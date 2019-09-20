Nina Dobrev Has The Best Reaction After She Discovers One Of The Most Googled Questions About Her Is If She Died
"Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev is alive and well, despite this unbelievably popular Google question.
"Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev is alive and well, despite this unbelievably popular Google question.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The New York Times meticulously reconstructed the events of how the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting unfolded.
"Vampire Diaries" star Nina Dobrev is alive and well, despite this unbelievably popular Google question.
When Elijah Wood tweeted proudly about his ownership of a new NFT on October 27, it seemed like nothing out of the ordinary.
Autumn is here, and everyone's decorating with amber-tinted leaves and pumpkins. But just because the color orange is in season, doesn't mean everyone's splashing their walls with it. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
Merriam-Webster added 455 terms to the dictionary in October 2021. Notable entries include "dad bod," "super-spreader," and "fluffernutter."
Careful not to trip on your way out.
This week we have the best dentist in the world, a biker jacket we desperately need and a cursed group of world leaders who really need to get their act together.
"I lost a friend … the father of two small children, who fell asleep behind the wheel after pulling too many hours on set," Cathy Scorsese says.
"This is like Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin but without the charm," Kimmel quipped.
The midterms are still a year away, but this is one ominous sign among several for the party.
A blaster fight between stormtroopers and droids never felt this exciting or emotional.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
There's something about American nature shows that feel a bit extra.
After a grueling round of interviews Ann Hiatt was hired on the spot by Jeff Bezos after she answered two questions the founder had.
Somewhat miraculously, the driver seemed to be okay.
It's not merely Pete Davidson's New York, it's Pete Davidson's America
— and we're all just living in it.
We read your suggestions and held a Twitter poll of four popular options: Jiangnan shipyard in China, Al Watiyah Airbase in Libya, the US military base on Diego Garcia and the La Palma volcano in Spain's Canary Islands.
The truck killing bridge strikes again, this time ripping off the top of this truck.
If ever a future baseball fan needs a reminder of the randomness inherent in the sport's postseason, if ever they want a prototypical example of playoff strangeness, they need look no further than the story of this 2021 Atlanta club.
Attendees gathered at the DoubleTree Hilton for a "Meet a Billionaire" event that fell many hundreds of million dollars short.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
The internet all gave a collective "excuse me?" when the premise of "The Love Trap" was shown. And we all hope they have insurance.
The official tally of five million is a huge undercount.
We don't know if this billionaire is actually human, but we do know what they look like in the wild.
Lucas O'Neil gives a hilarious overview of how our phones are depression sticks.
Enterprise tech providers are marketing their software as magical solutions for hybrid work. Their customers haven't decided on a winner yet.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
Uncle Roger watches in horror as Rachael Ray attempts to cook pho.
You might be asking "Why have a yodeling pickle?" But we challenge you to think outside the box. Instead, ask "Why don't I already have a yodeling pickle?"
As we approach the close of another difficult year, we're treating the ladies in our lives to a little something extra to make them feel special. These luxurious picks will have anyone feeling like a Queen beyond the holiday season. Check out our picks for decadent gifts at every price point.
The story behind the fugitive businessman Jho Low, alleged perpetrator of the largest thefts in history, and his bizarre Hollywood connection.
Semi-animated Netflix documentary short reveals the secret story of the Jewish soldiers who watched over prisoners of war on US soil.
Only about 20 da Vinci paintings have survived till modern day — including some of the world's most popular pieces of art — but one of his lesser known pieces is his real magnum opus.
Research has found that having children is terrible for quality of life—but the truth about what parenthood means for happiness is a lot more complicated.
Eli Manning recalls Peyton Manning devouring chicken during halftime.
Many young people feel like their future is in peril. To make progress on climate change, we must move past doomsday scenarios.
A Virginia voter doesn't think schools should be teaching kids about Critical Race Theory. Please don't ask him to define what it is though.
Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here's an edited transcript of this week's chat.
"The operator was not following basic forklift training/common sense and was carrying the load too high and too quickly, then tried to brake too sharply, and the inertia of the pipes tipped the machine over. "
Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe's loss in a state Joe Biden won big in 2020 shows how tricky the midterms could be for Democrats.
Despite appearances, the state's cannabis industry is in disarray as legal businesses struggle to make a profit.
This pro-vaccine parody ad made by the satirical Australian show "Gruen" prompted Joe Rogan to call it propaganda, only later clarifying that it actually was a joke.
A contrarian account of our prehistory argues that cities once flourished without rulers and rules—and still could.
We're not sure who invited Jack Black to do this back in 2016 but it's the most entertaining thing he's ever done.
According to the history books, the first man to eat pizza in space was Russian cosmonaut Yuri Usachov on May 22, 2001.
The star of Showtime's gruesome hit "Dexter" returns after eight years to the serial killer who never stopped pursuing him.
A scientist attempts to cure himself from a rare blood disease and things go horribly wrong in the upcoming Marvel movie opening in theaters on January 28, 2022.