suffering in ultras, but when runners talk about their pain, they are referring to the point when physical discomfort collides with cognitive distress, creating a condition that is both excruciating and exhilarating. As Avery Collins puts it, breaking through that wall is like experiencing a mental orgasm.
After a little trial and error (and a lot of rosin), Tyler Larson creates some beautiful music with a violin bow and a guitar.
Turns out the key to cutting vegetables quickly does not lie with the knife at all.
Eric Yuan built a tech unicorn in the unflashy business of enterprise communications. Then, suddenly, the world needed it to be something else.
The CDC's messaging about masks has been confusing, Dr. Seema Yasmin explains the guidance given about masks during the coronavirus outbreak.
It will be a long time before the economy recovers — and it won't be the same.
Cross-country Cannonball record purists are criticizing the run as grossly irresponsible while the nation deals with an emergency of unseen magnitude.
Desperate times call for desperate trends.
In this viral logic puzzle, you have to open a lock using five numerical clues. Here's how to solve the riddle that's stumping the internet.
A new study is the latest to show how indistinguishable false memories are from real ones. People who watched someone else recount a supposed recollection were unable to tell that the memory was false with any better accuracy than chance, the study found.
The Olsen twins are the only ones who don't make an appearance, but that's honestly fine.