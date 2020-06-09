Why It's A Very Bad Idea To Have 'Null' In A License Plate
It's not offensive, "null," but it'll break police data bases.
It's not offensive, "null," but it'll break police data bases.
For a second, we thought the bison had the upper hand, but we were quickly proven wrong.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
Scientists filmed the largest sea turtle aggregation ever caught on camera in effort to "paint a more accurate picture" of the endangered species's population.
It took many hours but this Harry Potter fan successfully played "Hedwig's Flight" on his washing machine.
Jane Elliott attempts to change the lives of her students with a social experiment based on the color of their eyes.
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
For 76 days, 9 million people in Wuhan slept, ate and waited inside the largest quarantine in human history. Four people reveal what they saw and what happened after the lockdown ended.
Scientists combed through nearly 30 years of earthquake data to probe huge and mysterious objects near the Earth's core.
"Why would anyone care what their favorite comedian thinks after they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds? I can't get that number out of my head."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"If I cover my face, you definitely can't see me, right?"
The definitive story of a produce-loving legend.
The trick doesn't require any software, extensions, or even memorizing some sort of long string of code.
A customer from Greensboro, North Carolina told a mechanic their turn signal wasn't working. They find out what the problem is immediately.
A frantic smokescreen that actively drives the conversation away from BLM.
Suicides and overdoses among young adults were already skyrocketing before the pandemic started. Now experts fear the situation is going to get even worse.
Who needs CGI when you can craft a cinematic masterpiece with some good, old-fashioned cardboard props and tomato sauce?
PimEyes markets its service as a tool to protect privacy and the misuse of images. … Okay.
The mayor's turn from campaigning against racist police tactics to defending the NYPD's crackdown on protests has disillusioned the city that twice elected him.
They call this flashlight Angel Eyes because it's just that powerful. With a combined seven LEDs, this flashlight has a max output of 28,000 lumens, making it one of the strongest on the market.
John Snow made a critical discovery in 1854 that cholera was caused by water.
It's not offensive, "null," but it'll break police data bases.
We're sick to death of being bitten every time we walk out the door. This powered repellent actually works surprisingly well.
While taunting parkgoers for not standing six feet apart, these social distance shamers get a rude awakening.
TeamHealth, a medical staffing firm owned by private-equity giant Blackstone, charges multiples more than the cost of ER care. All the money left over after covering costs goes to the company, not the doctors who treated the patients.
"We want people to see the names of those murdered and the police departments associated with them and think, George Floyd isn't the only murder to be angry about."
"What is this weird, prickly thing?"
Is it really as hard for billionaires to give away money as they make it out to be?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
As the only black kid in a group of wealthy white friends, I experienced implicit and explicit racism on a daily basis — though it took years for me to realize it.
The whole process, from rust to shine, is a delight.
After nearly an hour of PS5 game announcements, Sony revealed the hardware design after teasing it for the duration of its PS5 live event today. The PS5 console includes a white-and-black design to match the new controller that will be included in the box.
Scientists filmed the largest sea turtle aggregation ever caught on camera in effort to "paint a more accurate picture" of the endangered species's population.
Amidst a pandemic and bankruptcies and shuttered businesses and rent defaults and double-digit unemployment and massive civil unrest, the Dow and Nasdaq are near their highs. Thank the Fed — and don't get too comfortable.
They don't teach you what to do when your parents call asking for bail in gym class, so I didn't really have a ready-made plan for this.
Jane Elliott attempts to change the lives of her students with a social experiment based on the color of their eyes.
In the past, the surname of a founder would suffice. Now, brand names are more painstakingly contrived.
The retail giant said wearing pro-BLM pins or T-shirts would violate its dress code policy because the accessories advocate a "political, religious, or personal issue."
The "Cart Narc" YouTubers shame shoppers for being too lazy and not putting their shopping carts back in their right place. But it's not every day that the Cart Narcs meet a fan of their channel.
Nina Lavezzo-Stecopoulos, the co-executive editor of The Little Hawk school newspaper in Iowa, won a Robert F. Kennedy human rights award for her work.
The pandemic has brought the world's most dedicated globetrotters to a screeching halt.
Here's a delightful short film of a man making french toast with Legos.
If you fret that experts might lose credibility with conservatives, remember that the medical system lost it long ago with Black Americans.
Remove all your most embarrassing posts from public view in just a few clicks with Facebook's new "Manage Activity" feature.
The dulcet tones of Radiohead's classic song played on lutes.
The city's force had dubbed itself "Asia's Finest." Now it is seen by many as an occupying force.
The US president's daughter blamed "cancel culture" last week when her speech to a university was scrapped. In truth, she has been given a free pass for far too long.
"Do you mind? I'm trying to lie down here."
Alongside a historic number of public demonstrations came a powerful wave of online fundraising. And with the direction of longtime organizers, social media has zeroed in on one legal tool in particular: local bail funds.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more doctors are turning to telemedicine. That's a problem for tens of millions on the wrong side of the digital divide.
Yogi is the master of retrieving objects of any size.
Cities spend tens of millions of dollars on lawsuits over police violence and killings. But municipalities are effectively using residents to mortgage the cost.
There was a shakeup at the very top of VW this week, with Volkswagen Group chairman Herbert Diess stripped of his role as chairman of the Volkswagen brand. Yesterday, we learned a little more why.
Forest City has become one of the most controversial development projects in the world.
Miserable as it can often be, remote work is surprisingly productive — leading many employers to wonder if they'll ever go back to the office.
To some, this Brazilian neighborhood was a tropical Venice. To others, it was a slum on the water.