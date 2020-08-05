Swedish Woman Performs Enchanting Herding Call That Summons Cows
Jonna Jinton performs an ancient Swedish herding call technique called a "Kulning."
Donald Trump spoke with Axios' Jonathan Swan in an all-encompassing interview that covered his handling of COVID-19, John Lewis and Ghislaine Maxwell. It's a doozy.
YouTuber Warped Perception mounted a GoPro inside his car tire to give us a rare glimpse into what goes on in a car tire when we are driving.
Joe Hanson goes deep inside Alaska's Mendenhall Glacier to understand how it gets its extraordinary hue of blue.
You never realize the importance of certain roles in moviemaking until you're missing them on set.
Everyone just seemed a lot happier in that decade.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis just reported the United States's GDP underwent a 32.9% decline. Now what?
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, home two days from a landmark mission as NASA's first crew to fly a privately built vehicle into orbit, recounted on Tuesday the loud, jarring ride they experienced through Earth's atmosphere before a safe landing at sea.
Robyn Byrd and Katie Rice were teenage "Ren & Stimpy" fans who wanted to make cartoons. They say they were preyed upon by the creator of the show, John Kricfalusi, who admitted to having had a 16-year-old girlfriend when approached by BuzzFeed News.
It was hard to top the original interview, but Jimmy Fallon tried his best.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
It seemed a little spooky at first, but this spelunker has an insatiable sense of adventure.
You've probably heard the lines about how "40 is the new 30" or "30 is the new 20." What is this based on? Are they just lines to make older people feel younger? Is it based on how you feel? Is there science involved?
In 2014, researchers asked men to estimate the size of the average erect penis. Their guess? 6.2 inches (15.8 centimeters). That's actually in line with what numerous scientific studies have reported. But guess what? Those studies are wrong.
Katia Kvinge hilariously tackles the diverse accents throughout the United Kingdom.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is acknowledging or the first time that the state unemployment system was deliberately designed to frustrate people, making it so difficult for them to apply for benefits that they would give up and just not get paid.
"It's not a nuke. Not even a small one."
And why it's so controversial.
The biggest video games always seem to argue that bad guys might be good, and the good guys might just be bad. 2020 is proving how much stories of good and evil still have to teach us.
Miss your dual-monitor setup at the office? The Mobile Pixels Trio lets you get that double- or even triple-screen action on your laptop.
"It's the ultimate in social distancing."
"Everyone dies the same way: their heart stops. That's the last step."
James from The Action Lab finds a way to show off how a whirlpool would respond in a zero-G environment.
Sly Stallone's homage to '80s genre films should be considered a classic 10 years after its release.
A 50-year-old Austrian man accidentally broke three toes off the statue "Paolina Borghese Bonaparte as Venus Victrix" in a museum in Italy.
From Ancient Egypt's deltas to Edinburgh's crags and peaks, the city pushes back against the dream of human separateness
Airlines are fine-tuning their cleaning procedures — where they clean, how frequently and with which tools. This is what the new processes look like.
The action-comedy premieres on Netflix on August 21.
Two days after Crew Dragon successfully returned to Earth, SpaceX's Starship SN5 successfully completed a 150-meter test hop.
America's rich used to move around more than the poor. When COVID landed, that flipped: The wealthy now work remotely, while essential workers toil.
Trombonist Martyn Stroud has an extraordinary talent for making a watering can sound musical.
There's been a startling lack of mischievous, dissenting voices when it comes to Beyoncé's visual album "Black Is King."
Doris Burke delivers a hilariously personal zinger during a game.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Studies of patients with severe cases of COVID-19 show the immune system lacks its usual coordinated response.
The source of the explosion was allegedly caused by "confiscated high explosive material" near the port in Beirut.
The Wall of Moms went international, before its founder was fired amid accusations of anti-Blackness.
When two men were hired to break into Iowa judicial buildings, they thought it was just another physical security audit — until they were charged with burglary.
For some, Alexa's voice is already plenty alluring. For others, it's not nearly sexy enough.
Charcuterie boards have always belonged to the working class.
As the state started shutting down, one man took to the coast in search of a different kind of solitude. And seashells.
Half of Oklahoma is set to become tribal reservations, but what does that mean for crimes committed on those lands?
Now seems like as good a time as any to relax to Carl Sagan's dulcet tones and learn some cool stuff.
It was the kind of gift that should have come with a return slip.
A new study looks at the genes that underlie traits from self control to communication.
This poor puppy messed with the wrong full-grown dog.
The "Saturday Night Live" writer, whose Netflix stand-up special just dropped, talks about how she came up with three of her best jokes.
How sustainable is the pension fund system in the US and how does it compare to the pension plans of other countries?
Edwin Sarkissian builds a bulletproof helment and tests out its durability by firing at it with a few rounds.
An inside look at the most "Noughties" movie ever made.
At long last, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are healthy at the same time.
Comedian Trey Kennedy expertly skewers the first-world problems people have been complaining about this year.
"Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!"
Trend reverses progress over several generations, study finds.
