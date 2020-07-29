Cousin Greg From 'Succession' Wrote A Funny Banger About Antibodies And It Kind Of Slaps
"Succession" actor Nicholas Braun used his time in quarantine to put together this pop-punk charity single.
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had a heated moment with Attorney General William Barr over the Trump Administration's handling of protesters during a hearing on Tuesday.
If planes aired this video before a flight took off, we're sure everyone would be paying rapt attention.
These roommates from San Diego bought a cheap couch and discovered it couldn't fit through the front door, so they decided to take drastic action.
Edwin Sarkissian goes Rambo upon his grandfather's prized Lamborghini.
A Redditor uncovered a client's secret passageway that led to a hidden room in their house.
An art collector has gone "to hell and back" trying to sell a unique treasure.
A United Nations report reveals "heartbreaking" state-sponsored punishment for women who attempt to cross the border and are repatriated.
We wish our first dates could go this perfectly.
This year has been such a dumpster fire that this upcoming Pauly Shore movie almost seems refreshing. The Weasel is back at it again in this extremely NSFW trailer for "Guest House" — coming to Video On Demand August 28.
Fever, COVID toes, and a loss of taste: Why are COVID-19 symptoms so weird and varied?
E.gg reaches back to the busy designs of the early internet.
Here's a heartwarming video of motivational speaker Peter Sage being reunited with his two dogs at the airport.
Many days, Theo sits in his mother's bicycle trailer by a freeway entrance as she holds up a sign to passing drivers: "Homeless Mother and Child."
What was it like when a review could end a career? Most musicians still don't want to talk about it.
Well, that's quite an entrance.
"Chalk Warfare 4.0" is an action-packed visual effects masterpiece.
The 84 days I spent in a relationship with my rapist were days filled with music.
In 1999, Glen Assoun was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife. He never stopped professing his innocence — and two decades later, the justice system finally admitted he was right.
The Action Lab's James J. Orgill conducts a science experiment that doubles as a hilarious practical joke.
Students in the Avon Community School Corporation in Indiana returned to in-person classes on Wednesday.
Because horses can go where SUVs and ATVs can't.
There are many reasons to doubt that the service is prepared to serve as a backstop for American democracy.
How "Malaise" and "Radwood" became household names in the car-collecting world.
Be careful what you upload to YouTube when you're a kid, because it can get discovered 10 years later on r/DeepIntoYouTube.
Bas Uterwijk, an artist based in The Netherlands, used artificial intelligence to produce some eye-popping portraits of famous historical figures.
A hiker was shocked to find wreckage from a decades-old plane crash while hiking on Grandfather Mountain.
Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, and Bucky Lasek on the series's lasting impact.
Amazon has a wonderful selection of board games on sale today, and we're looking to stock up.
Sarah Eade Bengard gave her best impression of every tech snob you meet on the internet.
I had lunch in a mall parking garage at the Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles, and it wasn't that bad.
Antitrust panel says the messages show Zuckerberg trying to buy out his competition
Without air circulation, airplane passengers are put at risk of being infected by respiratory diseases. Here's a useful explainer about how safe commercial airplanes are these days during the coronavirus pandemic.
The list spotlights 50 schools that provide students the highest average salaries for their tuition dollars.
The Esselen tribe is getting nearly two square miles of its ancestral lands in the heart of Big Sur back with the closing of a complicated real estate deal that.
How did humans wind up with a skeleton on the inside? Joe Hanson explains the story of how we wound up with bones.
Extreme poverty has declined, but the line is very low.
Including the soothing lullabies of "Animal Crossing," the punk and hip-hop blasts of "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2," the ambient soundscapes of "Monument Valley," and more.
A father from Edmonton demonstrates why you should keep your eyes in front of you in a go-kart.
Here are many great and historical photographs which reflect the era they were taken in as much as they reverberate with events today.
Many outsiders see Russia as a mono-ethnic state, but it has a long, complicated history of immigration and cultural exchange.
Vic Dibitetto illustrates the drawbacks of eating al fresco.
An impromptu photograph may offer some insight into Joe Biden's current thinking on naming Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
For a moment, one of the hottest companies in sports media was a Silicon Valley startup named after something looking like a cat-sized kangaroo.
Uncle Rob performs a badass science experiment on masks by simulating coughs with volatile, flammable liquids.
Peruse photos of the Lisa Frank/Anne Geddes-esque nightmare decor yourself. With Dr. Phil's son's monstrosity of a home and Gigi Hadid's unattractive apartment, we have to ask: are the celebs okay?
Philanthropy is vital — but its mechanisms are as intricate and troubling as the baroque structures of high finance.
The world's largest dams are a lot bigger than you might think.
Stay in and chill out with recipes for a historic Indian noodle dessert, Japanese fruit sandwiches and more.
From baby boomers to Baby Yoda, here are the best and the worst infants and infant-adjacent figures from TV, film, and the internet.
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
