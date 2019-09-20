Nick Kroll Takes A Blowtorch To 'Piece Of Human Sh*t' Matt Gaetz For Self-Aggrandizing Britney Spears Rally Appearance
OnlyFans, a social media platform best known for explicit content, has boomed during the pandemic. But from receiving terrorism videos to racial abuse and rape threats, a BBC investigation based on the experiences of dozens of women reveals concerns about how the British-run site is structured, managed and moderated.
This guy purchased a brand new Dell computer and it was an absolute nightmare. A must see.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Spike Lee inadvertently revealed the winner of the Palme d'Or, "Titane," at the beginning of the award show.
"You are asking me to contort my life, my body, my trauma, into a box — a perfect victim box."
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
The Bartini Beriev VVA-14, a vertical take-off amphibious aircraft, is the weirdest plane anyone has ever built by a long shot.
Nobody can blame GOP voters for wanting a phone that prioritizes privacy and autonomy, but the Freedom Phone can't be trusted.
Fake numbers, declarations of victory and "implementing the biblical concept of beyond reproach."
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
Man volunteers to be Twitter's main character.
Believe it or not, the adult site's 'Classic Nudes' self-guided tour was less pervy than it was enlightening.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A guy watches a car make a Dukes of Hazard-style jump off an overpass. Thankfully, nobody died.
New cars come in two categories: Extremely nice and expensive, or relatively affordable but deeply unsatisfying. Drew Magary digs into why that's not about to change.
Back in 1976, Hans Moretti pulled off an insane illusion that continues to vex professional magicians decades later.
This week's characters include a conservative nonprofit that accidentally made a good point about racism, a billionaire with a poorly received poem and more.
Not only does this snappy solid-state drive reach read speeds of up to 1,050MB per second, the tough external case is made to withstand drops, moisture and dust for just $84.99.
"On social media, we are all hammers seeking nails."
For America, the pandemic might be fading. For places like southwest Missouri, this year will be worse than last.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Pay your respects to Biz Markie by revisiting his memorable duet with Jeff Goldblum from "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" back in the day.
A group of women became friends and are hitting the open road after finding out that they had the same boy
If you ever need to evacuate, having an emergency kit ready to go can make a huge difference. Judy's top-notch kits have supplies for a family of four for three whole days, so that's one less thing to worry about.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us.
Free Fly's secret sauce comes from their custom bamboo fabric blends to provide you with the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable. Natural UPF protection, anti-odor, moisture- wicking — need we say more?
Tony Hawk made his first appearance at the X Games since 2003, and he proved that age ain't nothing but a number.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend in theaters and on Hulu, Apple TV, and HBO Max, including documentary "McCartney 3, 2, 1," "Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" and musical series "Schmigadoon!"
Curious about what kind of car to get your 16-year-old? Here's a very well reasoned argument for the school bus.
The company doubled its sales last year by leaning into America's culture war. It's also trying to distance itself from some of its new customers.
An exclusive, disappearing flyer that the algorithm makes sure only the most interested people see? Just the type of chaos we need.
Jomboy does an in-depth investigation of the fiery Marcus Stroman And John Nogowski interaction that threw a game into chaos.
This week, we've also got the pilot shortage and memes about an incredible cast photo from Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch."
With Mercedes and BMW claiming that their sun-reflective materials help keep the upholstery cooler, we compared E450 and M440i droptops to the cloth seats in an old Miata.
With his many Scientology extracurriculars and being convinced Idina Menzel was named Adele Dazeem, John Travolta is a very interesting guy, but the most fascinating thing about him might be his ridiculous airport house.
Inspired by the men in Eric Rohmer's films, this trend is all about looking good while hanging out on vacation.
East and South Asian medical traditions have been appropriated and misinterpreted in the West, sometimes for political gain.
Alex Melton Blinkifies Vanessa Carlton's signature song.
China has been accused of causing "catastrophic" damage in the highly-disputed South China Sea. You can see the problem from space.
Why there's a partisan divide in the reality-TV-to-politics pipeline.
Whether you're working at a desk all day or relaxing after a hard day on your feet, some extra support sounds like a good idea. Treat those feet!
Somewhat miraculously, both women survived with only minor injuries after falling onto a wooden platform a few feet below the edge of the cliff.
The actor's "Tomorrow War" performance isn't just bad. It fundamentally misunderstands the nature of modern action stardom.
An innovative yet proudly goofy rapper, he had an unlikely crossover hit with a tune that led one critic to call him (favorably) "the father of modern bad singing."
A frame-by-frame explanation of everything that seemed off inside the parking garage underneath the fallen condo in Surfside, Florida.
Inside the extraordinary final-days conflict between the former President and his chairman of the Joint Chiefs.
It's not quite a world record, but Bubzia's blindfolded run at Summer Games Done Quick is a must watch. He sets a personal best.