Nobody Has Ever Been Able To Top This 1986 Dive Made By Greg Louganis
See why people call this dive by Greg Louganis at the 1986 world championships in Madrid "the best dive ever."
The Pixel phones have more exclusives than you might have realized.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Here are the stereotypes of people who graduated from schools like Harvard, Yale, Princeton and more.
Here are the most loved smartphone operating systems in 140 countries.
A maglev bullet train that can reach speeds of 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) has made its debut in Qingdao, China.
There is a reason why a punch from a mantis shrimp has been compared to a 22-caliber bullet in terms of acceleration.
Is the field of dentistry rife with overtreatment?
Save up to 35% through July 26th on the likes of hybrid shorts, stretch chinos, slip-ons, sunglasses and more during the Huckberry annual summer sale.
Robert Wayne Thomason says his paper was co-written by a simulacrum of his late friend Thomas Trobaugh, who appeared in Thomason's dreams.
Can bananas be harmful to your health? Perhaps if you did what this woman did.
Here are the dos and don'ts for selling or trading in your used car.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This is what happens when you try to mail a package to the German embassy in North Korea.
From California to Washington, out-of-control wildfires are devouring landscapes and firefighting resources.
The once-dynamic state is closing the door on economic opportunity.
Sandy Munroe goes out for a spin using Tesla's full Self-Driving Beta Version 9.
Wildfire smoke from Canada and the Western United States stretched across the continent this week, covering skies in a thick haze and triggering health alerts from Toronto to Philadelphia. Air quality remained in the unhealthy range across much of the East Coast on Wednesday morning as the haze pushed southward.
Here's an ad for children's books that "teach about freedom," and not overthrowing capitalism like that dirty commie Peppa the Pig.
Van life took off during the pandemic, but some have found out that it's not what they expected.
We've seen spinners, cubes, magnets and more cycle in and out of popularity, and now popping fidgets are the big thing. They can help you concentrate as you pop them in and out, and they look pretty darn cute too.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years and didn't hold back taking shots at the NBA super teams when he was asked why he stayed with the Bucks.
And pictures of time sheets I obtained confirm allegations that the company is pushing workers to the brink
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us. The initial Kickstarter campaign is about to wrap up, so don't hesitate.
There are loads of ingredients in many dyes and shampoos that are pretty rough on your hair, but the Moda Moda shampoo is formulated for even the most sensitive of scalps.
During Huckberry's annual blow up sale, you can find deep discounts on slip-ons from Mohinders, Astorflex, Chamula and more.
Experts weigh in on the 'anthropomorphic' design of New Shepard, the Amazon CEO's Blue Origin rocket
Doug DeMuro shares 10 cool cars that're available within a reasonable $20,000 budget.
It's time to see how Season 2 stacks up to Season 1. How hot dog eaters stack up to hot dog wearers. How Little Buff Boys stack up to Babies of the Year.
Stephen Colbert had some points to make about Jeff Bezos' publicity stunt in "space."
Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill has since last fall been the general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Even as younger generations seem to be at war with baby boomer ideals, there is one relic of the '70s they can get behind: the soft-rock sounds of Donald Fagen and Walter Becker.
If you can't tell by a person's accent, here's a way to distinguish Canadians from Americans.
Why fears of the return of 1970s-style inflation are overblown.
Jeff Smith's "Bone" is an all-time classic, and the every comic in the series is included in both print and digital formats.
James Robinson takes you on a day in the life of living with stabismus.
We constantly hear about what you should put on your resume, but we rarely talk about what to leave off.
In a pandemic-stricken 2020, many people found purpose in an unexpected way: breaking a Guinness world record. Why does the book hold such fascination more than 50 years after its creation? And why are these records so meaningful to those who pursue them?
The trailer for Ridley Scott's latest movie, "The Last Duel," centers on the last legally sanctioned duel in France. "The Last Duel" debuts in theaters on October 15.
The penthouse at 432 Park Avenue is on the 96th floor and gives you a 360 degree view of the city. It's also never been stayed in and it's on the market for a cool $169 million.
This year's Festival de Cannes was a polar-bear plunge back into the world of cinema. The festival's best offerings fell largely into two separate lanes.
Plus, he didn't even GO to space!
Farm Bank let players make money, while supporting real farms. Then the CEO vanished with $80 million.
The payments platform still needs to make friends and transactions private by default.
Jason Alexander riffed on the Amazon founder's space stunt in a promo for Jon Stewart's new show, coming September 2021 on Apple TV+.
This crash involving triple digit speeds has a strange backstory.
Dead fish have washed up on beaches on Florida's Gulf Coast as the state faces an early red tide, bringing up similarities to the 2018 disaster.