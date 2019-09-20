Trending
'WHATEVER HORRORS THEY DO, THEY DO IN SECRET'
Mazar-i-Sherif was once the most secular, liberal of Afghan cities. But 20 years of corruption and misrule left it ripe for retaking by the Taliban. Will anything be different this time?

FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM WITH LAUGHTER
For a cultural critic, a sense of humor is integral to his Jewish identity. But these dark times raise existential questions about comedy and its uses.

ALL IN
Fifty years after he gave us "The Godfather," the iconic director is chasing his grandest project yet — and putting up over $100 million of his own money to prove his best work is still ahead of him.

