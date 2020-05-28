Photographer Stabilizes Camera On The Sky, Captures A Mesmerizing Time Lapse Of The Earth's Rotation
Astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczyński trained his camera on the night sky in Namibia and kept that focus locked, creating this trippy effect.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
Here's a handy webcam modification that enables eye-contact conversation.
Sick of being ripped off by online price gougers charging $450 to $600 for a used Switch, this Nintendo fan took matters into his own hands.
Indy the cat didn't know what to make of this unusual contraption in the living room.
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
Nestled in Chattahoochee Hills southwest of Atlanta, the Serenbe community is designed to deliver everybody's favorite buzzword: wellness. You can't argue with the gourmet wine dinners, leafy walking trails, and goat yoga, but be aware that Paradise doesn't come cheap.
Myka Stauffer built her YouTube following partly by sharing every step of her journey to adopt a toddler from China. This week, she revealed why he'd gone missing from her videos.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
A guide to staying safe this summer.
WarnerMedia's heavyweight entry into the streaming wars has launched. But while its library is impressive, it's also impossible to know what to expect or what's coming.
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
State Patrol troopers moved in to help with growing looting, and the mayor said he asked the governor to consider calling in the National Guard as violence turned deadly.
With so many of us stuck inside as the temperature rises, having an easily movable air conditioner is a great investment.
Here's how VPN companies have been lying to consumers and using scare tactics to get people to purchase their products.
An NBA return might be just around the corner.
We talked to Lisa Bryant and Joe Berlinger, the creators of the new Netflix documentary series, "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy and Rich" about filming on the island and presenting both sides of the story.
From drains to radiators, sometimes you have to get into tight spaces to investigate why things aren't working. The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS helps you do just that.
When life gives you floods, make questionable transportation choices.
The coronavirus has shuttered adult entertainment, so enterprising performers are turning to platforms like OnlyFans. It could change the way the industry works forever.
Out in Wisconsin, here's GoPro footage from a tree trimming that involves a helicopter and chainsaw.
One might well conclude that pregnancy is the trailer for the movie of life. Would you like to see the whole film?
The US has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, but public health experts say the actual count is likely much higher.
We were expecting a tragedy, but what we got a farce instead.
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow globally, there are places that have managed to successfully control COVID-19.
You can hear the sound of a fart midway through the conversation between Biden and Wolf at the 20:45 time mark.
As we grind toward a summer of pandemic uncertainty and discord, we cannot help but want the creature comforts of the season. And because the landscape of the American imagination is littered with brands, many of our material, emotional cravings have an explicitly corporate dimension. So it is with Mountain Dew Baja Blast, a lime-tropical PepsiCo soda flavor that debuted in 2004.
A wedding videography and photography company has sparked fury online for its response to a client who requested a refund after the death of his fiancée.
Staffers in at least one store were making their own hand sanitizer and their masks were made of T-shirts.
An Australian surfer snapped into action when he saw a dog that fell off a kayak this week.
From Wilt the Stilt to Hakeem the Dream, we pay homage to the big men who ruled their eras — but would have been even more fun in this one.
A new perspective underscores the effectiveness of wearing a mask — even if you're staying six feet apart.
We're told to never give up. But what if that's not working?
Unsurprisingly, the reconstructed angle was a worst-case scenario.
Brazil's Black hair revolution continues — despite increased danger of police violence
Fifteen years after Eric Baker was fired from StubHub, the ticketing giant he cofounded, he bought it back for $4 billion — weeks before coronavirus utterly wrecked the business.
A routine police stop of a Brooklyn man turned into a Kafkaesque nightmare when cops insisted he wasn't who he said he was — even after he showed them his driver's license — and shipped him off to a psych ward for not knowing his name, a new lawsuit claims.
The demise of local news is a pandemic emergency.
The preservationists at Syracuse University demonstrate how to resuscitate a wet book.
As Americans experience the worst unemployment in decades, and billionaires continue to get richer ($434 billion reacher, to be exact), it seems like a good time to get to know the richest people of each state.
Watch as this pair of robot arms carves a rabbit.
I've never been big on social media, but there's one platform I absolutely can't stomach the courage to exist on: LinkedIn.
The class of 2020 has no idea what the future holds — and neither do we. Here's a look back at some icons starting on their paths to renown.
One of last year's very best movies is currently 43% off over at Amazon. This is one we absolutely want for our personal collection.
As I shelter in place, I'm really trying to stay on top of fridge organization, so I never have to tackle it in one dreaded evening, and — more importantly — so that I don't waste any food. The truth is that organizing the fridge is neither complicated nor intimidating.
A new platform aims for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while benefiting unions and fossil fuel workers.
A shareholder activist group wants Facebook to take steps to protect children from sexual abuse.
Normal rats would run away from situations like this. This is not a normal rat.
Face masks and temperature checks will be required and there won't be events with crowds like parades and fireworks.
Searching for something new to binge watch? Look no further than "Fresh Meat," "Don't Tell the Bride" and the rest of these British TV deep cuts.