'WHAT HE DONE SHOCKED ME TO DEATH'

kansascity.com

Like all the best con artists, Randy Constant was a charmer, hard not to like. Big hearted. Good listener. You'd never have guessed that the father of three, grandfather of five was a liar, cheat and serial philanderer who masterminded one of the biggest and longest-running frauds in the history of American agriculture.

FISH OUT OF WATER

"We fish our local rivers around our hometown but at the moment the drought is the worst ever recorded. So many holes have dried up. This hole you see in the video is usually over my head, but because of how bad this drought is it was only ankle deep! We ended up transferring this beautiful native fish to a deeper hole for it to have a better chance of surviving."